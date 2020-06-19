A little over $18 million in property changed hands between June 8 and June 12, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.
Transfers included the Kranz, Inc. building, many single-family homes in Kramer-edition neighborhood, and homes along the Fox River.
- Kranz, Inc., 2200 De Koven Avenue, sold to Gallo Office Center Investments for $2,850,000.00.
- Advanced Disposal Services – Emerald Park Landfill bought the open lot at 8608 Raynor Ave. for $335,000.00.
|PROPERTY ADDRESS
|MUNICIPALITY
|REAL ESTATE VALUE
|4108 Goleys Lane
|Caledonia
|$87,500.00
|4550 Lora St
|Caledonia
|$130,800.00
|3326 Elderberry Rd
|Caledonia
|$186,000.00
|9501 Prairie Crossing Dr
|Caledonia
|$275,000.00
|9608 Prairie Crossing Dr
|Caledonia
|$283,000.00
|3105 Heartland Lane
|Caledonia
|$290,000.00
|4545 Bannoch Dr
|Caledonia
|$310,000.00
|1004 Johnson Ave
|Caledonia
|$325,000.00
|4633 Sina Lane
|Caledonia
|$325,000.00
|4850 Cascade Ct
|Caledonia
|$635,000.00
|301 Edward St
|City of Burlington
|$195,000.00
|1441 Isabel Ave
|City of Burlington
|$371,000.00
|3006 Oakcrest Dr
|Dover
|$72,400.00
|3320 Sheridan Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$40,000.00
|6340 South Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$100,000.00
|1420 Pheasant Run #202U
|Mt Pleasant
|$128,900.00
|7408 Granite Way #1305
|Mt Pleasant
|$139,900.00
|5933 Taylor Ave Unit 7
|Mt Pleasant
|$165,000.00
|2429 N Emmertsen Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$210,000.00
|10910 Washington Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$218,000.00
|4809 Indian Hills Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$219,000.00
|437 HWY V
|Mt Pleasant
|$220,000.00
|6303 Partridge Hills Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$266,000.00
|204 Portico
|Mt Pleasant
|$319,000.00
|6651 Pheasant Creek Trail
|Mt Pleasant
|$319,000.00
|1941 Spring Meadow Ct
|Mt Pleasant
|$325,000.00
|2738 Taurus Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$356,200.00
|7501 W Wind Lake Rd
|Norway
|$330,000.00
|8608 Raynor Ave
|Norway
|$335,000.00
|2205 Yout St
|Racine
|$29,600.00
|1806 N Main St
|Racine
|$60,000.00
|2011 Geneva St
|Racine
|$60,000.00
|2817 Gilson St
|Racine
|$85,000.00
|2515 Drexel Ave
|Racine
|$85,000.00
|1637 Flett Ave
|Racine
|$89,900.00
|1455 Douglas Ave
|Racine
|$89,900.00
|1655 Erie St
|Racine
|$106,100.00
|1100 Hayes Ave
|Racine
|$111,500.00
|1004 West Lawn Ave
|Racine
|$135,000.00
|1225 Wolff St
|Racine
|$138,900.00
|3212 Lakeview Cir
|Racine
|$151,500.00
|3916 Erie St
|Racine
|$164,000.00
|615 Augusta St
|Racine
|$170,000.00
|4100 Kinzie Ave
|Racine
|$199,000.00
|610 Echo Lane
|Racine
|$200,000.00
|1016 Washington Ave
|Racine
|$225,000.00
|2200 Dekoven Ave
|Racine
|$2,850,000.00
|9437 West 3 Mile Rd
|Raymond
|$123,500.00
|8224 W Stone Creek
|Raymond
|$652,500.00
|1605 Rookery Glen
|Rochester
|$172,500.00
|1606 Rookery Glen
|Rochester
|$172,500.00
|1700 96th St Unit 4
|Sturtevant
|$139,000.00
|2908 Circle Dr
|Town of Burlington
|$20,000.00
|34605 Chestnut St
|Town of Burlington
|$270,000.00
|8280 Schaal Rd
|Town of Burlington
|$305,000.00
|30620 Durand Ave #3
|Town of Burlington
|$449,900.00
|8014 Halverson Rd
|Town of Waterford
|$170,264.00
|5625 W Peninsula Rd
|Town of Waterford
|$186,000.00
|28924 Beach Dr
|Town of Waterford
|$260,000.00
|30723 Fairway Dr
|Town of Waterford
|$330,000.00
|6511 Riverside Rd
|Town of Waterford
|$380,000.00
|30906 Morning View Cir
|Town of Waterford
|$480,550.00
|1325 Main St
|Union Grove
|$196,000.00
|511 18th Ave
|Union Grove
|$230,000.00
|104 Walnut Ridge Dr
|Union Grove
|$260,000.00
|792 Willow Bend Dr
|Village of Waterford
|$43,900.00
|202 E Main St
|Village of Waterford
|$138,000.00
|940 Spyglass Hill Unit 20A
|Village of Waterford
|$310,000.00
|733 Heron Dr
|Village of Waterford
|$335,000.00
|108 Old Pine Cir
|Wind Point
|$289,900.00
|14000 50th Rd
|Yorkville
|$133,000.00