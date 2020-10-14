Racine County had 89 property sales between October 5 and 9, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.
These properties had a cash value of just under $19 million. The majority of the properties were sold in Racine, Mount Pleasant, and Caledonia. Click on the properties to see how much they sold for.
|PROPERTY ADDRESS
|MUNICIPALITY
|REAL ESTATE VALUE
|3430 Morris St
|Caledonia
|$157,500.00
|2625 Sunrise Rd
|Caledonia
|$205,000.00
|3525 Vermont St
|Caledonia
|$240,000.00
|10905 6 1/2 Mile Rd
|Caledonia
|$240,000.00
|3136 Stephan Rd
|Caledonia
|$249,000.00
|2485 Catherine Dr
|Caledonia
|$251,000.00
|10518 Northwestern Ave
|Caledonia
|$260,000.00
|3030 Airline Rd
|Caledonia
|$270,000.00
|6916 Prince Dr
|Caledonia
|$315,000.00
|6607 County Line Rd
|Caledonia
|$320,000.00
|5410 Chestnut Dr
|Caledonia
|$325,000.00
|6026 N Pointe Dr
|Caledonia
|$424,900.00
|372 Lewis St
|City of Burlington
|$63,000.00
|525 Adams St
|City of Burlington
|$85,000.00
|2288 Ravenswood Rd
|City of Burlington
|$100,000.00
|301 Wainwright Ave
|City of Burlington
|$198,000.00
|400 West Chestnut St
|City of Burlington
|$206,000.00
|416 Briody St
|City of Burlington
|$235,000.00
|309 S Kendrick Ave
|City of Burlington
|$241,000.00
|1522 Grandview Ct Unit 2
|Dover
|$207,000.00
|5608 Cambridge Lane #6
|Mt Pleasant
|$106,000.00
|1631 Richard Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$136,000.00
|1203 N Sunnyslope Dr Unit 206
|Mt Pleasant
|$153,900.00
|5533 Cambridge Lane #2
|Mt Pleasant
|$185,000.00
|1123 Bedford Ct #102
|Mt Pleasant
|$185,000.00
|1414 CTH V
|Mt Pleasant
|$287,000.00
|9117 Dahlia Lane
|Mt Pleasant
|$339,900.00
|2556 N Green Bay Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$349,900.00
|4804 Newport Lane
|Mt Pleasant
|$422,500.00
|5256 Vicksburg Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$540,000.00
|7725 West Wind Lake Rd
|Norway
|$225,000.00
|6630 S Loomis Rd
|Norway
|$230,000.00
|7221 West View Dr
|Norway
|$549,900.00
|3830 Arbor Rd
|Norway
|$770,000.00
|1610 Hamilton St
|Racine
|$25,000.00
|1432 La Salle St
|Racine
|$32,000.00
|922 Garfield St
|Racine
|$39,500.00
|731 South St
|Racine
|$61,500.00
|2040 Racine St
|Racine
|$62,000.00
|2007 Harriet St
|Racine
|$64,000.00
|1829 Racine St
|Racine
|$65,000.00
|2429 20th St
|Racine
|$68,000.00
|2321 Spring St
|Racine
|$71,000.00
|1827 Howe St
|Racine
|$92,500.00
|2813 Spring St
|Racine
|$93,500.00
|1726 Center St
|Racine
|$94,900.00
|1714 St Clair St
|Racine
|$95,000.00
|1613 North Main St
|Racine
|$98,000.00
|1438 Thurston Ave
|Racine
|$104,500.00
|4621 Wright Ave
|Racine
|$105,000.00
|2906 Geneva St
|Racine
|$111,900.00
|805 Cleveland Ave
|Racine
|$117,000.00
|1527 West Blvd
|Racine
|$122,400.00
|1736 Lathrop Ave
|Racine
|$134,000.00
|1822 Chattam St
|Racine
|$134,500.00
|2032 N Main St
|Racine
|$149,000.00
|1234 Grove Ave
|Racine
|$155,000.00
|2901 Winthrop Ave
|Racine
|$160,900.00
|3716 Haven Ave
|Racine
|$175,000.00
|2839 Indiana St
|Racine
|$175,000.00
|2424 Virginia St
|Racine
|$175,000.00
|819 Willmor St
|Racine
|$180,250.00
|1218 Lombard Ave
|Racine
|$181,000.00
|5134 Emstan Hills Rd
|Racine
|$190,000.00
|1911 Jupiter Ave
|Racine
|$197,000.00
|915 Indiana St
|Racine
|$205,000.00
|5218 Admiralty Ave
|Racine
|$214,000.00
|11306 CTH K
|Raymond
|$79,300.00
|3325 51st St
|Raymond
|$275,000.00
|9825 5 Mile Rd
|Raymond
|$359,000.00
|407 N Front St
|Rochester
|$254,000.00
|413 Front St
|Rochester
|$272,000.00
|232 Oak Hill Circle
|Rochester
|$298,495.00
|9608 Grayce Dr
|Sturtevant
|$240,000.00
|30137 Meadow Dr
|Town of Burlington
|$215,000.00
|33039 Cardinal Trail
|Town of Burlington
|$675,000.00
|7830 Fox River Rd
|Town of Waterford
|$95,000.00
|4210 Sunset Dr
|Town of Waterford
|$293,000.00
|7401 Pleasant Rd
|Town of Waterford
|$349,000.00
|28622 Sandpiper Trail
|Town of Waterford
|$350,000.00
|4812 Lookout Lane
|Town of Waterford
|$379,900.00
|6301 Loland Dr
|Town of Waterford
|$450,000.00
|624 11th Ave
|Union Grove
|$61,000.00
|914 Center St
|Union Grove
|$215,000.00
|915 Meadowgate Dr
|Village of Waterford
|$38,400.00
|609 Rohda Dr
|Village of Waterford
|$225,000.00
|410 Brookstone Dr
|Village of Waterford
|$266,000.00
|105 Woodfield Ct
|Wind Point
|$178,000.00
|16308 58th Rd
|Yorkville
|$320,000.00
