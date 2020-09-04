Just under $23 million in property changed hands between August 24 and August 28, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

In short, the transfers included large commercial property and agricultural lands.

  • A 0.3-acre empty plot of land, 1217 Olivia Trail, Burlington sold for $69,900.00.
  • KW Development, LLC sold a Burlington 19.55-acre commercial lot to CMC-Burlington, LLC for $1,472,000.00. The property, 472 West Market St. and 5421 Mormon Rd, is occupied by County Prestress, a concrete structure manufacturer.
  • In Dover, a 0.2-acre property on Eagle Lake, 1909 Seminole Dr, sold for $599,900.00.
  • Thirty acres of agricultural land at 26535 Dover Line Rd, Norway sold for $300,000.00. 
  • The 35-acre ranch at 6226 Stonehedge Ct, Waterford sold for $1,100,000.00.

Last weeks property transfers included Pioneer Products and DJ Kott Agency.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITYREAL ESTATE VALUE
12604 4 Mile RdCaledonia$53,000.00
9323 Jonathan CtCaledonia$106,000.00
2813 Sunrise RdCaledonia$195,000.00
6508 East River RdCaledonia$195,000.00
3023 Yorktown StCaledonia$215,000.00
4950 Carter DrCaledonia$219,000.00
7841 Hagemann RdCaledonia$235,000.00
4736 Carter DrCaledonia$239,900.00
1620 Fireside DrCaledonia$240,000.00
2011 Newberry LaneCaledonia$242,000.00
2609 Stonebridge DrCaledonia$250,000.00
5419 Citation LaneCaledonia$250,000.00
9319 4 Mile RdCaledonia$266,300.00
4606 Beacon View DrCaledonia$267,500.00
2469 Catherine DrCaledonia$270,000.00
1615 W Palamino DrCaledonia$275,000.00
700 Waters Edge RdCaledonia$325,000.00
3710 Fenceline RdCaledonia$498,000.00
5815 Stefanie WayCaledonia$539,900.00
965 Pine StCity of Burlington$55,500.00
1217 Olivia TrlCity of Burlington$69,900.00
517 Hawthorn StCity of Burlington$90,000.00
943 Crestwood DrCity of Burlington$138,300.00
200 W State StCity of Burlington$180,000.00
224 Origen StCity of Burlington$210,000.00
316 Amanda StCity of Burlington$215,000.00
617 Lewis StCity of Burlington$224,000.00
617 Viewcrest TerraceCity of Burlington$242,500.00
190 Gardner AveCity of Burlington$250,000.00
1043 Spring Brook DrCity of Burlington$324,000.00
956 Cedar DrCity of Burlington$324,900.00
472 West Market StCity of Burlington$1,472,000.00
5421 Mormon RdCity of Burlington 
3511 Polk StDover$165,000.00
1909 Seminole DrDover$599,900.00
520 S Fancher RdMt Pleasant$52,000.00
2139 Racine StMt Pleasant$100,000.00
6600 Mariner Dr #204Mt Pleasant$107,500.00
6601 Mariner Dr #5Mt Pleasant$124,500.00
5935 Taylor AveMt Pleasant$168,000.00
1126 Bedford CtMt Pleasant$175,000.00
7124 Parkstone Terrace Unit 201Mt Pleasant$176,000.00
5115 Shirley AveMt Pleasant$180,000.00
1802 Summerset Dr #201Mt Pleasant$186,900.00
6510 Spring St Unit 16Mt Pleasant$187,000.00
4238 Taylor Harbor WMt Pleasant$196,000.00
5030 Old Green Bay RdMt Pleasant$200,000.00
207 Globe Heights DrMt Pleasant$214,000.00
4744 St Regis DrMt Pleasant$252,500.00
6546 Greenhill DrMt Pleasant$315,900.00
1833 Coach House CtMt Pleasant$422,505.00
8243 East Wind Lake RdNorway$40,000.00
26101 South Wind Lake RdNorway$169,000.00
8815 Thompson DrNorway$245,000.00
26535 Dover Line RdNorway$300,000.00
6820 Cook DrNorway$345,000.00
5330 Athens AveRacine$30,650.00
2823 Sixteenth StRacine$36,000.00
2302 Blake AveRacine$59,000.00
818 Belmont AveRacine$65,000.00
1928 16th StRacine$85,000.00
4308 Pine Ridge CirRacine$89,750.00
2414 Geneva StRacine$98,000.00
1923 LaSalle StRacine$105,000.00
901 Grove AveRacine$109,900.00
2417 Summit AveRacine$120,000.00
717 Dekoven AveRacine$123,000.00
2609 Pinehurst AveRacine$127,500.00
628 North StRacine$134,100.00
1418 Lathrop AveRacine$138,000.00
111 Eleventh St #6-A NRacine$140,000.00
2212 Superior StRacine$144,400.00
400 Mertens AveRacine$150,000.00
4016 LaSalle StRacine$150,000.00
150 Ohio StRacine$160,000.00
2921 Pinehurst AveRacine$165,000.00
424 Wolff StRacine$169,900.00
1301 West Lawn AveRacine$170,500.00
1532 West Lawn AveRacine$172,000.00
3624 Charles StRacine$178,250.00
2335 21st StRacine$183,500.00
4940 Regal CtRacine$224,900.00
420 Flower LnRacine$349,000.00
2011 Waukesha RdRaymond$285,000.00
3433 S Kennedy DrSturtevant$189,900.00
32840 Bayview Dr Lot 27Town of Burlington$16,000.00
7411 – 7421 Pine Ridge DrTown of Burlington$65,000.00
3405 Browns Lake Dr S Unit 10Town of Burlington$170,000.00
3530 Peninsula DrTown of Burlington$220,000.00
30620 Durand Ave Unit 13Town of Burlington$410,000.00
28925 Elm Island DrTown of Waterford$125,000.00
30518 Mountain LaneTown of Waterford$260,000.00
4736 Fairway DrTown of Waterford$369,000.00
30826 River Bend DrTown of Waterford$370,500.00
6226 Stonehedge CtTown of Waterford$1,100,000.00
1149 Mulberry LaneUnion Grove$297,000.00
607 Hickory Hollow Rd Unit AVillage of Waterford$229,560.00
611 Annecy Park CircleVillage of Waterford$255,000.00
611 Washington CircleVillage of Waterford$309,000.00
509 Foxmead DrVillage of Waterford$310,000.00
125 Riverside DrVillage of Waterford$360,000.00
5500 W Branch TrailWind Point$276,000.00
