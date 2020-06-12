A little over $23 million in property changed hands between June 1 and June 5, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

Transfers included Mt. Pleasant Plaza, Washington Square, and a few industrial buildings.

  • Mt. Pleasant Plaza, 5509 Durand Avenue, sold to Mount Pleasant investments for $1,575,000.00. Mt. Pleasant Plaza is currently occupied by tenants Nail Luv and the Trek Bicycle Store.
  • Frontline Real Estate Partners sold Washington Square, 5200 Washington Avenue, for $1,300,000.00. The property is currently occupied by multiple businesses like Skin Candy, Boiler Room, Captain’s Chair, Society’s Assets, and Micheal Graham Insurance.
  • Warren Industries, of Racine, sold 2201 South St. for $2,696,975.00 to water softener equipment supplier, Marlo Incorporated.
  • Florida-based Willow Enterprises sold the industrial building at 2065 N Memorial Drive for $375,000.00.
PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITYREAL ESTATE VALUE
3520 Morris StCaledonia$159,900.00
7419 Paul Bunyan RdCaledonia$160,000.00
2415 Bittersweet CtCaledonia$180,000.00
2935 Crestview Park DrCaledonia$215,000.00
2040 Dustir DrCaledonia$250,000.00
2510 4 1/2 Mile RdCaledonia$257,400.00
2955 Stonebridge DrCaledonia$259,997.00
8620 Keri CtCaledonia$290,000.00
8629 Talamasca DrCaledonia$318,000.00
4401 6 Mile RdCaledonia$330,000.00
133 Accipiter CtCity of Burlington$410,000.00
3038 Packard AveMt Pleasant$45,000.00
5209 Sheridan RdMt Pleasant$110,000.00
6631 Mariner Dr #1Mt Pleasant$124,500.00
5276 Cambridge LnMt Pleasant$127,000.00
1452 Pheasant Run Dr #103Mt Pleasant$132,900.00
1124 Bedford Ct #1010Mt Pleasant$160,450.00
1721 Stoddard CirMt Pleasant$180,000.00
3800 Sheridan RdMt Pleasant$230,000.00
10505 Spring StMt Pleasant$230,000.00
4229 Greenbrair LnMt Pleasant$252,500.00
6409 Norfolk LnMt Pleasant$260,000.00
6114 Biscayne AveMt Pleasant$299,900.00
6312 Cedarhedge DrMt Pleasant$315,000.00
2501 Wexford RdMt Pleasant$330,000.00
2314 Carlas WayMt Pleasant$390,000.00
7053 Woodbridge DrMt Pleasant$395,230.00
4725 Copper Leaf BlvdMt Pleasant$425,900.00
5921 Carriage Hills DrMt Pleasant$475,900.00
5505 Durand AveMt Pleasant$1,575,000.00
7111 Farsund LnNorway$290,900.00
7204 Whippoorwill CtNorway$315,000.00
8518 Francis WayNorway$367,500.00
1732 Franklin StRacine$8,286.00
1827 Douglas AveRacine$35,000.00
4621 Olive StRacine$50,000.00
2614 Kearney AveRacine$53,000.00
3334 Ruby AveRacine$55,000.00
1830 Park AveRacine$57,500.00
1602 Edgewood AveRacine$62,000.00
403 Park View DrRacine$68,000.00
2024 Cleveland AveRacine$72,500.00
1237 Isabelle AveRacine$78,500.00
2800 Durand AveRacine$82,000.00
2511 Drexel AveRacine$85,000.00
1516 Flett AveRacine$86,000.00
733 Cleveland AveRacine$95,760.00
2043 St Clair StRacine$96,000.00
1510 Liberty StRacine$99,000.00
3317 Hamlin AveRacine$100,000.00
3340 Drexel AveRacine$115,000.00
2614 Diane AveRacine$125,000.00
2116 English StRacine$131,900.00
1547 Grand AveRacine$133,700.00
2712 Jean AveRacine$139,900.00
3008 Dwight StRacine$145,000.00
629 William StRacine$147,000.00
612 Romayne AveRacine$149,900.00
2000 Jerome BlvdRacine$155,000.00
827 Berkeley DrRacine$160,600.00
384 North Bay DrRacine$164,500.00
2915 Washington AveRacine$218,000.00
208 Crab Tree LaneRacine$218,000.00
2007 Washington AveRacine$230,000.00
2065 N Memorial DrRacine$375,000.00
5200 Washington AveRacine$1,300,000.00
2201 South StreetRacine$2,696,975.00
560 Shirley DrRaymond$260,000.00
10010 W 6 Mile RdRaymond$302,000.00
206 S Rochester StRochester$249,900.00
1960 90th StSturtevant$252,900.00
8308 Majestic Hills DrSturtevant$335,000.00
2914 Martin TerraceTown of Burlington$145,900.00
32808 S Lakeshore DrTown of Burlington$160,000.00
34901 State StTown of Burlington$206,500.00
29204 Forest IsleTown of Waterford$80,000.00
8024 Marjorie DrTown of Waterford$396,000.00
32106 High DrTown of Waterford$400,000.00
28827 Kramer DrTown of Waterford$405,000.00
1204 8th AveUnion Grove$28,000.00
744 16th aveUnion Grove$183,900.00
1612 State StUnion Grove$199,900.00
773 Still Pond DrVillage of Waterford$43,900.00
629 Aber DrVillage of Waterford$264,000.00
418 Woodfield CirVillage of Waterford$308,900.00
521 Fairview CirVillage of Waterford$321,000.00
731 Heron DrVillage of Waterford$325,000.00
3 Shorewood CtWind Point$315,000.00
2707 59th DrYorkville$466,900.00
