Just under $19 million in property changed hands between August 10 and August 14, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.
Transfers included many Norway home sales and an empty lot next to Two Sheets to the Wind Bar & Pub.
- The average cost of the nine homes purchased in Norway was just over $350,000.00.
- Five Star Development Group, LLC sold the empty lot, 3310 Douglas Ave, for $69,500.00. Sheila and Trent Sheets purchased the lot next to their bar, Two Sheets to the Wind Pub & Grill.
|PROPERTY ADDRESS
|MUNICIPALITY
|REAL ESTATE VALUE
|4421 W Johnson Ave
|Caledonia
|$80,000.00
|6943 Surrey Lane
|Caledonia
|$158,100.00
|7025 Lakeshore Dr
|Caledonia
|$164,000.00
|6731 State Road 31
|Caledonia
|$167,500.00
|2425 Broadleaf Ct
|Caledonia
|$168,000.00
|1635 Ellis Ave
|Caledonia
|$190,000.00
|4132 Nicholson Rd
|Caledonia
|$220,000.00
|7530 Blackhawk Dr
|Caledonia
|$222,000.00
|5815 Leawood Lane
|Caledonia
|$270,000.00
|5049 Candlelight Dr
|Caledonia
|$274,900.00
|3520 West Wind Dr
|Caledonia
|$318,900.00
|517 McHenry St
|City of Burlington
|$82,000.00
|393 Travellers Run
|City of Burlington
|$123,000.00
|280 W Chestnut St
|City of Burlington
|$135,000.00
|901 Cedar Dr
|City of Burlington
|$162,500.00
|548 W Chestnut St
|City of Burlington
|$215,000.00
|1620 Grandview Ct
|Dover
|$335,000.00
|3326 Green Meadows Ln
|Elmwood Park
|$280,000.00
|1121 Sunnyslope Dr Unit 4U
|Mt Pleasant
|$103,500.00
|6820 Mariner Dr #103
|Mt Pleasant
|$118,400.00
|1137 Hastings Ct
|Mt Pleasant
|$170,000.00
|8032 Russell Ct
|Mt Pleasant
|$220,000.00
|5719 Wildwood Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$250,000.00
|101 Stuart Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$315,000.00
|610 Calvin Lane
|Mt Pleasant
|$324,900.00
|3516 North Bay Dr
|North Bay
|$279,000.00
|21503 Walczak Rd
|Norway
|$159,900.00
|6811 South Loomis Rd
|Norway
|$286,000.00
|26301 Wind Lake Rd S
|Norway
|$290,000.00
|26915 S Elm St
|Norway
|$295,000.00
|26932 South Elm Lane
|Norway
|$350,000.00
|27101 Waubeesee Lake Dr
|Norway
|$404,584.00
|7416 E Wind Lake Rd
|Norway
|$437,500.00
|4323 Britton Rd N
|Norway
|$460,000.00
|8449 Anna Ave
|Norway
|$490,000.00
|1105 Metron Ct
|Racine
|$10,000.00
|418 Randolph St
|Racine
|$11,000.00
|1109 Metron Ct
|Racine
|$14,000.00
|216 Blaine Ave
|Racine
|$36,750.00
|1744 Ninth St
|Racine
|$38,000.00
|1117 Rode Ave
|Racine
|$53,000.00
|2042 Hickory Grove Ave
|Racine
|$65,000.00
|1112 Howard St
|Racine
|$65,000.00
|3310 Douglas Ave
|Racine
|$69,500.00
|1112 Howard St
|Racine
|$70,000.00
|734 Grand Ave
|Racine
|$72,000.00
|2112 Durand Ave
|Racine
|$78,268.00
|3452 Charles St
|Racine
|$79,000.00
|1935 West Lawn Ave
|Racine
|$86,900.00
|1036 Birch St
|Racine
|$95,000.00
|1610 Blaine Ave
|Racine
|$97,500.00
|736 Oregon St
|Racine
|$99,000.00
|1016 Wolff St
|Racine
|$100,000.00
|329 Wickham Blvd
|Racine
|$100,000.00
|1112 Jefferson St
|Racine
|$106,000.00
|1227 Racine St
|Racine
|$120,000.00
|727 West Blvd
|Racine
|$130,000.00
|3615 Lindermann Ave
|Racine
|$131,500.00
|1625 Indiana St
|Racine
|$132,500.00
|2919 Geneva St
|Racine
|$135,000.00
|2614 Arlington Ave
|Racine
|$135,000.00
|200 Ohio St
|Racine
|$160,000.00
|3416 Sixth Ave
|Racine
|$168,000.00
|1901 Arthur Ave
|Racine
|$170,000.00
|2814 Goold St
|Racine
|$181,900.00
|452 Melvin Ave
|Racine
|$204,000.00
|4620 Ridgeway Ave
|Racine
|$222,000.00
|1602 College Ave
|Racine
|$230,000.00
|9238 2 Mile Rd
|Raymond
|$340,000.00
|245 Coyote Trail
|Rochester
|$149,800.00
|30748 Royal Hill Rd
|Rochester
|$475,000.00
|2745 Wisconsin St
|Sturtevant
|$130,000.00
|1700 96th St #2
|Sturtevant
|$140,000.00
|9032 Carol Ann Dr
|Sturtevant
|$162,500.00
|3333 90th St
|Sturtevant
|$185,000.00
|3726 Princeton Way
|Sturtevant
|$360,000.00
|3405 S Browns Lake Dr Unit 15
|Town of Burlington
|$175,000.00
|34221 Hillside Dr
|Town of Burlington
|$345,000.00
|6837 Foxtail Ln
|Town of Burlington
|$475,000.00
|3219 Crossway Rd
|Town of Burlington
|$305,000.00
|3721 Ridgeview Ln
|Town of Norway
|$135,000.00
|7228 N Tichigan Rd
|Town of Waterford
|$150,000.00
|4321 Sunset Rd
|Town of Waterford
|$162,000.00
|34302 Loland Dr
|Town of Waterford
|$235,000.00
|30938 Pleasant View Dr
|Town of Waterford
|$305,000.00
|28928 Golden Circle
|Town of Waterford
|$321,500.00
|7131 N Tichigan Rd
|Town of Waterford
|$486,000.00
|1754 New St
|Union Grove
|$214,000.00
|1406 York St
|Union Grove
|$240,000.00
|179 11th Ave
|Union Grove
|$360,000.00
|921 Prestwick Unit 6
|Village of Waterford
|$168,800.00
|300 S 3rd St
|Village of Waterford
|$248,000.00
|400 Ivy Glen Ct
|Village of Waterford
|$315,000.00
|93 E Parkfield Ct
|Wind Point
|$174,900.00
|235 E Point View Dr
|Wind Point
|$205,100.00
