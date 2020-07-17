A little over $20 million in property changed hands between July 6 and July 10, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.
Transfers included many single-family homes and the property once operated by J. Slotke Drywall & Construction.
- The property 29021 Elm Island Dr. once the home of J. Slotke Drywall & Construction, sold to Cindy Holtketter for $339,500.00.
|PROPERTY ADDRESS
|MUNICIPALITY
|REAL ESTATE VALUE
|7007 Bobolink Rd
|Caledonia
|$125,000.00
|6936 Dale Dr Unit 5
|Caledonia
|$144,000.00
|5800 Brookhaven Dr
|Caledonia
|$145,000.00
|7156 Cliffside Dr
|Caledonia
|$175,000.00
|2615 Violet Ct
|Caledonia
|$177,000.00
|6801 Whitewater St
|Caledonia
|$179,900.00
|7205 Linwood Rd
|Caledonia
|$199,500.00
|2906 6 Mile Rd
|Caledonia
|$200,000.00
|4807 Vrana St
|Caledonia
|$237,000.00
|5726 Alburg Ave
|Caledonia
|$249,000.00
|420 4 1/2 Mile Rd
|Caledonia
|$250,000.00
|410 Hialeah Dr
|Caledonia
|$253,000.00
|10408 Prairie Crossing Dr
|Caledonia
|$279,900.00
|3965 Wild Ginger Way
|Caledonia
|$321,000.00
|5145 Erie St
|Caledonia
|$345,000.00
|5438 Nicholson Rd
|Caledonia
|$480,000.00
|517 McHenry St
|City of Burlington
|$61,000.00
|357 Amanda St
|City of Burlington
|$145,000.00
|1500 Serena Lane
|City of Burlington
|$365,000.00
|3112 Oakcrest Dr
|Dover
|$77,000.00
|22908 Washington Ave
|Dover
|$262,000.00
|2815 N Beaumont Ave
|Dover
|$352,500.00
|3424 Sheridan Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$56,000.00
|6820 Mariner Dr #202
|Mt Pleasant
|$97,000.00
|8388 Creek View Lane
|Mt Pleasant
|$100,000.00
|3027 Meyer Court Unit 3
|Mt Pleasant
|$124,000.00
|3150 Wood Rd Unit 11L Building C11
|Mt Pleasant
|$128,500.00
|5643 Freedy Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$160,000.00
|6507 Williamsburg Way
|Mt Pleasant
|$268,000.00
|3521 Foxwood Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$292,500.00
|10741 Spring St
|Mt Pleasant
|$320,000.00
|4903 Northwestern Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$335,000.00
|1901 Sunnyslope Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$335,000.00
|7161 Woodbridge Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$374,860.00
|8116 Daub Ct
|Mt Pleasant
|$430,000.00
|5733 Woodland Hills Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$660,000.00
|26127 Wind Lake Rd South
|Norway
|$200,000.00
|26820 Oakridge Dr
|Norway
|$279,000.00
|3465 Britton Ridge
|Norway
|$465,000.00
|1431 College Ave
|Racine
|$42,000.00
|2302 Blake Ave
|Racine
|$45,000.00
|901 Hamilton St
|Racine
|$48,000.00
|1941 Kearney Ave
|Racine
|$60,000.00
|725 Kingston Ave
|Racine
|$74,000.00
|2617 Blaine Ave
|Racine
|$88,144.00
|1729 Center St
|Racine
|$100,000.00
|3502 17th St
|Racine
|$105,000.00
|2013 Carmel Ave
|Racine
|$107,500.00
|1636 Chatham St
|Racine
|$107,700.00
|1215 Layard Ave
|Racine
|$108,250.00
|2009 Kearney Ave
|Racine
|$110,000.00
|2625 Gillen St
|Racine
|$110,000.00
|1717 Connolly Ave
|Racine
|$122,500.00
|317 Luedtke Ave
|Racine
|$128,040.00
|2213 Carlisle Ave
|Racine
|$130,000.00
|1521 Monroe Ave
|Racine
|$135,000.00
|2708 Drexel Ave
|Racine
|$140,000.00
|1426 Melvin Ave
|Racine
|$141,900.00
|4027 Manhattan Dr
|Racine
|$142,000.00
|1443 Harrington Dr
|Racine
|$144,000.00
|2028 Deane Blvd
|Racine
|$145,000.00
|1026 Indiana St
|Racine
|$145,000.00
|1304 Goold St
|Racine
|$147,500.00
|243 Green St
|Racine
|$150,500.00
|2814 Lasalle St
|Racine
|$155,000.00
|1657 C A Becker Dr
|Racine
|$156,000.00
|729 Russet St
|Racine
|$156,000.00
|923 Montclair Dr
|Racine
|$159,900.00
|4417 Westway Ave
|Racine
|$160,000.00
|1123 Ohio St
|Racine
|$165,000.00
|1819 Blake Ave
|Racine
|$170,000.00
|3905 Vista Dr
|Racine
|$179,000.00
|3536 Erie Street
|Racine
|$185,000.00
|2708 Fleetwood Dr
|Racine
|$187,000.00
|1105 N Illinois St
|Racine
|$230,000.00
|2725 North Main St
|Racine
|$240,000.00
|1062 Waukesha Rd
|Raymond
|$255,000.00
|8111 W Stone Creek Circle
|Raymond
|$500,000.00
|3425 Kennisngton Square Rd
|Sturtevant
|$248,900.00
|8808 Foxhaven Chase
|Sturtevant
|$269,900.00
|208 South River Rd
|Town of Burlington
|$277,500.00
|8229 Wheatland Rd
|Town of Burlington
|$330,000.00
|29010 Plank Rd
|Town of Burlington
|$395,000.00
|29021 Elm Island Dr
|Town of Waterford
|$339,500.00
|30308 Barnes Lane
|Town of Waterford
|$415,000.00
|4702 W Mamerows Lane
|Town of Waterford
|$575,000.00
|30810 Morning View Circle
|Town of Waterford
|$665,000.00
|1305 Center St
|Union Grove
|$175,000.00
|738 Willow Bend Dr
|Village of Waterford
|$49,900.00
|846 River Ridge Circle
|Village of Waterford
|$434,900.00
|300 Foxwood Dr #107
|Waterford
|$180,000.00
|7 Beechwood Ct
|Wind Point
|$270,000.00
|151 W Parkfield Ct
|Wind Point
|$330,000.00