Just under $23 million in property changed hands between August 24 and August 28, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.
In short, the transfers included large commercial property and agricultural lands.
- A 0.3-acre empty plot of land, 1217 Olivia Trail, Burlington sold for $69,900.00.
- KW Development, LLC sold a Burlington 19.55-acre commercial lot to CMC-Burlington, LLC for $1,472,000.00. The property, 472 West Market St. and 5421 Mormon Rd, is occupied by County Prestress, a concrete structure manufacturer.
- In Dover, a 0.2-acre property on Eagle Lake, 1909 Seminole Dr, sold for $599,900.00.
- Thirty acres of agricultural land at 26535 Dover Line Rd, Norway sold for $300,000.00.
- The 35-acre ranch at 6226 Stonehedge Ct, Waterford sold for $1,100,000.00.
Last weeks property transfers included Pioneer Products and DJ Kott Agency.
|PROPERTY ADDRESS
|MUNICIPALITY
|REAL ESTATE VALUE
|12604 4 Mile Rd
|Caledonia
|$53,000.00
|9323 Jonathan Ct
|Caledonia
|$106,000.00
|2813 Sunrise Rd
|Caledonia
|$195,000.00
|6508 East River Rd
|Caledonia
|$195,000.00
|3023 Yorktown St
|Caledonia
|$215,000.00
|4950 Carter Dr
|Caledonia
|$219,000.00
|7841 Hagemann Rd
|Caledonia
|$235,000.00
|4736 Carter Dr
|Caledonia
|$239,900.00
|1620 Fireside Dr
|Caledonia
|$240,000.00
|2011 Newberry Lane
|Caledonia
|$242,000.00
|2609 Stonebridge Dr
|Caledonia
|$250,000.00
|5419 Citation Lane
|Caledonia
|$250,000.00
|9319 4 Mile Rd
|Caledonia
|$266,300.00
|4606 Beacon View Dr
|Caledonia
|$267,500.00
|2469 Catherine Dr
|Caledonia
|$270,000.00
|1615 W Palamino Dr
|Caledonia
|$275,000.00
|700 Waters Edge Rd
|Caledonia
|$325,000.00
|3710 Fenceline Rd
|Caledonia
|$498,000.00
|5815 Stefanie Way
|Caledonia
|$539,900.00
|965 Pine St
|City of Burlington
|$55,500.00
|1217 Olivia Trl
|City of Burlington
|$69,900.00
|517 Hawthorn St
|City of Burlington
|$90,000.00
|943 Crestwood Dr
|City of Burlington
|$138,300.00
|200 W State St
|City of Burlington
|$180,000.00
|224 Origen St
|City of Burlington
|$210,000.00
|316 Amanda St
|City of Burlington
|$215,000.00
|617 Lewis St
|City of Burlington
|$224,000.00
|617 Viewcrest Terrace
|City of Burlington
|$242,500.00
|190 Gardner Ave
|City of Burlington
|$250,000.00
|1043 Spring Brook Dr
|City of Burlington
|$324,000.00
|956 Cedar Dr
|City of Burlington
|$324,900.00
|472 West Market St
|City of Burlington
|$1,472,000.00
|5421 Mormon Rd
|City of Burlington
|3511 Polk St
|Dover
|$165,000.00
|1909 Seminole Dr
|Dover
|$599,900.00
|520 S Fancher Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$52,000.00
|2139 Racine St
|Mt Pleasant
|$100,000.00
|6600 Mariner Dr #204
|Mt Pleasant
|$107,500.00
|6601 Mariner Dr #5
|Mt Pleasant
|$124,500.00
|5935 Taylor Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$168,000.00
|1126 Bedford Ct
|Mt Pleasant
|$175,000.00
|7124 Parkstone Terrace Unit 201
|Mt Pleasant
