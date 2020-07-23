Over $23 million in property changed hands between July 13 and July 17, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

Transfers included Super 8 by Windham Racine hotel, Racine Automotive Group, and a large plot of farmland.

The property occupied by Super 8 by Wyndham Racine hotel, 1150 Oakes Road, sold for $1,086,000.00.

A designated commercial, 20-acre farmland property at 624 County V sold for $1,300,000.00 to JES MP WI V18, LLC of Chicago, IL.

The vacant property previously known as Racine Automotive Group, 6940 Washington Ave, sold for $1,800,000.00.

A small boarded-up commercial building, 1660 Douglas Ave, located in the Discover Douglas Ave Business Improvement District (BID) sold for $8,000.00. The Discover Douglas Ave BID aims to preserve and improve the economic conditions in the district through redevelopment.