Racine County had 109 property sales between November 9 and 13, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

These properties had a cash value of almost $23 million. The transfers included mostly City of Racine, Caledonia, and Mount Pleasant residential homes and some vacant land.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITY REAL ESTATE VALUE 1504 Kremer Ave Caledonia $35,000.00 10220 Northwestern Ave Caledonia $82,000.00 10006 Duane Ct Caledonia $127,000.00 6812 Lone Elm Dr Caledonia $205,000.00 5913 Butternut Rd Caledonia $224,900.00 4745 Dutchess Dr Caledonia $229,500.00 1420 4 1/2 Mile Rd Caledonia $242,000.00 5345 Gallant Fox Ln Caledonia $259,000.00 4540 Tabor Rd Caledonia $265,000.00 4207 Harvest Ln Caledonia $301,000.00 5606 Eagle Point Dr Caledonia $301,500.00 3102 Mirkwood Lane Caledonia $330,000.00 1607 Shore Dr Caledonia $360,000.00 4525 Matthew Dr Caledonia $364,900.00 3934 Wild Ginger Way Caledonia $372,000.00 6015 Indigo Dr Caledonia $399,900.00 6025 Indigo Dr Caledonia $414,900.00 6414 Alex Turn Caledonia $510,000.00 1423 Meadow Wood Rd City of Burlington $99,900.00 449 Hawthorn St City of Burlington $113,000.00 1049 S Pine St City of Burlington $189,900.00 409 Orchard St City of Burlington $252,400.00 325 Dardis Dr City of Burlington $272,000.00 835 Lannon Terrace #1202 Mt Pleasant $135,000.00 5616 Cambridge Lane Unit 4 Mt Pleasant $135,000.00 5649 Heather Way Mt Pleasant $135,100.00 1450 W Ridge Ct Unit 203 Mt Pleasant $142,000.00 43 Oregon St Mt Pleasant $160,000.00 3930 Meachem Rd Mt Pleasant $160,000.00 1231 N Sunnyslope Dr Unit 205 Mt Pleasant $169,900.00 4238 Taylor Harbor W #3 Mt Pleasant $170,000.00 3947 Meachem Rd Mt Pleasant $194,000.00 1012 Hastings Ct #201 Mt Pleasant $216,000.00 3926 Pinehill Blvd Mt Pleasant $249,000.00 3522 Chippecotton St Mt Pleasant $255,000.00 2632 Hanlon Dr Mt Pleasant $270,000.00 4009 Meachem Rd Mt Pleasant $275,500.00 5824 Evarit Dr Mt Pleasant $288,000.00 2743 Deer Creek Dr Mt Pleasant $315,000.00 26 Portico Dr Mt Pleasant $369,000.00 8024 E Red Pine Circle Mt Pleasant $435,000.00 26101 South Wind Lake Rd Norway $55,000.00 27410 Fox Haven Dr Norway $128,000.00 5114 Woodstead Rd Norway $350,000.00 21030 Olson Rd Norway $439,900.00 1226 Grand Ave Racine $24,000.00 1325 St Patrick St Racine $30,000.00 1211 9th St Racine $45,500.00 1950 Propsect St Racine $47,500.00 1216 Isabelle Ave Racine $72,500.00 1322 Erie St Racine $73,000.00 420 Blaine Ave Racine $75,100.00 1950 Prospect St Racine $80,000.00 500 N Memorial Dr Racine $85,000.00 2316 Victoria Dr Racine $87,000.00 2057 Arthur St Racine $89,900.00 1430 North St Racine $95,000.00 111 11th St Racine $97,000.00 705 Hayes Ave Racine $108,500.00 3014 Charles St Racine $117,000.00 700 Wolff St Racine $118,000.00 3325 Wright Ave Racine $118,500.00 1653 West Blvd Racine $125,000.00 1907 Neptune Ave Racine $127,000.00 1801 Mt Pleasant St Racine $127,000.00 3500 Twenty First St Racine $127,000.00 2900 Green St Racine $135,000.00 1235 Oregon St Racine $135,000.00 2120 Kentucky St Racine $138,000.00 1601 Ohio St Racine $138,500.00 2039 Kentucky St Racine $145,000.00 2908 Carpenter Ave Racine $150,000.00 2038 Superior St Racine $160,000.00 1202 Montclair Dr Racine $160,000.00 2911 Douglas Ave Racine $170,000.00 2215 Hamilton Ave Racine $170,000.00 1445 College Ave Racine $176,000.00 2826 Ruby Ave Racine $176,100.00 1016 Kingston Ave Racine $181,020.00 3311 Meachem Rd Racine $181,750.00 928 Oregon St Racine $195,000.00 4011 Lasalle St Racine $211,100.00 1720 Taylor Ave Racine $275,000.00 4 Gaslight Dr #109 Racine $334,000.00 1730 College Ave Racine $345,000.00 1060 43rd St Raymond $500,000.00 1300 Waukesha Rd Raymond $535,000.00 9524 Broadway Dr Sturtevant $290,000.00 8425 Majestic Hills Dr Sturtevant $320,000.00 8648 Schaal Rd Town of Burlington $1,200.00 8411 Wren St Town of Burlington $35,000.00 32919 Maple Grove Dr Town of Burlington $45,000.00 32805 Robers St Town of Burlington $184,900.00 33930 Lagoon Dr Town of Burlington $426,000.00 30802 Morning View Cir Lot 9 Town of Waterford $135,000.00 30807 Grand Dr Town of Waterford $215,000.00 29037 Linda Lane Town of Waterford $266,000.00 29205 White Oak Lane Town of Waterford $325,000.00 4114 Sunset Rd Town of Waterford $382,000.00 33311 Cayuga Way Town of Waterford $395,000.00 815 11th Ave Union Grove $150,000.00 906 9th Ave Union Grove $265,000.00 925 Prestwick Unit 8 Village of Waterford $178,000.00 622 Main St Village of Waterford $189,000.00 240 Marina Ct Unit 16 Village of Waterford $228,500.00 618 B Ravenwood Ct Village of Waterford $260,000.00 414 Fox River Hills Dr Village of Waterford $349,900.00 518 N 6th St Village of Waterford $370,000.00 4601 Lake Meadow Dr Wind Point $393,000.00