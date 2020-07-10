A little over $21.5 million in property changed hands between June 29 and July 2, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

Transfers included Reflections, Great Lakes Carpet and Upholstery Services, LLC. and Diamond Plaza.

  • The commercial property known as Diamond Plaza, 10009 Northwestern Ave., sold for $900,000.00. The building is home to a Subway and other vacancies.
  • The property that’s been home to Reflections restaurant for many years, 2911 Lathrop Ave., sold to Pablo Bernal of Racine for $375,000.00.
  • Great Lakes Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning, LLC., 14334 Marina Dr., sold for $571,000.00 to Samuel and Rebecca Wahlen.
PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITYREAL ESTATE VALUE
4526 Sina LaneCaledonia$27,900.00
2705 5 1/2 Mile RdCaledonia$140,000.00
6650 Charles StCaledonia$160,000.00
2908 Indian TrialCaledonia$166,000.00
2535 Aster CtCaledonia$170,000.00
6843 Cliffside DrCaledonia$175,000.00
2820 Crestview Park DrCaledonia$185,000.00
8905 Rodney LnCaledonia$218,000.00
12106 7 1/2 Mile RdCaledonia$235,000.00
4738 Alcyn DrCaledonia$236,900.00
6701 County Line RdCaledonia$250,000.00
1118 Dundee DrCaledonia$253,000.00
3533 River Bend DrCaledonia$264,000.00
9900 Dana DrCaledonia$280,000.00
12024 4 Mile RdCaledonia$280,000.00
10502 Prairie Crossing DrCaledonia$280,000.00
700 Waters Edge Rd #21Caledonia$290,000.00
4625 N Green Bay RdCaledonia$296,500.00
3004 Deer Creek DrCaledonia$309,900.00
12828 CTH GCaledonia$750,000.00
10009 Northwestern AveCaledonia$900,000.00
1224 Olivia TrlCity of Burlington$55,000.00
140 Paul StCity of Burlington$135,100.00
380 E Market StCity of Burlington$185,000.00
525 Dunford DrCity of Burlington$275,000.00
2309 Stonegate RdCity of Burlington$370,420.00
3283 N Elmwood DrElmwood Park$269,250.00
6740 Mariner Dr #101LMt Pleasant$85,000.00
5605 Cambridge LaneMt Pleasant$137,500.00
7407 Granite Way #1402Mt Pleasant$145,000.00
938 Boulder Trail #404Mt Pleasant$152,500.00
5542 Cambridge Lane #4Mt Pleasant$166,500.00
1113 Hastings Ct #102Mt Pleasant$180,000.00
7408 Granite Way 1304Mt Pleasant$185,000.00
5201 Northwestern AveMt Pleasant$185,000.00
2743 Deer Creek DrMt Pleasant$187,500.00
6606 Green Ridge DrMt Pleasant$189,900.00
3433 Illinois StMt Pleasant$195,000.00
3410 Oregon StMt Pleasant$260,000.00
4333 Quiet Valley CtMt Pleasant$320,000.00
5111 Norman StMt Pleasant$330,500.00
8309 Amber CircleMt Pleasant$340,000.00
2047 Settlement TrailMt Pleasant$462,900.00
8737 Sadler DrNorway$280,000.00
26815 Lakeview DrNorway$290,000.00
26420 Malchine Rd #26422Norway$400,000.00
605 Blaine AveRacine$80,000.00
2601 Kearney AveRacine$85,000.00
2107 Slauson AveRacine$85,000.00
1941 Blaine AveRacine$109,000.00
2142 Clarence AveRacine$110,000.00
1435 West BlvdRacine$112,000.00
1545 Grove AveRacine$114,000.00
2407 Jean AveRacine$115,000.00
2012 Geneva StRacine$119,000.00
2921 Dwight StRacine$120,000.00
317 Island AveRacine$120,000.00
1233 Augusta StRacine$135,000.00
3817 Wright AveRacine$135,000.00
2603 Olive StRacine$141,000.00
1715 Park AveRacine$143,000.00
1661 Perry AveRacine$155,000.00
913 Florence AveRacine$170,000.00
1009 Blaine AveRacine$199,900.00
2319 Green StRacine$207,000.00
4 Virginia StRacine$213,400.00
3040 N Main StRacine$253,000.00
333 Lake Ave #504Racine$365,000.00
2911 Taylor AveRacine$375,000.00
3801 Lighthouse DrRacine$975,000.00
4497 6 1/2 Mile RdRaymond$545,000.00
106 S Front StRochester$60,000.00
9600 Rayne Rd #2Sturtevant$124,000.00
9625 Hulda DrSturtevant$180,000.00
3417 South Kennedy DrSturtevant$182,900.00
30950 Weiler RdTown of Burlington$475,000.00
5753 Scenery RdTown of Waterford$136,000.00
5620 East Peninsula DrTown of Waterford$248,000.00
6926 Dickinson LaneTown of Waterford$285,000.00
33621 Craig DrTown of Waterford$420,000.00
4964 Elm Island CirTown of Waterford$425,000.00
736 High StUnion Grove$140,000.00
816 15th AveUnion Grove$150,000.00
108 S Milwaukee StVillage of Waterford$199,900.00
9 Redwood CtWind Point$359,000.00
202 N Sylvania AveYorkville$160,000.00
2322 53rd DrYorkville$307,000.00
18829 Washington AveYorkville$378,000.00
14334 Marina DrYorkville$571,000.00
