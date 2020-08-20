Just under $19 million in property changed hands between August 10 and August 14, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

Transfers included many Norway home sales and an empty lot next to Two Sheets to the Wind Bar & Pub.

  • The average cost of the nine homes purchased in Norway was just over $350,000.00.
  • Five Star Development Group, LLC sold the empty lot, 3310 Douglas Ave, for $69,500.00. Sheila and Trent Sheets purchased the lot next to their bar, Two Sheets to the Wind Pub & Grill.

Check out property transfers from the prior week: Property Transfers: Gary’s Wind Lake Boathouse sells

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITYREAL ESTATE VALUE
4421 W Johnson AveCaledonia$80,000.00
6943 Surrey LaneCaledonia$158,100.00
7025 Lakeshore DrCaledonia$164,000.00
6731 State Road 31Caledonia$167,500.00
2425 Broadleaf CtCaledonia$168,000.00
1635 Ellis AveCaledonia$190,000.00
4132 Nicholson RdCaledonia$220,000.00
7530 Blackhawk DrCaledonia$222,000.00
5815 Leawood LaneCaledonia$270,000.00
5049 Candlelight DrCaledonia$274,900.00
3520 West Wind DrCaledonia$318,900.00
517 McHenry StCity of Burlington$82,000.00
393 Travellers RunCity of Burlington$123,000.00
280 W Chestnut StCity of Burlington$135,000.00
901 Cedar DrCity of Burlington$162,500.00
548 W Chestnut StCity of Burlington$215,000.00
1620 Grandview CtDover$335,000.00
3326 Green Meadows LnElmwood Park$280,000.00
1121 Sunnyslope Dr Unit 4UMt Pleasant$103,500.00
6820 Mariner Dr #103Mt Pleasant$118,400.00
1137 Hastings CtMt Pleasant$170,000.00
8032 Russell CtMt Pleasant$220,000.00
5719 Wildwood DrMt Pleasant$250,000.00
101 Stuart RdMt Pleasant$315,000.00
610 Calvin LaneMt Pleasant$324,900.00
3516 North Bay DrNorth Bay$279,000.00
21503 Walczak RdNorway$159,900.00
6811 South Loomis RdNorway$286,000.00
26301 Wind Lake Rd SNorway$290,000.00
26915 S Elm StNorway$295,000.00
26932 South Elm LaneNorway$350,000.00
27101 Waubeesee Lake DrNorway$404,584.00
7416 E Wind Lake RdNorway$437,500.00
4323 Britton Rd NNorway$460,000.00
8449 Anna AveNorway$490,000.00
1105 Metron CtRacine$10,000.00
418 Randolph StRacine$11,000.00
1109 Metron CtRacine$14,000.00
216 Blaine AveRacine$36,750.00
1744 Ninth StRacine$38,000.00
1117 Rode AveRacine$53,000.00
2042 Hickory Grove AveRacine$65,000.00
1112 Howard StRacine$65,000.00
3310 Douglas AveRacine$69,500.00
1112 Howard StRacine$70,000.00
734 Grand AveRacine$72,000.00
2112 Durand AveRacine$78,268.00
3452 Charles StRacine$79,000.00
1935 West Lawn AveRacine$86,900.00
1036 Birch StRacine$95,000.00
1610 Blaine AveRacine$97,500.00
736 Oregon StRacine$99,000.00
1016 Wolff StRacine$100,000.00
329 Wickham BlvdRacine$100,000.00
1112 Jefferson StRacine$106,000.00
1227 Racine StRacine$120,000.00
727 West BlvdRacine$130,000.00
3615 Lindermann AveRacine$131,500.00
1625 Indiana StRacine$132,500.00
2919 Geneva StRacine$135,000.00
2614 Arlington AveRacine$135,000.00
200 Ohio StRacine$160,000.00
3416 Sixth AveRacine$168,000.00
1901 Arthur AveRacine$170,000.00
2814 Goold StRacine$181,900.00
452 Melvin AveRacine$204,000.00
4620 Ridgeway AveRacine$222,000.00
1602 College AveRacine$230,000.00
9238 2 Mile RdRaymond$340,000.00
245 Coyote TrailRochester$149,800.00
30748 Royal Hill RdRochester$475,000.00
2745 Wisconsin StSturtevant$130,000.00
1700 96th St #2Sturtevant$140,000.00
9032 Carol Ann DrSturtevant$162,500.00
3333 90th StSturtevant$185,000.00
3726 Princeton WaySturtevant$360,000.00
3405 S Browns Lake Dr Unit 15Town of Burlington$175,000.00
34221 Hillside DrTown of Burlington$345,000.00
6837 Foxtail LnTown of Burlington$475,000.00
3219 Crossway RdTown of Burlington $305,000.00
3721 Ridgeview LnTown of Norway$135,000.00
7228 N Tichigan RdTown of Waterford$150,000.00
4321 Sunset RdTown of Waterford$162,000.00
34302 Loland DrTown of Waterford$235,000.00
30938 Pleasant View DrTown of Waterford$305,000.00
28928 Golden CircleTown of Waterford$321,500.00
7131 N Tichigan RdTown of Waterford$486,000.00
1754 New StUnion Grove$214,000.00
1406 York StUnion Grove$240,000.00
179 11th AveUnion Grove$360,000.00
921 Prestwick Unit 6Village of Waterford$168,800.00
300 S 3rd StVillage of Waterford$248,000.00
400 Ivy Glen CtVillage of Waterford$315,000.00
93 E Parkfield CtWind Point$174,900.00
235 E Point View DrWind Point$205,100.00
Powered by Foreclosure.com

Leave a comment