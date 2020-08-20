Just under $19 million in property changed hands between August 10 and August 14, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

Transfers included many Norway home sales and an empty lot next to Two Sheets to the Wind Bar & Pub.

The average cost of the nine homes purchased in Norway was just over $350,000.00.

Five Star Development Group, LLC sold the empty lot, 3310 Douglas Ave, for $69,500.00. Sheila and Trent Sheets purchased the lot next to their bar, Two Sheets to the Wind Pub & Grill.

