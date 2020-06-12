A little over $23 million in property changed hands between June 1 and June 5, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.
Transfers included Mt. Pleasant Plaza, Washington Square, and a few industrial buildings.
- Mt. Pleasant Plaza, 5509 Durand Avenue, sold to Mount Pleasant investments for $1,575,000.00. Mt. Pleasant Plaza is currently occupied by tenants
Nail Luv and the Trek Bicycle Store.
- Frontline Real Estate Partners sold Washington Square, 5200 Washington Avenue, for $1,300,000.00. The property is currently occupied by multiple businesses like Skin Candy, Boiler Room, Captain’s Chair, Society’s Assets, and Micheal Graham Insurance.
- Warren Industries, of Racine, sold 2201 South St. for $2,696,975.00 to water softener equipment supplier, Marlo Incorporated.
- Florida-based Willow Enterprises sold the industrial building at 2065 N Memorial Drive for $375,000.00.
|PROPERTY ADDRESS
|MUNICIPALITY
|REAL ESTATE VALUE
|3520 Morris St
|Caledonia
|$159,900.00
|7419 Paul Bunyan Rd
|Caledonia
|$160,000.00
|2415 Bittersweet Ct
|Caledonia
|$180,000.00
|2935 Crestview Park Dr
|Caledonia
|$215,000.00
|2040 Dustir Dr
|Caledonia
|$250,000.00
|2510 4 1/2 Mile Rd
|Caledonia
|$257,400.00
|2955 Stonebridge Dr
|Caledonia
|$259,997.00
|8620 Keri Ct
|Caledonia
|$290,000.00
|8629 Talamasca Dr
|Caledonia
|$318,000.00
|4401 6 Mile Rd
|Caledonia
|$330,000.00
|133 Accipiter Ct
|City of Burlington
|$410,000.00
|3038 Packard Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$45,000.00
|5209 Sheridan Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$110,000.00
|6631 Mariner Dr #1
|Mt Pleasant
|$124,500.00
|5276 Cambridge Ln
|Mt Pleasant
|$127,000.00
|1452 Pheasant Run Dr #103
|Mt Pleasant
|$132,900.00
|1124 Bedford Ct #1010
|Mt Pleasant
|$160,450.00
|1721 Stoddard Cir
|Mt Pleasant
|$180,000.00
|3800 Sheridan Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$230,000.00
|10505 Spring St
|Mt Pleasant
|$230,000.00
|4229 Greenbrair Ln
|Mt Pleasant
|$252,500.00
|6409 Norfolk Ln
|Mt Pleasant
|$260,000.00
|6114 Biscayne Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$299,900.00
|6312 Cedarhedge Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$315,000.00
|2501 Wexford Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$330,000.00
|2314 Carlas Way
|Mt Pleasant
|$390,000.00
|7053 Woodbridge Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$395,230.00
|4725 Copper Leaf Blvd
|Mt Pleasant
|$425,900.00
|5921 Carriage Hills Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$475,900.00
|5505 Durand Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$1,575,000.00
|7111 Farsund Ln
|Norway
|$290,900.00
|7204 Whippoorwill Ct
|Norway
|$315,000.00
|8518 Francis Way
|Norway
|$367,500.00
|1732 Franklin St
|Racine
|$8,286.00
|1827 Douglas Ave
|Racine
|$35,000.00
|4621 Olive St
|Racine
|$50,000.00
|2614 Kearney Ave
|Racine
|$53,000.00
|3334 Ruby Ave
|Racine
|$55,000.00
|1830 Park Ave
|Racine
|$57,500.00
|1602 Edgewood Ave
|Racine
|$62,000.00
|403 Park View Dr
|Racine
|$68,000.00
|2024 Cleveland Ave
|Racine
|$72,500.00
|1237 Isabelle Ave
|Racine
|$78,500.00
|2800 Durand Ave
|Racine
|$82,000.00
|2511 Drexel Ave
|Racine
|$85,000.00
|1516 Flett Ave
|Racine
|$86,000.00
|733 Cleveland Ave
|Racine
|$95,760.00
|2043 St Clair St
|Racine
|$96,000.00
|1510 Liberty St
|Racine
|$99,000.00
|3317 Hamlin Ave
|Racine
|$100,000.00
|3340 Drexel Ave
|Racine
|$115,000.00
|2614 Diane Ave
|Racine
|$125,000.00
|2116 English St
|Racine
|$131,900.00
|1547 Grand Ave
|Racine
|$133,700.00
|2712 Jean Ave
|Racine
|$139,900.00
|3008 Dwight St
|Racine
|$145,000.00
|629 William St
|Racine
|$147,000.00
|612 Romayne Ave
|Racine
|$149,900.00
|2000 Jerome Blvd
|Racine
|$155,000.00
|827 Berkeley Dr
|Racine
|$160,600.00
|384 North Bay Dr
|Racine
|$164,500.00
|2915 Washington Ave
|Racine
|$218,000.00
|208 Crab Tree Lane
|Racine
|$218,000.00
|2007 Washington Ave
|Racine
|$230,000.00
|2065 N Memorial Dr
|Racine
|$375,000.00
|5200 Washington Ave
|Racine
|$1,300,000.00
|2201 South Street
|Racine
|$2,696,975.00
|560 Shirley Dr
|Raymond
|$260,000.00
|10010 W 6 Mile Rd
|Raymond
|$302,000.00
|206 S Rochester St
|Rochester
|$249,900.00
|1960 90th St
|Sturtevant
|$252,900.00
|8308 Majestic Hills Dr
|Sturtevant
|$335,000.00
|2914 Martin Terrace
|Town of Burlington
|$145,900.00
|32808 S Lakeshore Dr
|Town of Burlington
|$160,000.00
|34901 State St
|Town of Burlington
|$206,500.00
|29204 Forest Isle
|Town of Waterford
|$80,000.00
|8024 Marjorie Dr
|Town of Waterford
|$396,000.00
|32106 High Dr
|Town of Waterford
|$400,000.00
|28827 Kramer Dr
|Town of Waterford
|$405,000.00
|1204 8th Ave
|Union Grove
|$28,000.00
|744 16th ave
|Union Grove
|$183,900.00
|1612 State St
|Union Grove
|$199,900.00
|773 Still Pond Dr
|Village of Waterford
|$43,900.00
|629 Aber Dr
|Village of Waterford
|$264,000.00
|418 Woodfield Cir
|Village of Waterford
|$308,900.00
|521 Fairview Cir
|Village of Waterford
|$321,000.00
|731 Heron Dr
|Village of Waterford
|$325,000.00
|3 Shorewood Ct
|Wind Point
|$315,000.00
|2707 59th Dr
|Yorkville
|$466,900.00