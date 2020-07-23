Over $23 million in property changed hands between July 13 and July 17, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.
Transfers included Super 8 by Windham Racine hotel, Racine Automotive Group, and a large plot of farmland.
- The property occupied by Super 8 by Wyndham Racine hotel, 1150 Oakes Road, sold for $1,086,000.00.
- A designated commercial, 20-acre farmland property at 624 County V sold for $1,300,000.00 to JES MP WI V18, LLC of Chicago, IL.
- The vacant property previously known as Racine Automotive Group, 6940 Washington Ave, sold for $1,800,000.00.
- A small boarded-up commercial building, 1660 Douglas Ave, located in the Discover Douglas Ave Business Improvement District (BID) sold for $8,000.00. The Discover Douglas Ave BID aims to preserve and improve the economic conditions in the district through redevelopment.
|PROPERTY ADDRESS
|MUNICIPALITY
|REAL ESTATE VALUE
|5719 Dorset Ave
|Caledonia
|$88,000.00
|2616 Iris Ct
|Caledonia
|$151,500.00
|6001 Alburg Ave
|Caledonia
|$154,100.00
|7021 Lone Elm Dr
|Caledonia
|$183,500.00
|2927 4 Mile Rd
|Caledonia
|$195,000.00
|5036 Charles St
|Caledonia
|$215,000.00
|3820 West Johnson Ave
|Caledonia
|$225,000.00
|4626 Carter St
|Caledonia
|$225,000.00
|1431 Johnson Ave
|Caledonia
|$260,000.00
|1126 Appaloosa Trail
|Caledonia
|$295,000.00
|6801 Bobolink Rd
|Caledonia
|$318,000.00
|814 Marwood Ct
|Caledonia
|$347,900.00
|4106 Brook Road South
|Caledonia
|$350,000.00
|4653 Ruby Ave
|Caledonia
|$375,000.00
|317 Fox Street
|City of Burlington
|$147,500.00
|422 Adams St Unit B
|City of Burlington
|$240,000.00
|479 Park Ave
|City of Burlington
|$245,000.00
|256 Chapel Terrace
|City of Burlington
|$249,900.00
|2100 Stonegate Rd
|City of Burlington
|$355,000.00
|23123 Mc Namara Rd Unit 4
|Dover
|$290,000.00
|23907 Oakwood Ln
|Dover
|$348,500.00
|711 South Beaumont Ave
|Dover
|$350,000.00
|3338 N Elmwood Dr
|Elmwood Park
|$260,000.00
|3045 Hickory Grove Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$68,000.00
|5049 Cynthia Lane
|Mt Pleasant
|$97,300.00
|2632 N Green Bay Road
|Mt Pleasant
|$112,000.00
|5827 Cambridge Circle Unit 8
|Mt Pleasant
|$119,900.00
|1211 Sunnyslope Dr Unit 104
|Mt Pleasant
|$124,000.00
|3037 Meyer Court #3
|Mt Pleasant
|$130,000.00
|6920 Mariner Dr #203
|Mt Pleasant
|$141,000.00
|827 Lannon Terrace #1105
|Mt Pleasant
|$144,000.00
|536 Stuart Road
|Mt Pleasant
|$195,000.00
|1122 Bedford Ct #201
|Mt Pleasant
|$199,900.00
|5725 Weston Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$240,000.00
|2426 Green Haze Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$245,000.00
|6118 Potomac Place
|Mt Pleasant
|$270,000.00
|1510 South Emmertsen Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$275,000.00
|4958 St Gregis Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$336,500.00
|6228 Berkshire Ln
|Mt Pleasant
|$381,000.00
|6709 Altamount Circle
|Mt Pleasant
|$430,000.00
|8943 Arbor Hill Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$460,000.00
|1150 Oakes Road
|Mt Pleasant
|$1,086,000.00
|624 County V
|Mt Pleasant
|$1,300,000.00
|6940 Washington Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$1,800,000.00
|26615 Daybreak Ct
|Norway
|$430,000.00
|27000 S Elm Lane
|Norway
|$465,000.00
|1660 Douglas Ave
|Racine
|$8,000.00
|1116 N Memorial Dr
|Racine
|$20,000.00
|1129 Dr Martin Luther King Dr
|Racine
|$55,000.00
|2014 Green Street
|Racine
|$65,000.00
|923 Jackson St
|Racine
|$66,000.00
|1726 Indiana St
|Racine
|$66,400.00
|4305 Olive St
|Racine
|$72,000.00
|1426 Virginia St
|Racine
|$79,500.00
|1235 Melvin Ave
|Racine
|$90,000.00
|2816 Gillen St
|Racine
|$115,000.00
|3020 Glendale Ave
|Racine
|$120,000.00
|3400 Rapids Dr
|Racine
|$122,000.00
|2826 Blaine Ave
|Racine
|$125,000.00
|1321 Blaine Ave
|Racine
|$131,575.00
|3324 20th St
|Racine
|$135,000.00
|2409 Blaine Ave
|Racine
|$142,500.00
|2200 Shoop St
|Racine
|$149,900.00
|915 West Lawn Ave
|Racine
|$150,000.00
|2413 Erie St
|Racine
|$150,000.00
|701 Kingston Ave
|Racine
|$160,000.00
|3307 North Main St
|Racine
|$160,000.00
|3506 Daisy Lane
|Racine
|$190,000.00
|15 Illinois St
|Racine
|$209,000.00
|611 Cleveland Ave
|Racine
|$209,529.00
|333 Lake Ave #409
|Racine
|$289,900.00
|222 Oak Hill Circle Unit 79
|Rochester
|$299,900.00
|9438 Jasmine Court
|Sturtevant
|$284,000.00
|29834 Pinewood Dr
|Town of Burlington
|$222,000.00
|30838 Morning View Circle
|Town of Waterford
|$145,000.00
|5401 Sunny Ln
|Town of Waterford
|$199,900.00
|5601 Contour Road
|Town of Waterford
|$235,000.00
|4515 Empire Lane
|Town of Waterford
|$330,000.00
|4337 Riverside Road
|Town of Waterford
|$420,000.00
|28645 Tamarack Trail
|Town of Waterford
|$435,500.00
|325 Wellington Dr
|Union Grove
|$485,000.00
|617 Park Dr
|Village of Waterford
|$239,900.00
|858 Augusta
|Village of Waterford
|$245,000.00
|485 S Jefferson St
|Village of Waterford
|$315,000.00
|5107 Park Place
|Wind Point
|$210,500.00
|326 Jonsue Ln
|Wind Point
|$261,000.00
|8 Ironwood Ct
|Wind Point
|$350,000.00
|5115 Wind Point Rd
|Wind Point
|$470,000.00
|17335 Old Yorkville Rd
|Yorkville
|$200,000.00
