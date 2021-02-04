Racine County had 55 properties transferred to new owners, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record. 

The properties acquired between January 25th and 29th had a cash value of almost $16 million. The transfers included a gas station and some commercial properties.

  • The BP gas station at 1975 State St., Racine, is now owned by 1975 State Holdings LLC for $800,000.00.
  • Robert Gleason sold the self-storage facility at 2220 Northwestern Ave., Racine. Further, Joshua Jeffers bought what is currently called the Storage House for $2,150,000.00.
  • Zarate Land Enterprises LLC sold 405 – 27th St., Raymond, to Maric Investment LLC for $2,050,000.00. The property is currently occupied by Zarate’s Auto Sales

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITYREAL ESTATE VALUE
2816 Sunrise RdCaledonia$165,000.00
13510 7 1/2 Mile RdCaledonia$170,000.00
7014 Lone Elm DrCaledonia$175,000.00
6727 sth 31Caledonia$185,000.00
11901 Highway GCaledonia$187,000.00
4305 6 Mile RdCaledonia$200,000.00
6044 Fayette DrCaledonia$234,000.00
4400 Valley RdCaledonia$264,900.00
825 Marwood CtCaledonia$388,000.00
3605 Emmertsen RdCaledonia$415,000.00
6143 Madeline LnCaledonia$765,000.00
951 Dorothy Ct Unit 5BCity of Burlington$124,000.00
955 Dorothy Ct Unit 5DCity of Burlington$139,000.00
381 Conkey StCity of Burlington$240,000.00
2412 Lincoln AveDover$204,900.00
2130 N Raynor AveDover$389,900.00
3357 Taylor AveElmwood Park$320,000.00
3212 Wood Rd #9Mt Pleasant$89,000.00
5748 Cambridge Ln Unit 6Mt Pleasant$100,400.00
1505 Plainfield AveMt Pleasant$120,000.00
3229 Kearney AveMt Pleasant$142,350.00
3026 Meyer Ct U3Mt Pleasant$165,000.00
6613 Durand AveMt Pleasant$195,000.00
1655 Weise LaneMt Pleasant$215,000.00
3811 Yates DrMt Pleasant$311,000.00
7212 Walczak RdNorway$673,000.00
2013 Blaine AveRacine$55,000.00
1611 Edgewood AveRacine$69,560.00
1233 Terrace AveRacine$74,000.00
929 Harbridge DrRacine$75,000.00
1753 Domanik DrRacine$78,440.00
508 16th StRacine$89,900.00
2138 Clarence AveRacine$92,000.00
1508 Deane BlvdRacine$100,000.00
2615 Charles StRacine$112,000.00
2433 Shoop StRacine$115,000.00
2049 Quincy AveRacine$117,500.00
1922 Marquette StRacine$138,000.00
1512 Monroe AveRacine$149,000.00
2925 Washington AveRacine$164,000.00
1655 College AveRacine$201,000.00
1005 Russet StRacine$215,000.00
935 Blaine AveRacine$237,900.00
1975 State StRacine$800,000.00
2220 Northwestern AveRacine$2,150,000.00
3901 3 Mile RdRaymond$155,000.00
1459 Waukesha RdRaymond$200,000.00
405 27th StRaymond$2,050,000.00
31121 Plank RdTown of Burlington$257,000.00
30812 River Bend DrTown of Waterford$38,860.00
7708 Northwest HwyTown of Waterford$222,900.00
3424 Buena Park RdTown of Waterford$215,000.00
5822 N River Bay RdTown of Waterford$410,000.00
7320 Pine LnTown of Waterford$480,000.00
1306 State StUnion Grove$164,900.00

