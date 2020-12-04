Racine County had 109 property sales between November 9 and 13, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.
These properties had a cash value of almost $23 million. The transfers included mostly City of Racine, Caledonia, and Mount Pleasant residential homes and some vacant land.
Click on the properties below for more information. Further, read more property transfers articles here: November 2 through 6 property transfers, senior living center sells
|PROPERTY ADDRESS
|MUNICIPALITY
|REAL ESTATE VALUE
|1504 Kremer Ave
|Caledonia
|$35,000.00
|10220 Northwestern Ave
|Caledonia
|$82,000.00
|10006 Duane Ct
|Caledonia
|$127,000.00
|6812 Lone Elm Dr
|Caledonia
|$205,000.00
|5913 Butternut Rd
|Caledonia
|$224,900.00
|4745 Dutchess Dr
|Caledonia
|$229,500.00
|1420 4 1/2 Mile Rd
|Caledonia
|$242,000.00
|5345 Gallant Fox Ln
|Caledonia
|$259,000.00
|4540 Tabor Rd
|Caledonia
|$265,000.00
|4207 Harvest Ln
|Caledonia
|$301,000.00
|5606 Eagle Point Dr
|Caledonia
|$301,500.00
|3102 Mirkwood Lane
|Caledonia
|$330,000.00
|1607 Shore Dr
|Caledonia
|$360,000.00
|4525 Matthew Dr
|Caledonia
|$364,900.00
|3934 Wild Ginger Way
|Caledonia
|$372,000.00
|6015 Indigo Dr
|Caledonia
|$399,900.00
|6025 Indigo Dr
|Caledonia
|$414,900.00
|6414 Alex Turn
|Caledonia
|$510,000.00
|1423 Meadow Wood Rd
|City of Burlington
|$99,900.00
|449 Hawthorn St
|City of Burlington
|$113,000.00
|1049 S Pine St
|City of Burlington
|$189,900.00
|409 Orchard St
|City of Burlington
|$252,400.00
|325 Dardis Dr
|City of Burlington
|$272,000.00
|835 Lannon Terrace #1202
|Mt Pleasant
|$135,000.00
|5616 Cambridge Lane Unit 4
|Mt Pleasant
|$135,000.00
|5649 Heather Way
|Mt Pleasant
|$135,100.00
|1450 W Ridge Ct Unit 203
|Mt Pleasant
|$142,000.00
|43 Oregon St
|Mt Pleasant
|$160,000.00
|3930 Meachem Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$160,000.00
|1231 N Sunnyslope Dr Unit 205
|Mt Pleasant
|$169,900.00
|4238 Taylor Harbor W #3
|Mt Pleasant
|$170,000.00
|3947 Meachem Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$194,000.00
|1012 Hastings Ct #201
|Mt Pleasant
|$216,000.00
|3926 Pinehill Blvd
|Mt Pleasant
|$249,000.00
|3522 Chippecotton St
|Mt Pleasant
|$255,000.00
|2632 Hanlon Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$270,000.00
|4009 Meachem Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$275,500.00
|5824 Evarit Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$288,000.00
|2743 Deer Creek Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$315,000.00
|26 Portico Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$369,000.00
|8024 E Red Pine Circle
|Mt Pleasant
|$435,000.00
|26101 South Wind Lake Rd
|Norway
|$55,000.00
|27410 Fox Haven Dr
|Norway
|$128,000.00
|5114 Woodstead Rd
|Norway
|$350,000.00
|21030 Olson Rd
|Norway
|$439,900.00
|1226 Grand Ave
|Racine
|$24,000.00
|1325 St Patrick St
|Racine
|$30,000.00
|1211 9th St
|Racine
|$45,500.00
|1950 Propsect St
|Racine
|$47,500.00
|1216 Isabelle Ave
|Racine
|$72,500.00
|1322 Erie St
|Racine
|$73,000.00
|420 Blaine Ave
|Racine
|$75,100.00
|1950 Prospect St
|Racine
|$80,000.00
|500 N Memorial Dr
|Racine
|$85,000.00
|2316 Victoria Dr
|Racine
|$87,000.00
|2057 Arthur St
|Racine
|$89,900.00
|1430 North St
|Racine
|$95,000.00
|111 11th St
|Racine
|$97,000.00
|705 Hayes Ave
|Racine
|$108,500.00
|3014 Charles St
|Racine
|$117,000.00
|700 Wolff St
|Racine
|$118,000.00
|3325 Wright Ave
|Racine
|$118,500.00
|1653 West Blvd
|Racine
|$125,000.00
|1907 Neptune Ave
|Racine
|$127,000.00
|1801 Mt Pleasant St
|Racine
|$127,000.00
|3500 Twenty First St
|Racine
|$127,000.00
|2900 Green St
|Racine
|$135,000.00
|1235 Oregon St
|Racine
|$135,000.00
|2120 Kentucky St
|Racine
|$138,000.00
|1601 Ohio St
|Racine
|$138,500.00
|2039 Kentucky St
|Racine
|$145,000.00
|2908 Carpenter Ave
|Racine
|$150,000.00
|2038 Superior St
|Racine
|$160,000.00
|1202 Montclair Dr
|Racine
|$160,000.00
|2911 Douglas Ave
|Racine
|$170,000.00
|2215 Hamilton Ave
|Racine
|$170,000.00
|1445 College Ave
|Racine
|$176,000.00
|2826 Ruby Ave
|Racine
|$176,100.00
|1016 Kingston Ave
|Racine
|$181,020.00
|3311 Meachem Rd
|Racine
|$181,750.00
|928 Oregon St
|Racine
|$195,000.00
|4011 Lasalle St
|Racine
|$211,100.00
|1720 Taylor Ave
|Racine
|$275,000.00
|4 Gaslight Dr #109
|Racine
|$334,000.00
|1730 College Ave
|Racine
|$345,000.00
|1060 43rd St
|Raymond
|$500,000.00
|1300 Waukesha Rd
|Raymond
|$535,000.00
|9524 Broadway Dr
|Sturtevant
|$290,000.00
|8425 Majestic Hills Dr
|Sturtevant
|$320,000.00
|8648 Schaal Rd
|Town of Burlington
|$1,200.00
|8411 Wren St
|Town of Burlington
|$35,000.00
|32919 Maple Grove Dr
|Town of Burlington
|$45,000.00
|32805 Robers St
|Town of Burlington
|$184,900.00
|33930 Lagoon Dr
|Town of Burlington
|$426,000.00
|30802 Morning View Cir Lot 9
|Town of Waterford
|$135,000.00
|30807 Grand Dr
|Town of Waterford
|$215,000.00
|29037 Linda Lane
|Town of Waterford
|$266,000.00
|29205 White Oak Lane
|Town of Waterford
|$325,000.00
|4114 Sunset Rd
|Town of Waterford
|$382,000.00
|33311 Cayuga Way
|Town of Waterford
|$395,000.00
|815 11th Ave
|Union Grove
|$150,000.00
|906 9th Ave
|Union Grove
|$265,000.00
|925 Prestwick Unit 8
|Village of Waterford
|$178,000.00
|622 Main St
|Village of Waterford
|$189,000.00
|240 Marina Ct Unit 16
|Village of Waterford
|$228,500.00
|618 B Ravenwood Ct
|Village of Waterford
|$260,000.00
|414 Fox River Hills Dr
|Village of Waterford
|$349,900.00
|518 N 6th St
|Village of Waterford
|$370,000.00
|4601 Lake Meadow Dr
|Wind Point
|$393,000.00
