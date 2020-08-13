Just under $23 million in property changed hands between August 3 and August 7, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.
Transfers included JB’s Pub, Gary’s Wind Lake Boathouse, and more homes.
- A 0.1-acre of land at 4121-19th St. Racine sold for $15,000.00.
- The 1-acre property, 25716 W Loomis Rd. Norway, previously home to Gary’s Wind Lake Boathouse, sold to Brian Torgerson for $235,000.00.
- JB’s Pub, 1010 Main St. Union Grove, switched owners from Jeffrey and Angel Behrens to TWM Investments, LLC. for $300,000.00.
- The 23-acre single-family home at 4750 Lathrop Ave Mt. Pleasant sold for $955,000.00.
|PROPERTY ADDRESS
|MUNICIPALITY
|REAL ESTATE VALUE
|3610 Monica Dr
|Caledonia
|$65,000.00
|10234 Root River Dr
|Caledonia
|$160,000.00
|2821 Santa Fe Trail
|Caledonia
|$202,112.00
|800 Horner Dr
|Caledonia
|$222,000.00
|4151 Coachlight Dr
|Caledonia
|$255,000.00
|5229 Barthel Rd
|Caledonia
|$275,000.00
|2834 Northbridge Dr
|Caledonia
|$282,900.00
|5402 Sunshine Lane
|Caledonia
|$285,000.00
|3939 Sienna Ct
|Caledonia
|$325,000.00
|1000 Riva Ridge
|Caledonia
|$331,000.00
|3225 Orion Circle
|Caledonia
|$345,000.00
|3525 Harrison St
|Dover
|$170,100.00
|4104 Stormy Dr
|Dover
|$178,600.00
|3101 Hickory Grove Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$55,900.00
|1213 Lawndale Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$85,000.00
|3424 Sheridan Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$91,500.00
|1110 S Sunnyslope Dr #5
|Mt Pleasant
|$117,000.00
|6545 Mariner Dr #5L
|Mt Pleasant
|$127,500.00
|1131 S Sunnyslope Dr Unit 2U
|Mt Pleasant
|$145,000.00
|1111 N Sunnyslope Dr #201
|Mt Pleasant
|$186,000.00
|1312 N Summerset Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$211,000.00
|3321 Gayhart St
|Mt Pleasant
|$224,450.00
|2135 Riviera Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$228,000.00
|2740 Wexford Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$293,000.00
|4328 Woodbury Ln
|Mt Pleasant
|$295,000.00
|329 S Newman Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$303,500.00
|136 Portico Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$330,000.00
|4110 Wood Lane
|Mt Pleasant
|$341,500.00
|2735 Cornerstone Way
|Mt Pleasant
|$397,900.00
|4910 St Regis Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$399,400.00
|7069 Woodbridge Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$399,900.00
|1912 Brougham Ln
|Mt Pleasant
|$404,900.00
|2231 Penbrook Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$405,000.00
|5137 Independence Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$415,000.00
|4750 Lathrop Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$955,000.00
|25716 W Loomis Rd
|Norway
|$235,000.00
|4121 19th St
|Racine
|$15,000.00
|1842 Woodland Dr
|Racine
|$22,000.00
|1635 Grand Ave
|Racine
|$24,000.00
|909 Hamilton St
|Racine
|$33,600.00
|2100 Prospect St
|Racine
|$43,000.00
|1842 Woodland Dr
|Racine
|$49,000.00
|1034 Park Ave
|Racine
|$50,000.00
|1418 Tenth St
|Racine
|$60,000.00
|1033 Delamere Ave
|Racine
|$64,000.00
|3437 Sixth Ave
|Racine
|$64,500.00
|1605 Morton Ave
|Racine
|$65,780.00
|515 Goold St
|Racine
|$70,000.00
|2311 Hayes Ave
|Racine
|$72,000.00
|315 Kewaunee St
|Racine
|$75,000.00
|1906 North Memorial Dr
|Racine
|$80,000.00
|1813 Lincoln St
|Racine
|$81,500.00
|308 Saint Patrick St
|Racine
|$99,000.00
|1621 Flett Ave
|Racine
|$103,000.00
|219 Howland Ave
|Racine
|$103,000.00
|1112 Blaine Ave
|Racine
|$110,000.00
|1439 Monroe Ave
|Racine
|$115,000.00
|2409 Dwight St
|Racine
|$117,000.00
|1624 Oregon St
|Racine
|$118,000.00
|2019 Orchard St
|Racine
|$120,000.00
|2600 East Crescent St
|Racine
|$124,000.00
|1430 Indiana St
|Racine
|$132,000.00
|1439 Orchard St
|Racine
|$137,400.00
|3634 Regency Dr
|Racine
|$139,000.00
|13 Oregon St
|Racine
|$140,000.00
|1423 Cleveland Ave
|Racine
|$143,500.00
|900 Wolff St
|Racine
|$145,000.00
|1307 Wolff St
|Racine
|$145,000.00
|3540 Tenth Ave
|Racine
|$148,000.00
|2049 Deane Blvd
|Racine
|$157,000.00
|1505 Hayes Ave
|Racine
|$160,000.00
|2319 West Lawn
|Racine
|$164,900.00
|2218 Grove Ave
|Racine
|$165,000.00
|4401 Blue River Ave
|Racine
|$168,000.00
|1818 Wisconsin Ave
|Racine
|$199,900.00
|150 Westminster Square
|Racine
|$230,000.00
|1742 College Ave
|Racine
|$250,000.00
|3908 Washington Ave
|Racine
|$270,000.00
|2888 43rd St
|Raymond
|$274,000.00
|3587 W 6 1/2 Mile Rd
|Raymond
|$320,000.00
|321 Coyote Trail
|Rochester
|$526,000.00
|2861 E Fieldstone Way #2312
|Sturtevant
|$102,500.00
|4001 90th St
|Sturtevant
|$312,000.00
|33605 Lakeshore Dr S
|Town of Burlington
|$75,000.00
|34210 Grand Blvd
|Town of Burlington
|$170,000.00
|29402 Durand Ave
|Town of Burlington
|$270,000.00
|7610 Highland Ave
|Town of Burlington
|$284,900.00
|30802 Morning View Cir Lot 9
|Town of Waterford
|$135,000.00
|8611 Big Bend Rd
|Town of Waterford
|$210,000.00
|30324 Barnes Ln
|Town of Waterford
|$250,000.00
|7628 Chestnut Ln
|Town of Waterford
|$250,000.00
|5111 Plateau Ct
|Town of Waterford
|$408,000.00
|28017 E River Bay Rd
|Town of Waterford
|$416,000.00
|619 Mill Ave
|Union Grove
|$192,000.00
|1109 High St
|Union Grove
|$210,000.00
|1010 Main St
|Union Grove
|$300,000.00
|300 Foxwood Dr
|Village of Waterford
|$134,000.00
|240 Marina Ct #20
|Village of Waterford
|$245,000.00
|709 Aber Ct
|Village of Waterford
|$253,000.00
|724 Heron Dr
|Village of Waterford
|$340,000.00
|908 Stone Circle Ct
|Village of Waterford
|$350,000.00
|518 Foxmead Crossing
|Village of Waterford
|$370,000.00
|210 White Sand Ln
|Wind Point
|$227,000.00
|6 Greenwood Ct
|Wind Point
|$290,000.00
|7 Sprucewood Ct
|Wind Point
|$373,000.00
|222 61st Dr
|Yorkville
|$174,000.00
|17813 Durand Ave
|Yorkville
|$335,500.00
|4925 57th Dr
|Yorkville
|$468,000.00
