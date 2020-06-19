A little over $18 million in property changed hands between June 8 and June 12, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

Transfers included the Kranz, Inc. building, many single-family homes in Kramer-edition neighborhood, and homes along the Fox River.

  • Kranz, Inc., 2200 De Koven Avenue, sold to Gallo Office Center Investments for $2,850,000.00.
  • Advanced Disposal Services – Emerald Park Landfill bought the open lot at 8608 Raynor Ave. for $335,000.00.
PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITYREAL ESTATE VALUE
4108 Goleys LaneCaledonia$87,500.00
4550 Lora StCaledonia$130,800.00
3326 Elderberry RdCaledonia$186,000.00
9501 Prairie Crossing DrCaledonia$275,000.00
9608 Prairie Crossing DrCaledonia$283,000.00
3105 Heartland LaneCaledonia$290,000.00
4545 Bannoch DrCaledonia$310,000.00
1004 Johnson AveCaledonia$325,000.00
4633 Sina LaneCaledonia$325,000.00
4850 Cascade CtCaledonia$635,000.00
301 Edward StCity of Burlington$195,000.00
1441 Isabel AveCity of Burlington$371,000.00
3006 Oakcrest DrDover$72,400.00
3320 Sheridan RdMt Pleasant$40,000.00
6340 South DrMt Pleasant$100,000.00
1420 Pheasant Run #202UMt Pleasant$128,900.00
7408 Granite Way #1305Mt Pleasant$139,900.00
5933 Taylor Ave Unit 7Mt Pleasant$165,000.00
2429 N Emmertsen RdMt Pleasant$210,000.00
10910 Washington AveMt Pleasant$218,000.00
4809 Indian Hills DrMt Pleasant$219,000.00
437 HWY VMt Pleasant$220,000.00
6303 Partridge Hills DrMt Pleasant$266,000.00
204 PorticoMt Pleasant$319,000.00
6651 Pheasant Creek TrailMt Pleasant$319,000.00
1941 Spring Meadow CtMt Pleasant$325,000.00
2738 Taurus DrMt Pleasant$356,200.00
7501 W Wind Lake RdNorway$330,000.00
8608 Raynor AveNorway$335,000.00
2205 Yout StRacine$29,600.00
1806 N Main StRacine$60,000.00
2011 Geneva StRacine$60,000.00
2817 Gilson StRacine$85,000.00
2515 Drexel AveRacine$85,000.00
1637 Flett AveRacine$89,900.00
1455 Douglas AveRacine$89,900.00
1655 Erie StRacine$106,100.00
1100 Hayes AveRacine$111,500.00
1004 West Lawn AveRacine$135,000.00
1225 Wolff StRacine$138,900.00
3212 Lakeview CirRacine$151,500.00
3916 Erie StRacine$164,000.00
615 Augusta StRacine$170,000.00
4100 Kinzie AveRacine$199,000.00
610 Echo LaneRacine$200,000.00
1016 Washington AveRacine$225,000.00
2200 Dekoven AveRacine$2,850,000.00
9437 West 3 Mile RdRaymond$123,500.00
8224 W Stone CreekRaymond$652,500.00
1605 Rookery GlenRochester$172,500.00
1606 Rookery GlenRochester$172,500.00
1700 96th St Unit 4Sturtevant$139,000.00
2908 Circle DrTown of Burlington$20,000.00
34605 Chestnut StTown of Burlington$270,000.00
8280 Schaal RdTown of Burlington$305,000.00
30620 Durand Ave #3Town of Burlington$449,900.00
8014 Halverson RdTown of Waterford$170,264.00
5625 W Peninsula RdTown of Waterford$186,000.00
28924 Beach DrTown of Waterford$260,000.00
30723 Fairway DrTown of Waterford$330,000.00
6511 Riverside RdTown of Waterford$380,000.00
30906 Morning View CirTown of Waterford$480,550.00
1325 Main StUnion Grove$196,000.00
511 18th AveUnion Grove$230,000.00
104 Walnut Ridge DrUnion Grove$260,000.00
792 Willow Bend DrVillage of Waterford$43,900.00
202 E Main StVillage of Waterford$138,000.00
940 Spyglass Hill Unit 20AVillage of Waterford$310,000.00
733 Heron DrVillage of Waterford$335,000.00
108 Old Pine CirWind Point$289,900.00
14000 50th RdYorkville$133,000.00
