Just under $23 million in property changed hands between August 3 and August 7, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

Transfers included JB’s Pub, Gary’s Wind Lake Boathouse, and more homes.

A 0.1-acre of land at 4121-19th St. Racine sold for $15,000.00.

The 1-acre property, 25716 W Loomis Rd. Norway, previously home to Gary’s Wind Lake Boathouse, sold to Brian Torgerson for $235,000.00.

JB’s Pub, 1010 Main St. Union Grove, switched owners from Jeffrey and Angel Behrens to TWM Investments, LLC. for $300,000.00.

The 23-acre single-family home at 4750 Lathrop Ave Mt. Pleasant sold for $955,000.00.