A little over $16 million in property changed hands between June 15 and June 19, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

Transfers included the Jensen Equipment Company, many single-family homes in Caledonia, and homes along the Browns Lake.

Jensen Equipment Company, 13249 Washington Ave., sold to Kowal properties, LLC for $1,100,000.00.

30715 Cedar Dr., a 0.4-acre home on Browns Lake in the Town of Burlington, sold for $1,350,000.00.

The commercial building home to Aurora Behavioral Health Center, 116 N Dodge St. Burlington, sold for $950,000.00.