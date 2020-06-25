A little over $16 million in property changed hands between June 15 and June 19, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

Transfers included the Jensen Equipment Company, many single-family homes in Caledonia, and homes along the Browns Lake.

  • Jensen Equipment Company, 13249 Washington Ave., sold to Kowal properties, LLC for $1,100,000.00.
  • 30715 Cedar Dr., a 0.4-acre home on Browns Lake in the Town of Burlington, sold for $1,350,000.00.
  • The commercial building home to Aurora Behavioral Health Center, 116 N Dodge St. Burlington, sold for $950,000.00.
PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITYREAL ESTATE VALUE
4245 Highway HCaledonia$72,700.00
1718 Ellis AveCaledonia$75,000.00
7741 Douglas AveCaledonia$125,000.00
1528 Ellis AveCaledonia$174,400.00
6944 Surrey LaneCaledonia$182,900.00
12406 7 1/2 Mile RdCaledonia$189,000.00
12009 Eau Galle RdCaledonia$196,000.00
2912 Greentree LaneCaledonia$200,000.00
9945 7 Mile RdCaledonia$225,000.00
2707 Stonebridge DrCaledonia$249,900.00
10701 6 1/2 Mile RdCaledonia$265,500.00
815 Hialeah DrCaledonia$268,000.00
6042 Charles StCaledonia$355,000.00
6630 Charles StCaledonia$364,900.00
5305 Oldfield DrCaledonia$439,900.00
532 McHenry StCity of Burlington$63,000.00
424 Herman StCity of Burlington$187,030.00
1101 Cooper Hawk DrCity of Burlington$455,000.00
116 N Dodge StCity of Burlington$950,000.00
200 Indiana StMt Pleasant$95,500.00
5843 Cambridge Cir #8Mt Pleasant$107,000.00
5818 Rink Neck Ter #104LMt Pleasant$144,000.00
1106 Bedford CtMt Pleasant$174,900.00
243 Oregon StMt Pleasant$180,000.00
1127 N Emmertsen RdMt Pleasant$196,000.00
1619 N Fancher RdMt Pleasant$205,000.00
5452 Wakefield AveMt Pleasant$259,000.00
6034 Independence RdMt Pleasant$269,900.00
6313 Biscayne AveMt Pleasant$347,900.00
13249 Washington AveMt Pleasant$1,100,000.00
26705 Oak Ridge DrNorway$160,000.00
26115 S Wind Lake RdNorway$160,000.00
26834 S Elm LaneNorway$175,000.00
26808 Lakeview DrNorway$232,000.00
21220 Olson RdNorway$305,550.00
7700 West Lake DrNorway$350,000.00
25623 White Tail CtNorway$372,000.00
937 Center StRacine$15,500.00
1619 Howe StRacine$37,500.00
1816 Howe StreetRacine$47,000.00
2620 Charles StRacine$56,240.00
4214 21st StRacine$60,000.00
912 Chicago StreetRacine$74,000.00
2731 Washington AveRacine$75,000.00
932 Monroe AveRacine$102,500.00
2326 Carmel AveRacine$107,000.00
2906 Blaine AveRacine$125,000.00
1805 Polaris AveRacine$142,500.00
1753 Park AveRacine$145,000.00
2317 Gilson StRacine$147,000.00
800 Oregon StRacine$148,000.00
2053 Kearney AveRacine$150,000.00
222 Echo LaneRacine$160,000.00
3029 Glendale AveRacine$162,000.00
1116 Florence AveRacine$163,000.00
712 Monroe AveRacine$170,000.00
707 Echo LaneRacine$200,551.00
194 60th StRaymond$548,500.00
2826 Buck RdRochester$300,000.00
1513 92nd St Unit 40Sturtevant$145,000.00
1507 92nd St Unit 22Sturtevant$215,500.00
8520 Queensbury LnSturtevant$245,000.00
29824 Greenleaf DrTown of Burlington$122,000.00
30715 Cedar DrTown of Burlington$1,350,000.00
4423 Golf DrTown of Waterford$365,000.00
615 Oak DrVillage of Waterford$164,000.00
240 Marina Ct #3Village of Waterford$230,000.00
147 W Parkfiekd CtWind Point$310,000.00
2200 67th DrYorkville$398,000.00
