Racine County had 55 properties transferred to new owners, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

The properties acquired between January 25th and 29th had a cash value of almost $16 million. The transfers included a gas station and some commercial properties.

The BP gas station at 1975 State St., Racine, is now owned by 1975 State Holdings LLC for $800,000.00.

Robert Gleason sold the self-storage facility at 2220 Northwestern Ave., Racine. Further, Joshua Jeffers bought what is currently called the Storage House for $2,150,000.00.

Zarate Land Enterprises LLC sold 405 – 27th St., Raymond, to Maric Investment LLC for $2,050,000.00. The property is currently occupied by Zarate’s Auto Sales.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITY REAL ESTATE VALUE 2816 Sunrise Rd Caledonia $165,000.00 13510 7 1/2 Mile Rd Caledonia $170,000.00 7014 Lone Elm Dr Caledonia $175,000.00 6727 sth 31 Caledonia $185,000.00 11901 Highway G Caledonia $187,000.00 4305 6 Mile Rd Caledonia $200,000.00 6044 Fayette Dr Caledonia $234,000.00 4400 Valley Rd Caledonia $264,900.00 825 Marwood Ct Caledonia $388,000.00 3605 Emmertsen Rd Caledonia $415,000.00 6143 Madeline Ln Caledonia $765,000.00 951 Dorothy Ct Unit 5B City of Burlington $124,000.00 955 Dorothy Ct Unit 5D City of Burlington $139,000.00 381 Conkey St City of Burlington $240,000.00 2412 Lincoln Ave Dover $204,900.00 2130 N Raynor Ave Dover $389,900.00 3357 Taylor Ave Elmwood Park $320,000.00 3212 Wood Rd #9 Mt Pleasant $89,000.00 5748 Cambridge Ln Unit 6 Mt Pleasant $100,400.00 1505 Plainfield Ave Mt Pleasant $120,000.00 3229 Kearney Ave Mt Pleasant $142,350.00 3026 Meyer Ct U3 Mt Pleasant $165,000.00 6613 Durand Ave Mt Pleasant $195,000.00 1655 Weise Lane Mt Pleasant $215,000.00 3811 Yates Dr Mt Pleasant $311,000.00 7212 Walczak Rd Norway $673,000.00 2013 Blaine Ave Racine $55,000.00 1611 Edgewood Ave Racine $69,560.00 1233 Terrace Ave Racine $74,000.00 929 Harbridge Dr Racine $75,000.00 1753 Domanik Dr Racine $78,440.00 508 16th St Racine $89,900.00 2138 Clarence Ave Racine $92,000.00 1508 Deane Blvd Racine $100,000.00 2615 Charles St Racine $112,000.00 2433 Shoop St Racine $115,000.00 2049 Quincy Ave Racine $117,500.00 1922 Marquette St Racine $138,000.00 1512 Monroe Ave Racine $149,000.00 2925 Washington Ave Racine $164,000.00 1655 College Ave Racine $201,000.00 1005 Russet St Racine $215,000.00 935 Blaine Ave Racine $237,900.00 1975 State St Racine $800,000.00 2220 Northwestern Ave Racine $2,150,000.00 3901 3 Mile Rd Raymond $155,000.00 1459 Waukesha Rd Raymond $200,000.00 405 27th St Raymond $2,050,000.00 31121 Plank Rd Town of Burlington $257,000.00 30812 River Bend Dr Town of Waterford $38,860.00 7708 Northwest Hwy Town of Waterford $222,900.00 3424 Buena Park Rd Town of Waterford $215,000.00 5822 N River Bay Rd Town of Waterford $410,000.00 7320 Pine Ln Town of Waterford $480,000.00 1306 State St Union Grove $164,900.00

