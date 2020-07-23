Over $23 million in property changed hands between July 13 and July 17, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

Transfers included Super 8 by Windham Racine hotel, Racine Automotive Group, and a large plot of farmland.

  • The property occupied by Super 8 by Wyndham Racine hotel, 1150 Oakes Road, sold for $1,086,000.00.
  • A designated commercial, 20-acre farmland property at 624 County V sold for $1,300,000.00 to JES MP WI V18, LLC of Chicago, IL.
  • The vacant property previously known as Racine Automotive Group, 6940 Washington Ave, sold for $1,800,000.00.
  • A small boarded-up commercial building, 1660 Douglas Ave, located in the Discover Douglas Ave Business Improvement District (BID) sold for $8,000.00. The Discover Douglas Ave BID aims to preserve and improve the economic conditions in the district through redevelopment.
PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITYREAL ESTATE VALUE
5719 Dorset AveCaledonia$88,000.00
2616 Iris CtCaledonia$151,500.00
6001 Alburg AveCaledonia$154,100.00
7021 Lone Elm DrCaledonia$183,500.00
2927 4 Mile RdCaledonia$195,000.00
5036 Charles StCaledonia$215,000.00
3820 West Johnson AveCaledonia$225,000.00
4626 Carter StCaledonia$225,000.00
1431 Johnson AveCaledonia$260,000.00
1126 Appaloosa TrailCaledonia$295,000.00
6801 Bobolink RdCaledonia$318,000.00
814 Marwood CtCaledonia$347,900.00
4106 Brook Road SouthCaledonia$350,000.00
4653 Ruby AveCaledonia$375,000.00
317 Fox StreetCity of Burlington$147,500.00
422 Adams St Unit BCity of Burlington$240,000.00
479 Park AveCity of Burlington$245,000.00
256 Chapel TerraceCity of Burlington$249,900.00
2100 Stonegate RdCity of Burlington$355,000.00
23123 Mc Namara Rd Unit 4Dover$290,000.00
23907 Oakwood LnDover$348,500.00
711 South Beaumont AveDover$350,000.00
3338 N Elmwood DrElmwood Park$260,000.00
3045 Hickory Grove AveMt Pleasant$68,000.00
5049 Cynthia LaneMt Pleasant$97,300.00
2632 N Green Bay RoadMt Pleasant$112,000.00
5827 Cambridge Circle Unit 8Mt Pleasant$119,900.00
1211 Sunnyslope Dr Unit 104Mt Pleasant$124,000.00
3037 Meyer Court #3Mt Pleasant$130,000.00
6920 Mariner Dr #203Mt Pleasant$141,000.00
827 Lannon Terrace #1105Mt Pleasant$144,000.00
536 Stuart RoadMt Pleasant$195,000.00
1122 Bedford Ct #201Mt Pleasant$199,900.00
5725 Weston DrMt Pleasant$240,000.00
2426 Green Haze AveMt Pleasant$245,000.00
6118 Potomac PlaceMt Pleasant$270,000.00
1510 South Emmertsen RdMt Pleasant$275,000.00
4958 St Gregis DrMt Pleasant$336,500.00
6228 Berkshire LnMt Pleasant$381,000.00
6709 Altamount CircleMt Pleasant$430,000.00
8943 Arbor Hill DrMt Pleasant$460,000.00
1150 Oakes RoadMt Pleasant$1,086,000.00
624 County VMt Pleasant$1,300,000.00
6940 Washington AveMt Pleasant$1,800,000.00
26615 Daybreak CtNorway$430,000.00
27000 S Elm LaneNorway$465,000.00
1660 Douglas AveRacine$8,000.00
1116 N Memorial DrRacine$20,000.00
1129 Dr Martin Luther King DrRacine$55,000.00
2014 Green StreetRacine$65,000.00
923 Jackson StRacine$66,000.00
1726 Indiana StRacine$66,400.00
4305 Olive StRacine$72,000.00
1426 Virginia StRacine$79,500.00
1235 Melvin AveRacine$90,000.00
2816 Gillen StRacine$115,000.00
3020 Glendale AveRacine$120,000.00
3400 Rapids DrRacine$122,000.00
2826 Blaine AveRacine$125,000.00
1321 Blaine AveRacine$131,575.00
3324 20th StRacine$135,000.00
2409 Blaine AveRacine$142,500.00
2200 Shoop StRacine$149,900.00
915 West Lawn AveRacine$150,000.00
2413 Erie StRacine$150,000.00
701 Kingston AveRacine$160,000.00
3307 North Main StRacine$160,000.00
3506 Daisy LaneRacine$190,000.00
15 Illinois StRacine$209,000.00
611 Cleveland AveRacine$209,529.00
333 Lake Ave #409Racine$289,900.00
222 Oak Hill Circle Unit 79Rochester$299,900.00
9438 Jasmine CourtSturtevant$284,000.00
29834 Pinewood DrTown of Burlington$222,000.00
30838 Morning View CircleTown of Waterford$145,000.00
5401 Sunny LnTown of Waterford$199,900.00
5601 Contour RoadTown of Waterford$235,000.00
4515 Empire LaneTown of Waterford$330,000.00
4337 Riverside RoadTown of Waterford$420,000.00
28645 Tamarack TrailTown of Waterford$435,500.00
325 Wellington DrUnion Grove$485,000.00
617 Park DrVillage of Waterford$239,900.00
858 AugustaVillage of Waterford$245,000.00
485 S Jefferson StVillage of Waterford$315,000.00
5107 Park PlaceWind Point$210,500.00
326 Jonsue LnWind Point$261,000.00
8 Ironwood CtWind Point$350,000.00
5115 Wind Point RdWind Point$470,000.00
17335 Old Yorkville RdYorkville$200,000.00
