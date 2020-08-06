Just under $16 million in property changed hands between July 27 and July 31, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

Transfers included several single-family homes and empty plots of land.

  • The 1-acre plot of land located at 1021 Ellis Ave, Caledonia, sold for $25,900.00.
  • Micheal and Sherry Turner Kaprelian bought 1.5-acres of land at 3600 Haymeadow Rd, Caledonia for $30,000.00. 
  • The property at 30401 Beachview Lane, Waterford added 250 sq. ft. of land for $150.00.
  • A 1-acre parcel, 776 Willow Bend Dr in the Village of Waterford, sold for $43,900.00.
  • A 3-acre single-family home in Yorkville, 15704 Spring St, sold for $430,000.00.
PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITYREAL ESTATE VALUE
1021 Ellis AveCaledonia$25,900.00
3600 Haymeadow RdCaledonia$30,000.00
6913 Butternut RdCaledonia$80,000.00
4807 Alcyn DrCaledonia$162,000.00
7301 Cliffside DrCaledonia$188,500.00
6825 Lone Elm DrCaledonia$191,000.00
1708 4 Mile RdCaledonia$207,000.00
5022 Hearthside LnCaledonia$207,000.00
9103 Meadow Park LaneCaledonia$260,000.00
700 Waters Edge #6Caledonia$326,000.00
4615 Bannoch DrCaledonia$335,000.00
8141 Foley RdCaledonia$540,000.00
148 Kendall StCity of Burlington$245,000.00
340 Edward StCity of Burlington$245,000.00
1200 Raptor Ct #4City of Burlington$268,000.00
1325 S Britton RdDover$310,000.00
2940 Mealy RdDover$489,900.00
4006 Taylor AveElmwood Park$186,000.00
1211 Sunnyslope Dr #102Mt Pleasant$140,000.00
5742 Cambridge Circle Unit 3Mt Pleasant$151,300.00
2836 Oregon StMt Pleasant$163,000.00
1321 Bryn Mawr AveMt Pleasant$198,400.00
1619 Raintree LaneMt Pleasant$260,000.00
6424 Larchmont DrMt Pleasant$265,000.00
6525 Williamsburg WayMt Pleasant$309,900.00
5723 Wildwood DrMt Pleasant$310,000.00
9307 Millstone DrMt Pleasant$320,000.00
1356 Pinecone RidgeMt Pleasant$335,000.00
2338 Carlas WayMt Pleasant$444,000.00
25411 W Loomis RdNorway$75,000.00
27003 Waubeesee Lake RdNorway$460,000.00
1238 Romayne AveRacine$15,000.00
1124 Howard StRacine$27,000.00
2616 Hayes AveRacine$42,300.00
1139 Villa StRacine$56,000.00
2014 Green StRacine$72,000.00
1608 Quincy AveRacine$81,000.00
1617 Superior StRacine$81,000.00
2024 W High StRacine$85,000.00
2914 Maryland AveRacine$90,545.00
1547 Cleveland AveRacine$93,000.00
1929 Erie StRacine$94,000.00
3080 Old Mill RdRacine$95,300.00
2433 Mitchell StRacine$103,000.00
4225 Olive StRacine$109,000.00
5316 Athens AveRacine$112,000.00
2051 St Clair StRacine$125,000.00
2129 Carmel AveRacine$126,000.00
1234 Cleveland AveRacine$133,500.00
1015 Hayes AveRacine$135,000.00
2228 Loraine AveRacine$137,000.00
1500 Harmony DrRacine$143,000.00
4132 LaSalle StRacine$150,000.00
2709 Pinehurst AveRacine$156,000.00
1247 Cleveland AveRacine$170,000.00
1100 Ohio StRacine$171,000.00
2412 Oregon StRacine$171,500.00
730 Virginia StRacine$171,700.00
3801 Carter StRacine$175,000.00
904 Belmont AveRacine$180,000.00
730 Monticello DrRacine$190,000.00
64 S Green Bay RdRacine$199,900.00
715 Oregon StRacine$215,000.00
838 College AveRacine$215,000.00
2908 South 76th StRaymond$164,000.00
3403 51st StRaymond$268,000.00
35500 Washington AveRochester$280,000.00
8512 Westminster DrSturtevant$185,000.00
3701 Contessa CtSturtevant$287,000.00
8425 Camelot TraceSturtevant$330,000.00
8021 Ridgeway DrTown of Burlington$230,000.00
33608 South Lakeshore DrTown of Burlington$410,000.00
30401 Beachview LaneTown of Waterford$150.00
29009 N Lake DrTown of Waterford$394,900.00
32311 Hill Valley DrTown of Waterford$493,500.00
744 17th AveUnion Grove$112,900.00
1353 Center StUnion Grove$175,000.00
1090 Cardinal LaneUnion Grove$258,000.00
776 Willow Bend DrVillage of Waterford$43,900.00
15704 Spring StYorkville$430,000.00
Powered by Foreclosure.com

Leave a comment