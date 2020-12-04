Racine County had 109 property sales between November 9 and 13, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record. 

These properties had a cash value of almost $23 million. The transfers included mostly City of Racine, Caledonia, and Mount Pleasant residential homes and some vacant land.

Click on the properties below for more information. Further, read more property transfers articles here: November 2 through 6 property transfers, senior living center sells

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITYREAL ESTATE VALUE
1504 Kremer AveCaledonia$35,000.00
10220 Northwestern AveCaledonia$82,000.00
10006 Duane CtCaledonia$127,000.00
6812 Lone Elm DrCaledonia$205,000.00
5913 Butternut RdCaledonia$224,900.00
4745 Dutchess DrCaledonia$229,500.00
1420 4 1/2 Mile RdCaledonia$242,000.00
5345 Gallant Fox LnCaledonia$259,000.00
4540 Tabor RdCaledonia$265,000.00
4207 Harvest LnCaledonia$301,000.00
5606 Eagle Point DrCaledonia$301,500.00
3102 Mirkwood LaneCaledonia$330,000.00
1607 Shore DrCaledonia$360,000.00
4525 Matthew DrCaledonia$364,900.00
3934 Wild Ginger WayCaledonia$372,000.00
6015 Indigo DrCaledonia$399,900.00
6025 Indigo DrCaledonia$414,900.00
6414 Alex TurnCaledonia$510,000.00
1423 Meadow Wood RdCity of Burlington$99,900.00
449 Hawthorn StCity of Burlington$113,000.00
1049 S Pine StCity of Burlington$189,900.00
409 Orchard StCity of Burlington$252,400.00
325 Dardis DrCity of Burlington$272,000.00
835 Lannon Terrace #1202Mt Pleasant$135,000.00
5616 Cambridge Lane Unit 4Mt Pleasant$135,000.00
5649 Heather WayMt Pleasant$135,100.00
1450 W Ridge Ct Unit 203Mt Pleasant$142,000.00
43 Oregon StMt Pleasant$160,000.00
3930 Meachem RdMt Pleasant$160,000.00
1231 N Sunnyslope Dr Unit 205Mt Pleasant$169,900.00
4238 Taylor Harbor W #3Mt Pleasant$170,000.00
3947 Meachem RdMt Pleasant$194,000.00
1012 Hastings Ct #201Mt Pleasant$216,000.00
3926 Pinehill BlvdMt Pleasant$249,000.00
3522 Chippecotton StMt Pleasant$255,000.00
2632 Hanlon DrMt Pleasant$270,000.00
4009 Meachem RdMt Pleasant$275,500.00
5824 Evarit DrMt Pleasant$288,000.00
2743 Deer Creek DrMt Pleasant$315,000.00
26 Portico DrMt Pleasant$369,000.00
8024 E Red Pine CircleMt Pleasant$435,000.00
26101 South Wind Lake RdNorway$55,000.00
27410 Fox Haven DrNorway$128,000.00
5114 Woodstead RdNorway$350,000.00
21030 Olson RdNorway$439,900.00
1226 Grand AveRacine$24,000.00
1325 St Patrick StRacine$30,000.00
1211 9th StRacine$45,500.00
1950 Propsect StRacine$47,500.00
1216 Isabelle AveRacine$72,500.00
1322 Erie StRacine$73,000.00
420 Blaine AveRacine$75,100.00
1950 Prospect StRacine$80,000.00
500 N Memorial DrRacine$85,000.00
2316 Victoria DrRacine$87,000.00
2057 Arthur StRacine$89,900.00
1430 North StRacine$95,000.00
111 11th StRacine$97,000.00
705 Hayes AveRacine$108,500.00
3014 Charles StRacine$117,000.00
700 Wolff StRacine$118,000.00
3325 Wright AveRacine$118,500.00
1653 West BlvdRacine$125,000.00
1907 Neptune AveRacine$127,000.00
1801 Mt Pleasant StRacine$127,000.00
3500 Twenty First StRacine$127,000.00
2900 Green StRacine$135,000.00
1235 Oregon StRacine$135,000.00
2120 Kentucky StRacine$138,000.00
1601 Ohio StRacine$138,500.00
2039 Kentucky StRacine$145,000.00
2908 Carpenter AveRacine$150,000.00
2038 Superior StRacine$160,000.00
1202 Montclair DrRacine$160,000.00
2911 Douglas AveRacine$170,000.00
2215 Hamilton AveRacine$170,000.00
1445 College AveRacine$176,000.00
2826 Ruby AveRacine$176,100.00
1016 Kingston AveRacine$181,020.00
3311 Meachem RdRacine$181,750.00
928 Oregon StRacine$195,000.00
4011 Lasalle StRacine$211,100.00
1720 Taylor AveRacine$275,000.00
4 Gaslight Dr #109Racine$334,000.00
1730 College AveRacine$345,000.00
1060 43rd StRaymond$500,000.00
1300 Waukesha RdRaymond$535,000.00
9524 Broadway DrSturtevant$290,000.00
8425 Majestic Hills DrSturtevant$320,000.00
8648 Schaal RdTown of Burlington$1,200.00
8411 Wren StTown of Burlington$35,000.00
32919 Maple Grove DrTown of Burlington$45,000.00
32805 Robers StTown of Burlington$184,900.00
33930 Lagoon DrTown of Burlington$426,000.00
30802 Morning View Cir Lot 9Town of Waterford$135,000.00
30807 Grand DrTown of Waterford$215,000.00
29037 Linda LaneTown of Waterford$266,000.00
29205 White Oak LaneTown of Waterford$325,000.00
4114 Sunset RdTown of Waterford$382,000.00
33311 Cayuga WayTown of Waterford$395,000.00
815 11th AveUnion Grove$150,000.00
906 9th AveUnion Grove$265,000.00
925 Prestwick Unit 8Village of Waterford$178,000.00
622 Main StVillage of Waterford$189,000.00
240 Marina Ct Unit 16Village of Waterford$228,500.00
618 B Ravenwood CtVillage of Waterford$260,000.00
414 Fox River Hills DrVillage of Waterford$349,900.00
518 N 6th StVillage of Waterford$370,000.00
4601 Lake Meadow DrWind Point$393,000.00

