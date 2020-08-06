Just under $16 million in property changed hands between July 27 and July 31, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.
Transfers included several single-family homes and empty plots of land.
- The 1-acre plot of land located at 1021 Ellis Ave, Caledonia, sold for $25,900.00.
- Micheal and Sherry Turner Kaprelian bought 1.5-acres of land at 3600 Haymeadow Rd, Caledonia for $30,000.00.
- The property at 30401 Beachview Lane, Waterford added 250 sq. ft. of land for $150.00.
- A 1-acre parcel, 776 Willow Bend Dr in the Village of Waterford, sold for $43,900.00.
- A 3-acre single-family home in Yorkville, 15704 Spring St, sold for $430,000.00.
|PROPERTY ADDRESS
|MUNICIPALITY
|REAL ESTATE VALUE
|1021 Ellis Ave
|Caledonia
|$25,900.00
|3600 Haymeadow Rd
|Caledonia
|$30,000.00
|6913 Butternut Rd
|Caledonia
|$80,000.00
|4807 Alcyn Dr
|Caledonia
|$162,000.00
|7301 Cliffside Dr
|Caledonia
|$188,500.00
|6825 Lone Elm Dr
|Caledonia
|$191,000.00
|1708 4 Mile Rd
|Caledonia
|$207,000.00
|5022 Hearthside Ln
|Caledonia
|$207,000.00
|9103 Meadow Park Lane
|Caledonia
|$260,000.00
|700 Waters Edge #6
|Caledonia
|$326,000.00
|4615 Bannoch Dr
|Caledonia
|$335,000.00
|8141 Foley Rd
|Caledonia
|$540,000.00
|148 Kendall St
|City of Burlington
|$245,000.00
|340 Edward St
|City of Burlington
|$245,000.00
|1200 Raptor Ct #4
|City of Burlington
|$268,000.00
|1325 S Britton Rd
|Dover
|$310,000.00
|2940 Mealy Rd
|Dover
|$489,900.00
|4006 Taylor Ave
|Elmwood Park
|$186,000.00
|1211 Sunnyslope Dr #102
|Mt Pleasant
|$140,000.00
|5742 Cambridge Circle Unit 3
|Mt Pleasant
|$151,300.00
|2836 Oregon St
|Mt Pleasant
|$163,000.00
|1321 Bryn Mawr Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$198,400.00
|1619 Raintree Lane
|Mt Pleasant
|$260,000.00
|6424 Larchmont Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$265,000.00
|6525 Williamsburg Way
|Mt Pleasant
|$309,900.00
|5723 Wildwood Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$310,000.00
|9307 Millstone Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$320,000.00
|1356 Pinecone Ridge
|Mt Pleasant
|$335,000.00
|2338 Carlas Way
|Mt Pleasant
|$444,000.00
|25411 W Loomis Rd
|Norway
|$75,000.00
|27003 Waubeesee Lake Rd
|Norway
|$460,000.00
|1238 Romayne Ave
|Racine
|$15,000.00
|1124 Howard St
|Racine
|$27,000.00
|2616 Hayes Ave
|Racine
|$42,300.00
|1139 Villa St
|Racine
|$56,000.00
|2014 Green St
|Racine
|$72,000.00
|1608 Quincy Ave
|Racine
|$81,000.00
|1617 Superior St
|Racine
|$81,000.00
|2024 W High St
|Racine
|$85,000.00
|2914 Maryland Ave
|Racine
|$90,545.00
|1547 Cleveland Ave
|Racine
|$93,000.00
|1929 Erie St
|Racine
|$94,000.00
|3080 Old Mill Rd
|Racine
|$95,300.00
|2433 Mitchell St
|Racine
|$103,000.00
|4225 Olive St
|Racine
|$109,000.00
|5316 Athens Ave
|Racine
|$112,000.00
|2051 St Clair St
|Racine
|$125,000.00
|2129 Carmel Ave
|Racine
|$126,000.00
|1234 Cleveland Ave
|Racine
|$133,500.00
|1015 Hayes Ave
|Racine
|$135,000.00
|2228 Loraine Ave
|Racine
|$137,000.00
|1500 Harmony Dr
|Racine
|$143,000.00
|4132 LaSalle St
|Racine
|$150,000.00
|2709 Pinehurst Ave
|Racine
|$156,000.00
|1247 Cleveland Ave
|Racine
|$170,000.00
|1100 Ohio St
|Racine
|$171,000.00
|2412 Oregon St
|Racine
|$171,500.00
|730 Virginia St
|Racine
|$171,700.00
|3801 Carter St
|Racine
|$175,000.00
|904 Belmont Ave
|Racine
|$180,000.00
|730 Monticello Dr
|Racine
|$190,000.00
|64 S Green Bay Rd
|Racine
|$199,900.00
|715 Oregon St
|Racine
|$215,000.00
|838 College Ave
|Racine
|$215,000.00
|2908 South 76th St
|Raymond
|$164,000.00
|3403 51st St
|Raymond
|$268,000.00
|35500 Washington Ave
|Rochester
|$280,000.00
|8512 Westminster Dr
|Sturtevant
|$185,000.00
|3701 Contessa Ct
|Sturtevant
|$287,000.00
|8425 Camelot Trace
|Sturtevant
|$330,000.00
|8021 Ridgeway Dr
|Town of Burlington
|$230,000.00
|33608 South Lakeshore Dr
|Town of Burlington
|$410,000.00
|30401 Beachview Lane
|Town of Waterford
|$150.00
|29009 N Lake Dr
|Town of Waterford
|$394,900.00
|32311 Hill Valley Dr
|Town of Waterford
|$493,500.00
|744 17th Ave
|Union Grove
|$112,900.00
|1353 Center St
|Union Grove
|$175,000.00
|1090 Cardinal Lane
|Union Grove
|$258,000.00
|776 Willow Bend Dr
|Village of Waterford
|$43,900.00
|15704 Spring St
|Yorkville
|$430,000.00