|$176,000.00
|5115 Shirley Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$180,000.00
|1802 Summerset Dr #201
|Mt Pleasant
|$186,900.00
|6510 Spring St Unit 16
|Mt Pleasant
|$187,000.00
|4238 Taylor Harbor W
|Mt Pleasant
|$196,000.00
|5030 Old Green Bay Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$200,000.00
|207 Globe Heights Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$214,000.00
|4744 St Regis Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$252,500.00
|6546 Greenhill Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$315,900.00
|1833 Coach House Ct
|Mt Pleasant
|$422,505.00
|8243 East Wind Lake Rd
|Norway
|$40,000.00
|26101 South Wind Lake Rd
|Norway
|$169,000.00
|8815 Thompson Dr
|Norway
|$245,000.00
|26535 Dover Line Rd
|Norway
|$300,000.00
|6820 Cook Dr
|Norway
|$345,000.00
|5330 Athens Ave
|Racine
|$30,650.00
|2823 Sixteenth St
|Racine
|$36,000.00
|2302 Blake Ave
|Racine
|$59,000.00
|818 Belmont Ave
|Racine
|$65,000.00
|1928 16th St
|Racine
|$85,000.00
|4308 Pine Ridge Cir
|Racine
|$89,750.00
|2414 Geneva St
|Racine
|$98,000.00
|1923 LaSalle St
|Racine
|$105,000.00
|901 Grove Ave
|Racine
|$109,900.00
|2417 Summit Ave
|Racine
|$120,000.00
|717 Dekoven Ave
|Racine
|$123,000.00
|2609 Pinehurst Ave
|Racine
|$127,500.00
|628 North St
|Racine
|$134,100.00
|1418 Lathrop Ave
|Racine
|$138,000.00
|111 Eleventh St #6-A N
|Racine
|$140,000.00
|2212 Superior St
|Racine
|$144,400.00
|400 Mertens Ave
|Racine
|$150,000.00
|4016 LaSalle St
|Racine
|$150,000.00
|150 Ohio St
|Racine
|$160,000.00
|2921 Pinehurst Ave
|Racine
|$165,000.00
|424 Wolff St
|Racine
|$169,900.00
|1301 West Lawn Ave
|Racine
|$170,500.00
|1532 West Lawn Ave
|Racine
|$172,000.00
|3624 Charles St
|Racine
|$178,250.00
|2335 21st St
|Racine
|$183,500.00
|4940 Regal Ct
|Racine
|$224,900.00
|420 Flower Ln
|Racine
|$349,000.00
|2011 Waukesha Rd
|Raymond
|$285,000.00
|3433 S Kennedy Dr
|Sturtevant
|$189,900.00
|32840 Bayview Dr Lot 27
|Town of Burlington
|$16,000.00
|7411 – 7421 Pine Ridge Dr
|Town of Burlington
|$65,000.00
|3405 Browns Lake Dr S Unit 10
|Town of Burlington
|$170,000.00
|3530 Peninsula Dr
|Town of Burlington
|$220,000.00
|30620 Durand Ave Unit 13
|Town of Burlington
|$410,000.00
|28925 Elm Island Dr
|Town of Waterford
|$125,000.00
|30518 Mountain Lane
|Town of Waterford
|$260,000.00
|4736 Fairway Dr
|Town of Waterford
|$369,000.00
|30826 River Bend Dr
|Town of Waterford
|$370,500.00
|6226 Stonehedge Ct
|Town of Waterford
|$1,100,000.00
|1149 Mulberry Lane
|Union Grove
|$297,000.00
|607 Hickory Hollow Rd Unit A
|Village of Waterford
|$229,560.00
|611 Annecy Park Circle
|Village of Waterford
|$255,000.00
|611 Washington Circle
|Village of Waterford
|$309,000.00
|509 Foxmead Dr
|Village of Waterford
|$310,000.00
|125 Riverside Dr
|Village of Waterford
|$360,000.00
|5500 W Branch Trail
|Wind Point
|$276,000.00
