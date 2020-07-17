A little over $20 million in property changed hands between July 6 and July 10, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

Transfers included many single-family homes and the property once operated by J. Slotke Drywall & Construction.

  • The property 29021 Elm Island Dr. once the home of J. Slotke Drywall & Construction, sold to Cindy Holtketter for $339,500.00.
PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITYREAL ESTATE VALUE
7007 Bobolink RdCaledonia$125,000.00
6936 Dale Dr Unit 5Caledonia$144,000.00
5800 Brookhaven DrCaledonia$145,000.00
7156 Cliffside DrCaledonia$175,000.00
2615 Violet CtCaledonia$177,000.00
6801 Whitewater StCaledonia$179,900.00
7205 Linwood RdCaledonia$199,500.00
2906 6 Mile RdCaledonia$200,000.00
4807 Vrana StCaledonia$237,000.00
5726 Alburg AveCaledonia$249,000.00
420 4 1/2 Mile RdCaledonia$250,000.00
410 Hialeah DrCaledonia$253,000.00
10408 Prairie Crossing DrCaledonia$279,900.00
3965 Wild Ginger WayCaledonia$321,000.00
5145 Erie StCaledonia$345,000.00
5438 Nicholson RdCaledonia$480,000.00
517 McHenry StCity of Burlington$61,000.00
357 Amanda StCity of Burlington$145,000.00
1500 Serena LaneCity of Burlington$365,000.00
3112 Oakcrest DrDover$77,000.00
22908 Washington AveDover$262,000.00
2815 N Beaumont AveDover$352,500.00
3424 Sheridan RdMt Pleasant$56,000.00
6820 Mariner Dr #202Mt Pleasant$97,000.00
8388 Creek View LaneMt Pleasant$100,000.00
3027 Meyer Court Unit 3Mt Pleasant$124,000.00
3150 Wood Rd Unit 11L Building C11Mt Pleasant$128,500.00
5643 Freedy AveMt Pleasant$160,000.00
6507 Williamsburg WayMt Pleasant$268,000.00
3521 Foxwood RdMt Pleasant$292,500.00
10741 Spring StMt Pleasant$320,000.00
4903 Northwestern AveMt Pleasant$335,000.00
1901 Sunnyslope DrMt Pleasant$335,000.00
7161 Woodbridge DrMt Pleasant$374,860.00
8116 Daub CtMt Pleasant$430,000.00
5733 Woodland Hills DrMt Pleasant$660,000.00
26127 Wind Lake Rd SouthNorway$200,000.00
26820 Oakridge DrNorway$279,000.00
3465 Britton RidgeNorway$465,000.00
1431 College AveRacine$42,000.00
2302 Blake AveRacine$45,000.00
901 Hamilton StRacine$48,000.00
1941 Kearney AveRacine$60,000.00
725 Kingston AveRacine$74,000.00
2617 Blaine AveRacine$88,144.00
1729 Center StRacine$100,000.00
3502 17th StRacine$105,000.00
2013 Carmel AveRacine$107,500.00
1636 Chatham StRacine$107,700.00
1215 Layard AveRacine$108,250.00
2009 Kearney AveRacine$110,000.00
2625 Gillen StRacine$110,000.00
1717 Connolly AveRacine$122,500.00
317 Luedtke AveRacine$128,040.00
2213 Carlisle AveRacine$130,000.00
1521 Monroe AveRacine$135,000.00
2708 Drexel AveRacine$140,000.00
1426 Melvin AveRacine$141,900.00
4027 Manhattan DrRacine$142,000.00
1443 Harrington DrRacine$144,000.00
2028 Deane BlvdRacine$145,000.00
1026 Indiana StRacine$145,000.00
1304 Goold StRacine$147,500.00
243 Green StRacine$150,500.00
2814 Lasalle StRacine$155,000.00
1657 C A Becker DrRacine$156,000.00
729 Russet StRacine$156,000.00
923 Montclair DrRacine$159,900.00
4417 Westway AveRacine$160,000.00
1123 Ohio StRacine$165,000.00
1819 Blake AveRacine$170,000.00
3905 Vista DrRacine$179,000.00
3536 Erie StreetRacine$185,000.00
2708 Fleetwood DrRacine$187,000.00
1105 N Illinois StRacine$230,000.00
2725 North Main StRacine$240,000.00
1062 Waukesha RdRaymond$255,000.00
8111 W Stone Creek CircleRaymond$500,000.00
3425 Kennisngton Square RdSturtevant$248,900.00
8808 Foxhaven ChaseSturtevant$269,900.00
208 South River RdTown of Burlington$277,500.00
8229 Wheatland RdTown of Burlington$330,000.00
29010 Plank RdTown of Burlington$395,000.00
29021 Elm Island DrTown of Waterford$339,500.00
30308 Barnes LaneTown of Waterford$415,000.00
4702 W Mamerows LaneTown of Waterford$575,000.00
30810 Morning View CircleTown of Waterford$665,000.00
1305 Center StUnion Grove$175,000.00
738 Willow Bend DrVillage of Waterford$49,900.00
846 River Ridge CircleVillage of Waterford$434,900.00
300 Foxwood Dr #107Waterford$180,000.00
7 Beechwood CtWind Point$270,000.00
151 W Parkfield CtWind Point$330,000.00
