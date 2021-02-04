Racine County had 55 properties transferred to new owners, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.
The properties acquired between January 25th and 29th had a cash value of almost $16 million. The transfers included a gas station and some commercial properties.
- The BP gas station at 1975 State St., Racine, is now owned by 1975 State Holdings LLC for $800,000.00.
- Robert Gleason sold the self-storage facility at 2220 Northwestern Ave., Racine. Further, Joshua Jeffers bought what is currently called the Storage House for $2,150,000.00.
- Zarate Land Enterprises LLC sold 405 – 27th St., Raymond, to Maric Investment LLC for $2,050,000.00. The property is currently occupied by Zarate’s Auto Sales.
|PROPERTY ADDRESS
|MUNICIPALITY
|REAL ESTATE VALUE
|2816 Sunrise Rd
|Caledonia
|$165,000.00
|13510 7 1/2 Mile Rd
|Caledonia
|$170,000.00
|7014 Lone Elm Dr
|Caledonia
|$175,000.00
|6727 sth 31
|Caledonia
|$185,000.00
|11901 Highway G
|Caledonia
|$187,000.00
|4305 6 Mile Rd
|Caledonia
|$200,000.00
|6044 Fayette Dr
|Caledonia
|$234,000.00
|4400 Valley Rd
|Caledonia
|$264,900.00
|825 Marwood Ct
|Caledonia
|$388,000.00
|3605 Emmertsen Rd
|Caledonia
|$415,000.00
|6143 Madeline Ln
|Caledonia
|$765,000.00
|951 Dorothy Ct Unit 5B
|City of Burlington
|$124,000.00
|955 Dorothy Ct Unit 5D
|City of Burlington
|$139,000.00
|381 Conkey St
|City of Burlington
|$240,000.00
|2412 Lincoln Ave
|Dover
|$204,900.00
|2130 N Raynor Ave
|Dover
|$389,900.00
|3357 Taylor Ave
|Elmwood Park
|$320,000.00
|3212 Wood Rd #9
|Mt Pleasant
|$89,000.00
|5748 Cambridge Ln Unit 6
|Mt Pleasant
|$100,400.00
|1505 Plainfield Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$120,000.00
|3229 Kearney Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$142,350.00
|3026 Meyer Ct U3
|Mt Pleasant
|$165,000.00
|6613 Durand Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$195,000.00
|1655 Weise Lane
|Mt Pleasant
|$215,000.00
|3811 Yates Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$311,000.00
|7212 Walczak Rd
|Norway
|$673,000.00
|2013 Blaine Ave
|Racine
|$55,000.00
|1611 Edgewood Ave
|Racine
|$69,560.00
|1233 Terrace Ave
|Racine
|$74,000.00
|929 Harbridge Dr
|Racine
|$75,000.00
|1753 Domanik Dr
|Racine
|$78,440.00
|508 16th St
|Racine
|$89,900.00
|2138 Clarence Ave
|Racine
|$92,000.00
|1508 Deane Blvd
|Racine
|$100,000.00
|2615 Charles St
|Racine
|$112,000.00
|2433 Shoop St
|Racine
|$115,000.00
|2049 Quincy Ave
|Racine
|$117,500.00
|1922 Marquette St
|Racine
|$138,000.00
|1512 Monroe Ave
|Racine
|$149,000.00
|2925 Washington Ave
|Racine
|$164,000.00
|1655 College Ave
|Racine
|$201,000.00
|1005 Russet St
|Racine
|$215,000.00
|935 Blaine Ave
|Racine
|$237,900.00
|1975 State St
|Racine
|$800,000.00
|2220 Northwestern Ave
|Racine
|$2,150,000.00
|3901 3 Mile Rd
|Raymond
|$155,000.00
|1459 Waukesha Rd
|Raymond
|$200,000.00
|405 27th St
|Raymond
|$2,050,000.00
|31121 Plank Rd
|Town of Burlington
|$257,000.00
|30812 River Bend Dr
|Town of Waterford
|$38,860.00
|7708 Northwest Hwy
|Town of Waterford
|$222,900.00
|3424 Buena Park Rd
|Town of Waterford
|$215,000.00
|5822 N River Bay Rd
|Town of Waterford
|$410,000.00
|7320 Pine Ln
|Town of Waterford
|$480,000.00
|1306 State St
|Union Grove
|$164,900.00