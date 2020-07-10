A little over $21.5 million in property changed hands between June 29 and July 2, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.
Transfers included Reflections, Great Lakes Carpet and Upholstery Services, LLC. and Diamond Plaza.
- The commercial property known as Diamond Plaza, 10009 Northwestern Ave., sold for $900,000.00. The building is home to a Subway and other vacancies.
- The property that’s been home to Reflections restaurant for many years, 2911 Lathrop Ave., sold to Pablo Bernal of Racine for $375,000.00.
- Great Lakes Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning, LLC., 14334 Marina Dr., sold for $571,000.00 to Samuel and Rebecca Wahlen.
|PROPERTY ADDRESS
|MUNICIPALITY
|REAL ESTATE VALUE
|4526 Sina Lane
|Caledonia
|$27,900.00
|2705 5 1/2 Mile Rd
|Caledonia
|$140,000.00
|6650 Charles St
|Caledonia
|$160,000.00
|2908 Indian Trial
|Caledonia
|$166,000.00
|2535 Aster Ct
|Caledonia
|$170,000.00
|6843 Cliffside Dr
|Caledonia
|$175,000.00
|2820 Crestview Park Dr
|Caledonia
|$185,000.00
|8905 Rodney Ln
|Caledonia
|$218,000.00
|12106 7 1/2 Mile Rd
|Caledonia
|$235,000.00
|4738 Alcyn Dr
|Caledonia
|$236,900.00
|6701 County Line Rd
|Caledonia
|$250,000.00
|1118 Dundee Dr
|Caledonia
|$253,000.00
|3533 River Bend Dr
|Caledonia
|$264,000.00
|9900 Dana Dr
|Caledonia
|$280,000.00
|12024 4 Mile Rd
|Caledonia
|$280,000.00
|10502 Prairie Crossing Dr
|Caledonia
|$280,000.00
|700 Waters Edge Rd #21
|Caledonia
|$290,000.00
|4625 N Green Bay Rd
|Caledonia
|$296,500.00
|3004 Deer Creek Dr
|Caledonia
|$309,900.00
|12828 CTH G
|Caledonia
|$750,000.00
|10009 Northwestern Ave
|Caledonia
|$900,000.00
|1224 Olivia Trl
|City of Burlington
|$55,000.00
|140 Paul St
|City of Burlington
|$135,100.00
|380 E Market St
|City of Burlington
|$185,000.00
|525 Dunford Dr
|City of Burlington
|$275,000.00
|2309 Stonegate Rd
|City of Burlington
|$370,420.00
|3283 N Elmwood Dr
|Elmwood Park
|$269,250.00
|6740 Mariner Dr #101L
|Mt Pleasant
|$85,000.00
|5605 Cambridge Lane
|Mt Pleasant
|$137,500.00
|7407 Granite Way #1402
|Mt Pleasant
|$145,000.00
|938 Boulder Trail #404
|Mt Pleasant
|$152,500.00
|5542 Cambridge Lane #4
|Mt Pleasant
|$166,500.00
|1113 Hastings Ct #102
|Mt Pleasant
|$180,000.00
|7408 Granite Way 1304
|Mt Pleasant
|$185,000.00
|5201 Northwestern Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$185,000.00
|2743 Deer Creek Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$187,500.00
|6606 Green Ridge Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$189,900.00
|3433 Illinois St
|Mt Pleasant
|$195,000.00
|3410 Oregon St
|Mt Pleasant
|$260,000.00
|4333 Quiet Valley Ct
|Mt Pleasant
|$320,000.00
|5111 Norman St
|Mt Pleasant
|$330,500.00
|8309 Amber Circle
|Mt Pleasant
|$340,000.00
|2047 Settlement Trail
|Mt Pleasant
|$462,900.00
|8737 Sadler Dr
|Norway
|$280,000.00
|26815 Lakeview Dr
|Norway
|$290,000.00
|26420 Malchine Rd #26422
|Norway
|$400,000.00
|605 Blaine Ave
|Racine
|$80,000.00
|2601 Kearney Ave
|Racine
|$85,000.00
|2107 Slauson Ave
|Racine
|$85,000.00
|1941 Blaine Ave
|Racine
|$109,000.00
|2142 Clarence Ave
|Racine
|$110,000.00
|1435 West Blvd
|Racine
|$112,000.00
|1545 Grove Ave
|Racine
|$114,000.00
|2407 Jean Ave
|Racine
|$115,000.00
|2012 Geneva St
|Racine
|$119,000.00
|2921 Dwight St
|Racine
|$120,000.00
|317 Island Ave
|Racine
|$120,000.00
|1233 Augusta St
|Racine
|$135,000.00
|3817 Wright Ave
|Racine
|$135,000.00
|2603 Olive St
|Racine
|$141,000.00
|1715 Park Ave
|Racine
|$143,000.00
|1661 Perry Ave
|Racine
|$155,000.00
|913 Florence Ave
|Racine
|$170,000.00
|1009 Blaine Ave
|Racine
|$199,900.00
|2319 Green St
|Racine
|$207,000.00
|4 Virginia St
|Racine
|$213,400.00
|3040 N Main St
|Racine
|$253,000.00
|333 Lake Ave #504
|Racine
|$365,000.00
|2911 Taylor Ave
|Racine
|$375,000.00
|3801 Lighthouse Dr
|Racine
|$975,000.00
|4497 6 1/2 Mile Rd
|Raymond
|$545,000.00
|106 S Front St
|Rochester
|$60,000.00
|9600 Rayne Rd #2
|Sturtevant
|$124,000.00
|9625 Hulda Dr
|Sturtevant
|$180,000.00
|3417 South Kennedy Dr
|Sturtevant
|$182,900.00
|30950 Weiler Rd
|Town of Burlington
|$475,000.00
|5753 Scenery Rd
|Town of Waterford
|$136,000.00
|5620 East Peninsula Dr
|Town of Waterford
|$248,000.00
|6926 Dickinson Lane
|Town of Waterford
|$285,000.00
|33621 Craig Dr
|Town of Waterford
|$420,000.00
|4964 Elm Island Cir
|Town of Waterford
|$425,000.00
|736 High St
|Union Grove
|$140,000.00
|816 15th Ave
|Union Grove
|$150,000.00
|108 S Milwaukee St
|Village of Waterford
|$199,900.00
|9 Redwood Ct
|Wind Point
|$359,000.00
|202 N Sylvania Ave
|Yorkville
|$160,000.00
|2322 53rd Dr
|Yorkville
|$307,000.00
|18829 Washington Ave
|Yorkville
|$378,000.00
|14334 Marina Dr
|Yorkville
|$571,000.00