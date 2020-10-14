Advertisements

Racine County had 89 property sales between October 5 and 9, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record. 

These properties had a cash value of just under $19 million. The majority of the properties were sold in Racine, Mount Pleasant, and Caledonia. Click on the properties to see how much they sold for.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITYREAL ESTATE VALUE
3430 Morris StCaledonia$157,500.00
2625 Sunrise RdCaledonia$205,000.00
3525 Vermont StCaledonia$240,000.00
10905 6 1/2 Mile RdCaledonia$240,000.00
3136 Stephan RdCaledonia$249,000.00
2485 Catherine DrCaledonia$251,000.00
10518 Northwestern AveCaledonia$260,000.00
3030 Airline RdCaledonia$270,000.00
6916 Prince DrCaledonia$315,000.00
6607 County Line RdCaledonia$320,000.00
5410 Chestnut DrCaledonia$325,000.00
6026 N Pointe DrCaledonia$424,900.00
372 Lewis StCity of Burlington$63,000.00
525 Adams StCity of Burlington$85,000.00
2288 Ravenswood RdCity of Burlington$100,000.00
301 Wainwright AveCity of Burlington$198,000.00
400 West Chestnut StCity of Burlington$206,000.00
416 Briody StCity of Burlington$235,000.00
309 S Kendrick AveCity of Burlington$241,000.00
1522 Grandview Ct Unit 2Dover$207,000.00
5608 Cambridge Lane #6Mt Pleasant$106,000.00
1631 Richard AveMt Pleasant$136,000.00
1203 N Sunnyslope Dr Unit 206Mt Pleasant$153,900.00
5533 Cambridge Lane #2Mt Pleasant$185,000.00
1123 Bedford Ct #102Mt Pleasant$185,000.00
1414 CTH VMt Pleasant$287,000.00
9117 Dahlia LaneMt Pleasant$339,900.00
2556 N Green Bay RdMt Pleasant$349,900.00
4804 Newport LaneMt Pleasant$422,500.00
5256 Vicksburg DrMt Pleasant$540,000.00
7725 West Wind Lake RdNorway$225,000.00
6630 S Loomis RdNorway$230,000.00
7221 West View DrNorway$549,900.00
3830 Arbor RdNorway$770,000.00
1610 Hamilton StRacine$25,000.00
1432 La Salle StRacine$32,000.00
922 Garfield StRacine$39,500.00
731 South StRacine$61,500.00
2040 Racine StRacine$62,000.00
2007 Harriet StRacine$64,000.00
1829 Racine StRacine$65,000.00
2429 20th StRacine$68,000.00
2321 Spring StRacine$71,000.00
1827 Howe StRacine$92,500.00
2813 Spring StRacine$93,500.00
1726 Center StRacine$94,900.00
1714 St Clair StRacine$95,000.00
1613 North Main StRacine$98,000.00
1438 Thurston AveRacine$104,500.00
4621 Wright AveRacine$105,000.00
2906 Geneva StRacine$111,900.00
805 Cleveland AveRacine$117,000.00
1527 West BlvdRacine$122,400.00
1736 Lathrop AveRacine$134,000.00
1822 Chattam StRacine$134,500.00
2032 N Main StRacine$149,000.00
1234 Grove AveRacine$155,000.00
2901 Winthrop AveRacine$160,900.00
3716 Haven AveRacine$175,000.00
2839 Indiana StRacine$175,000.00
2424 Virginia StRacine$175,000.00
819 Willmor StRacine$180,250.00
1218 Lombard AveRacine$181,000.00
5134 Emstan Hills RdRacine$190,000.00
1911 Jupiter AveRacine$197,000.00
915 Indiana StRacine$205,000.00
5218 Admiralty  AveRacine$214,000.00
11306 CTH KRaymond$79,300.00
3325 51st StRaymond$275,000.00
9825 5 Mile RdRaymond$359,000.00
407 N Front StRochester$254,000.00
413 Front StRochester$272,000.00
232 Oak Hill CircleRochester$298,495.00
9608 Grayce DrSturtevant$240,000.00
30137 Meadow DrTown of Burlington$215,000.00
33039 Cardinal TrailTown of Burlington$675,000.00
7830 Fox River RdTown of Waterford$95,000.00
4210 Sunset DrTown of Waterford$293,000.00
7401 Pleasant RdTown of Waterford$349,000.00
28622 Sandpiper TrailTown of Waterford$350,000.00
4812 Lookout LaneTown of Waterford$379,900.00
6301 Loland DrTown of Waterford$450,000.00
624 11th AveUnion Grove$61,000.00
914 Center StUnion Grove$215,000.00
915 Meadowgate DrVillage of Waterford$38,400.00
609 Rohda DrVillage of Waterford$225,000.00
410 Brookstone DrVillage of Waterford$266,000.00
105 Woodfield CtWind Point$178,000.00
16308 58th RdYorkville$320,000.00

