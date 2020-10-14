Advertisements

Racine County had 89 property sales between October 5 and 9, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

These properties had a cash value of just under $19 million. The majority of the properties were sold in Racine, Mount Pleasant, and Caledonia. Click on the properties to see how much they sold for.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITY REAL ESTATE VALUE 3430 Morris St Caledonia $157,500.00 2625 Sunrise Rd Caledonia $205,000.00 3525 Vermont St Caledonia $240,000.00 10905 6 1/2 Mile Rd Caledonia $240,000.00 3136 Stephan Rd Caledonia $249,000.00 2485 Catherine Dr Caledonia $251,000.00 10518 Northwestern Ave Caledonia $260,000.00 3030 Airline Rd Caledonia $270,000.00 6916 Prince Dr Caledonia $315,000.00 6607 County Line Rd Caledonia $320,000.00 5410 Chestnut Dr Caledonia $325,000.00 6026 N Pointe Dr Caledonia $424,900.00 372 Lewis St City of Burlington $63,000.00 525 Adams St City of Burlington $85,000.00 2288 Ravenswood Rd City of Burlington $100,000.00 301 Wainwright Ave City of Burlington $198,000.00 400 West Chestnut St City of Burlington $206,000.00 416 Briody St City of Burlington $235,000.00 309 S Kendrick Ave City of Burlington $241,000.00 1522 Grandview Ct Unit 2 Dover $207,000.00 5608 Cambridge Lane #6 Mt Pleasant $106,000.00 1631 Richard Ave Mt Pleasant $136,000.00 1203 N Sunnyslope Dr Unit 206 Mt Pleasant $153,900.00 5533 Cambridge Lane #2 Mt Pleasant $185,000.00 1123 Bedford Ct #102 Mt Pleasant $185,000.00 1414 CTH V Mt Pleasant $287,000.00 9117 Dahlia Lane Mt Pleasant $339,900.00 2556 N Green Bay Rd Mt Pleasant $349,900.00 4804 Newport Lane Mt Pleasant $422,500.00 5256 Vicksburg Dr Mt Pleasant $540,000.00 7725 West Wind Lake Rd Norway $225,000.00 6630 S Loomis Rd Norway $230,000.00 7221 West View Dr Norway $549,900.00 3830 Arbor Rd Norway $770,000.00 1610 Hamilton St Racine $25,000.00 1432 La Salle St Racine $32,000.00 922 Garfield St Racine $39,500.00 731 South St Racine $61,500.00 2040 Racine St Racine $62,000.00 2007 Harriet St Racine $64,000.00 1829 Racine St Racine $65,000.00 2429 20th St Racine $68,000.00 2321 Spring St Racine $71,000.00 1827 Howe St Racine $92,500.00 2813 Spring St Racine $93,500.00 1726 Center St Racine $94,900.00 1714 St Clair St Racine $95,000.00 1613 North Main St Racine $98,000.00 1438 Thurston Ave Racine $104,500.00 4621 Wright Ave Racine $105,000.00 2906 Geneva St Racine $111,900.00 805 Cleveland Ave Racine $117,000.00 1527 West Blvd Racine $122,400.00 1736 Lathrop Ave Racine $134,000.00 1822 Chattam St Racine $134,500.00 2032 N Main St Racine $149,000.00 1234 Grove Ave Racine $155,000.00 2901 Winthrop Ave Racine $160,900.00 3716 Haven Ave Racine $175,000.00 2839 Indiana St Racine $175,000.00 2424 Virginia St Racine $175,000.00 819 Willmor St Racine $180,250.00 1218 Lombard Ave Racine $181,000.00 5134 Emstan Hills Rd Racine $190,000.00 1911 Jupiter Ave Racine $197,000.00 915 Indiana St Racine $205,000.00 5218 Admiralty Ave Racine $214,000.00 11306 CTH K Raymond $79,300.00 3325 51st St Raymond $275,000.00 9825 5 Mile Rd Raymond $359,000.00 407 N Front St Rochester $254,000.00 413 Front St Rochester $272,000.00 232 Oak Hill Circle Rochester $298,495.00 9608 Grayce Dr Sturtevant $240,000.00 30137 Meadow Dr Town of Burlington $215,000.00 33039 Cardinal Trail Town of Burlington $675,000.00 7830 Fox River Rd Town of Waterford $95,000.00 4210 Sunset Dr Town of Waterford $293,000.00 7401 Pleasant Rd Town of Waterford $349,000.00 28622 Sandpiper Trail Town of Waterford $350,000.00 4812 Lookout Lane Town of Waterford $379,900.00 6301 Loland Dr Town of Waterford $450,000.00 624 11th Ave Union Grove $61,000.00 914 Center St Union Grove $215,000.00 915 Meadowgate Dr Village of Waterford $38,400.00 609 Rohda Dr Village of Waterford $225,000.00 410 Brookstone Dr Village of Waterford $266,000.00 105 Woodfield Ct Wind Point $178,000.00 16308 58th Rd Yorkville $320,000.00