A little over $20 million in property changed hands between July 6 and July 10, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

Transfers included many single-family homes and the property once operated by J. Slotke Drywall & Construction.

The property 29021 Elm Island Dr. once the home of J. Slotke Drywall & Construction, sold to Cindy Holtketter for $339,500.00.