A little over $18 million in property changed hands between June 8 and June 12, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

Transfers included the Kranz, Inc. building, many single-family homes in Kramer-edition neighborhood, and homes along the Fox River.

Kranz, Inc., 2200 De Koven Avenue, sold to Gallo Office Center Investments for $2,850,000.00.

Advanced Disposal Services – Emerald Park Landfill bought the open lot at 8608 Raynor Ave. for $335,000.00.

