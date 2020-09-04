Just under $23 million in property changed hands between August 24 and August 28, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

In short, the transfers included large commercial property and agricultural lands.

A 0.3-acre empty plot of land, 1217 Olivia Trail, Burlington sold for $69,900.00.

KW Development, LLC sold a Burlington 19.55-acre commercial lot to CMC-Burlington, LLC for $1,472,000.00. The property, 472 West Market St. and 5421 Mormon Rd, is occupied by County Prestress, a concrete structure manufacturer.

In Dover, a 0.2-acre property on Eagle Lake, 1909 Seminole Dr, sold for $599,900.00.

Thirty acres of agricultural land at 26535 Dover Line Rd, Norway sold for $300,000.00.

The 35-acre ranch at 6226 Stonehedge Ct, Waterford sold for $1,100,000.00.

Last weeks property transfers included Pioneer Products and DJ Kott Agency.