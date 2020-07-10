A little over $21.5 million in property changed hands between June 29 and July 2, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

Transfers included Reflections, Great Lakes Carpet and Upholstery Services, LLC. and Diamond Plaza.

The commercial property known as Diamond Plaza, 10009 Northwestern Ave., sold for $900,000.00. The building is home to a Subway and other vacancies.

The property that’s been home to Reflections restaurant for many years, 2911 Lathrop Ave., sold to Pablo Bernal of Racine for $375,000.00.

Great Lakes Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning, LLC., 14334 Marina Dr., sold for $571,000.00 to Samuel and Rebecca Wahlen.