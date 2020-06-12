A little over $23 million in property changed hands between June 1 and June 5, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

Transfers included Mt. Pleasant Plaza, Washington Square, and a few industrial buildings.

Mt. Pleasant Plaza, 5509 Durand Avenue, sold to Mount Pleasant investments for $1,575,000.00. Mt. Pleasant Plaza is currently occupied by tenants Nail Luv and the Trek Bicycle Store.

Nail Luv and the Trek Bicycle Store. Frontline Real Estate Partners sold Washington Square, 5200 Washington Avenue, for $1,300,000.00. The property is currently occupied by multiple businesses like Skin Candy, Boiler Room, Captain’s Chair, Society’s Assets, and Micheal Graham Insurance.

Warren Industries, of Racine, sold 2201 South St. for $2,696,975.00 to water softener equipment supplier, Marlo Incorporated.

Florida-based Willow Enterprises sold the industrial building at 2065 N Memorial Drive for $375,000.00.