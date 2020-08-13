Just under $23 million in property changed hands between August 3 and August 7, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

Transfers included JB’s Pub, Gary’s Wind Lake Boathouse, and more homes.

  • A 0.1-acre of land at 4121-19th St. Racine sold for $15,000.00.
  • The 1-acre property, 25716 W Loomis Rd. Norway, previously home to Gary’s Wind Lake Boathouse, sold to Brian Torgerson for $235,000.00.
  • JB’s Pub, 1010 Main St. Union Grove, switched owners from Jeffrey and Angel Behrens to TWM Investments, LLC. for $300,000.00.
  • The 23-acre single-family home at 4750 Lathrop Ave Mt. Pleasant sold for $955,000.00.
PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITYREAL ESTATE VALUE
3610 Monica DrCaledonia$65,000.00
10234 Root River DrCaledonia$160,000.00
2821 Santa Fe TrailCaledonia$202,112.00
800 Horner DrCaledonia$222,000.00
4151 Coachlight DrCaledonia$255,000.00
5229 Barthel RdCaledonia$275,000.00
2834 Northbridge DrCaledonia$282,900.00
5402 Sunshine LaneCaledonia$285,000.00
3939 Sienna CtCaledonia$325,000.00
1000 Riva RidgeCaledonia$331,000.00
3225 Orion CircleCaledonia$345,000.00
3525 Harrison StDover$170,100.00
4104 Stormy DrDover$178,600.00
3101 Hickory Grove AveMt Pleasant$55,900.00
1213 Lawndale AveMt Pleasant$85,000.00
3424 Sheridan RdMt Pleasant$91,500.00
1110 S Sunnyslope Dr #5Mt Pleasant$117,000.00
6545 Mariner Dr #5LMt Pleasant$127,500.00
1131 S Sunnyslope Dr Unit 2UMt Pleasant$145,000.00
1111 N Sunnyslope Dr #201Mt Pleasant$186,000.00
1312 N Summerset DrMt Pleasant$211,000.00
3321 Gayhart StMt Pleasant$224,450.00
2135 Riviera DrMt Pleasant$228,000.00
2740 Wexford RdMt Pleasant$293,000.00
4328 Woodbury LnMt Pleasant$295,000.00
329 S Newman RdMt Pleasant$303,500.00
136 Portico DrMt Pleasant$330,000.00
4110 Wood LaneMt Pleasant$341,500.00
2735 Cornerstone WayMt Pleasant$397,900.00
4910 St Regis DrMt Pleasant$399,400.00
7069 Woodbridge DrMt Pleasant$399,900.00
1912 Brougham LnMt Pleasant$404,900.00
2231 Penbrook DrMt Pleasant$405,000.00
5137 Independence RdMt Pleasant$415,000.00
4750 Lathrop AveMt Pleasant$955,000.00
25716 W Loomis RdNorway$235,000.00
4121 19th StRacine$15,000.00
1842 Woodland DrRacine$22,000.00
1635 Grand AveRacine$24,000.00
909 Hamilton StRacine$33,600.00
2100 Prospect StRacine$43,000.00
1842 Woodland DrRacine$49,000.00
1034 Park AveRacine$50,000.00
1418 Tenth StRacine$60,000.00
1033 Delamere AveRacine$64,000.00
3437 Sixth AveRacine$64,500.00
1605 Morton AveRacine$65,780.00
515 Goold StRacine$70,000.00
2311 Hayes AveRacine$72,000.00
315 Kewaunee StRacine$75,000.00
1906 North Memorial DrRacine$80,000.00
1813 Lincoln StRacine$81,500.00
308 Saint Patrick StRacine$99,000.00
1621 Flett AveRacine$103,000.00
219 Howland AveRacine$103,000.00
1112 Blaine AveRacine$110,000.00
1439 Monroe AveRacine$115,000.00
2409 Dwight StRacine$117,000.00
1624 Oregon StRacine$118,000.00
2019 Orchard StRacine$120,000.00
2600 East Crescent StRacine$124,000.00
1430 Indiana StRacine$132,000.00
1439 Orchard StRacine$137,400.00
3634 Regency DrRacine$139,000.00
13 Oregon StRacine$140,000.00
1423 Cleveland AveRacine$143,500.00
900 Wolff StRacine$145,000.00
1307 Wolff StRacine$145,000.00
3540 Tenth AveRacine$148,000.00
2049 Deane BlvdRacine$157,000.00
1505 Hayes AveRacine$160,000.00
2319 West LawnRacine$164,900.00
2218 Grove AveRacine$165,000.00
4401 Blue River AveRacine$168,000.00
1818 Wisconsin AveRacine$199,900.00
150 Westminster SquareRacine$230,000.00
1742 College AveRacine$250,000.00
3908 Washington AveRacine$270,000.00
2888 43rd StRaymond$274,000.00
3587 W 6 1/2 Mile RdRaymond$320,000.00
321 Coyote TrailRochester$526,000.00
2861 E Fieldstone Way #2312Sturtevant$102,500.00
4001 90th StSturtevant$312,000.00
33605 Lakeshore Dr STown of Burlington$75,000.00
34210 Grand BlvdTown of Burlington$170,000.00
29402 Durand AveTown of Burlington$270,000.00
7610 Highland AveTown of Burlington$284,900.00
30802 Morning View Cir Lot 9Town of Waterford$135,000.00
8611 Big Bend RdTown of Waterford$210,000.00
30324 Barnes LnTown of Waterford$250,000.00
7628 Chestnut LnTown of Waterford$250,000.00
5111 Plateau CtTown of Waterford$408,000.00
28017 E River Bay RdTown of Waterford$416,000.00
619 Mill AveUnion Grove$192,000.00
1109 High StUnion Grove$210,000.00
1010 Main StUnion Grove$300,000.00
300 Foxwood DrVillage of Waterford$134,000.00
240 Marina Ct #20Village of Waterford$245,000.00
709 Aber CtVillage of Waterford$253,000.00
724 Heron DrVillage of Waterford$340,000.00
908 Stone Circle CtVillage of Waterford$350,000.00
518 Foxmead CrossingVillage of Waterford$370,000.00
210 White Sand LnWind Point$227,000.00
6 Greenwood CtWind Point$290,000.00
7 Sprucewood CtWind Point$373,000.00
222 61st DrYorkville$174,000.00
17813 Durand AveYorkville$335,500.00
4925 57th DrYorkville$468,000.00
