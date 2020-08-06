Just under $16 million in property changed hands between July 27 and July 31, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

Transfers included several single-family homes and empty plots of land.

The 1-acre plot of land located at 1021 Ellis Ave, Caledonia, sold for $25,900.00.

Micheal and Sherry Turner Kaprelian bought 1.5-acres of land at 3600 Haymeadow Rd, Caledonia for $30,000.00.

The property at 30401 Beachview Lane, Waterford added 250 sq. ft. of land for $150.00.

A 1-acre parcel, 776 Willow Bend Dr in the Village of Waterford, sold for $43,900.00.

A 3-acre single-family home in Yorkville, 15704 Spring St, sold for $430,000.00.