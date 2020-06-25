A little over $16 million in property changed hands between June 15 and June 19, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.
Transfers included the Jensen Equipment Company, many single-family homes in Caledonia, and homes along the Browns Lake.
- Jensen Equipment Company, 13249 Washington Ave., sold to Kowal properties, LLC for $1,100,000.00.
- 30715 Cedar Dr., a 0.4-acre home on Browns Lake in the Town of Burlington, sold for $1,350,000.00.
- The commercial building home to Aurora Behavioral Health Center, 116 N Dodge St. Burlington, sold for $950,000.00.
|PROPERTY ADDRESS
|MUNICIPALITY
|REAL ESTATE VALUE
|4245 Highway H
|Caledonia
|$72,700.00
|1718 Ellis Ave
|Caledonia
|$75,000.00
|7741 Douglas Ave
|Caledonia
|$125,000.00
|1528 Ellis Ave
|Caledonia
|$174,400.00
|6944 Surrey Lane
|Caledonia
|$182,900.00
|12406 7 1/2 Mile Rd
|Caledonia
|$189,000.00
|12009 Eau Galle Rd
|Caledonia
|$196,000.00
|2912 Greentree Lane
|Caledonia
|$200,000.00
|9945 7 Mile Rd
|Caledonia
|$225,000.00
|2707 Stonebridge Dr
|Caledonia
|$249,900.00
|10701 6 1/2 Mile Rd
|Caledonia
|$265,500.00
|815 Hialeah Dr
|Caledonia
|$268,000.00
|6042 Charles St
|Caledonia
|$355,000.00
|6630 Charles St
|Caledonia
|$364,900.00
|5305 Oldfield Dr
|Caledonia
|$439,900.00
|532 McHenry St
|City of Burlington
|$63,000.00
|424 Herman St
|City of Burlington
|$187,030.00
|1101 Cooper Hawk Dr
|City of Burlington
|$455,000.00
|116 N Dodge St
|City of Burlington
|$950,000.00
|200 Indiana St
|Mt Pleasant
|$95,500.00
|5843 Cambridge Cir #8
|Mt Pleasant
|$107,000.00
|5818 Rink Neck Ter #104L
|Mt Pleasant
|$144,000.00
|1106 Bedford Ct
|Mt Pleasant
|$174,900.00
|243 Oregon St
|Mt Pleasant
|$180,000.00
|1127 N Emmertsen Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$196,000.00
|1619 N Fancher Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$205,000.00
|5452 Wakefield Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$259,000.00
|6034 Independence Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$269,900.00
|6313 Biscayne Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$347,900.00
|13249 Washington Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$1,100,000.00
|26705 Oak Ridge Dr
|Norway
|$160,000.00
|26115 S Wind Lake Rd
|Norway
|$160,000.00
|26834 S Elm Lane
|Norway
|$175,000.00
|26808 Lakeview Dr
|Norway
|$232,000.00
|21220 Olson Rd
|Norway
|$305,550.00
|7700 West Lake Dr
|Norway
|$350,000.00
|25623 White Tail Ct
|Norway
|$372,000.00
|937 Center St
|Racine
|$15,500.00
|1619 Howe St
|Racine
|$37,500.00
|1816 Howe Street
|Racine
|$47,000.00
|2620 Charles St
|Racine
|$56,240.00
|4214 21st St
|Racine
|$60,000.00
|912 Chicago Street
|Racine
|$74,000.00
|2731 Washington Ave
|Racine
|$75,000.00
|932 Monroe Ave
|Racine
|$102,500.00
|2326 Carmel Ave
|Racine
|$107,000.00
|2906 Blaine Ave
|Racine
|$125,000.00
|1805 Polaris Ave
|Racine
|$142,500.00
|1753 Park Ave
|Racine
|$145,000.00
|2317 Gilson St
|Racine
|$147,000.00
|800 Oregon St
|Racine
|$148,000.00
|2053 Kearney Ave
|Racine
|$150,000.00
|222 Echo Lane
|Racine
|$160,000.00
|3029 Glendale Ave
|Racine
|$162,000.00
|1116 Florence Ave
|Racine
|$163,000.00
|712 Monroe Ave
|Racine
|$170,000.00
|707 Echo Lane
|Racine
|$200,551.00
|194 60th St
|Raymond
|$548,500.00
|2826 Buck Rd
|Rochester
|$300,000.00
|1513 92nd St Unit 40
|Sturtevant
|$145,000.00
|1507 92nd St Unit 22
|Sturtevant
|$215,500.00
|8520 Queensbury Ln
|Sturtevant
|$245,000.00
|29824 Greenleaf Dr
|Town of Burlington
|$122,000.00
|30715 Cedar Dr
|Town of Burlington
|$1,350,000.00
|4423 Golf Dr
|Town of Waterford
|$365,000.00
|615 Oak Dr
|Village of Waterford
|$164,000.00
|240 Marina Ct #3
|Village of Waterford
|$230,000.00
|147 W Parkfiekd Ct
|Wind Point
|$310,000.00
|2200 67th Dr
|Yorkville
|$398,000.00