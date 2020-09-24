A little over $19 million in property changed hands between September 14 and September 18, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.
Transfers included agricultural land and a church.
- A 1.6-acre lot of agricultural land at 122nd St., Raymond sold for $64,000.00.
- Mt. Zion Christian Church, 457 Milwaukee Ave, Burlington, sold to LifeBridge Community Church for $436,975.00.
|PROPERTY ADDRESS
|MUNICIPALITY
|REAL ESTATE VALUE
|3043 Rodney Lane
|Caledonia
|$ 100,000.00
|7317 Pheasant Trail
|Caledonia
|$ 114,400.00
|3428 Killips Lane
|Caledonia
|$ 170,000.00
|6818 Brian Dr
|Caledonia
|$ 214,900.00
|5504 Three Mile Rd
|Caledonia
|$ 250,000.00
|3148 Fenceline Rd
|Caledonia
|$ 255,000.00
|2606 Catherine Dr
|Caledonia
|$ 275,500.00
|3215 Heartland Ln
|Caledonia
|$ 300,000.00
|3951 Sienna Ct
|Caledonia
|$ 365,605.00
|6514 River Meadows Turn
|Caledonia
|$ 400,000.00
|301 W State St
|City of Burlington
|$ 147,000.00
|953 Dorothy Ct
|City of Burlington
|$ 168,000.00
|809 Ridgemont
|City of Burlington
|$ 257,000.00
|125 Hillcrest Dr
|City of Burlington
|$ 275,000.00
|457 Milwaukee Ave
|City of Burlington
|$ 436,975.00
|6804 Durand Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 105,000.00
|4033 Sheridan Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 130,000.00
|3128 Wood Rd #13
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 144,900.00
|955 Hastings Ct Unit 102
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 168,000.00
|5024 Spring St
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 171,000.00
|5705 Spring St
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 195,500.00
|4342 Lathrop Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 242,900.00
|6252 Kingsview Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 255,000.00
|4245 Greenbriar Lane
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 280,000.00
|5837 Spring St
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 282,400.00
|7500 County Line Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 290,000.00
|1336 Fancher Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 318,000.00
|1624 North Sunnyslope Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 339,000.00
|1200 90th St
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 350,000.00
|8235 Doe Glen Ct
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 353,000.00
|6432 Wembly Lane
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 365,000.00
|25800 Auburn Ct
|Norway
|$ 365,000.00
|25420 Wind Lake S Rd
|Norway
|$ 740,000.00
|1950 Deane Blvd
|Raacine
|$ 155,000.00
|1637 South Memorial Dr
|Racine
|$ 26,096.00
|1304 Oregon St
|Racine
|$ 50,000.00
|714 Kewaunee St
|Racine
|$ 55,000.00
|1535 Russet St
|Racine
|$ 58,500.00
|1611 Deane Blvd
|Racine
|$ 72,000.00
|913 Wilson St
|Racine
|$ 80,000.00
|2032 Charles St
|Racine
|$ 84,500.00
|2115 Orchard St
|Racine
|$ 87,500.00
|2311 Hayes Ave
|Racine
|$ 90,000.00
|2115 Orchard St
|Racine
|$ 95,000.00
|2436 Summit Ave
|Racine
|$ 95,001.00
|2830 Wellington Dr
|Racine
|$ 103,000.00
|1701 Edgewood Ave
|Racine
|$ 103,950.00
|1911 Gillen St
|Racine
|$ 105,000.00
|1922 Geneva St
|Racine
|$ 106,000.00
|2620 Mitchell St
|Racine
|$ 115,900.00
|2404 Dwight St
|Racine
|$ 125,000.00
|2406 Carmel Ave
|Racine
|$ 135,000.00
|1713 Polaris Ave
|Racine
|$ 139,000.00
|35 Harborview Dr #203
|Racine
|$ 140,000.00
|2806 Donna Ave
|Racine
|$ 140,500.00
|2618 James Blvd
|Racine
|$ 142,000.00
|719 Grove Ave
|Racine
|$ 150,000.00
|1024 Willmor St
|Racine
|$ 155,000.00
|111 Eleventh St #4-CS
|Racine
|$ 158,500.00
|816 Isabelle Ave
|Racine
|$ 170,000.00
|1125 Yout St
|Racine
|$ 170,000.00
|825 Illinois St
|Racine
|$ 176,900.00
|1023 Crab Tree Lane
|Racine
|$ 190,000.00
|625 William St
|Racine
|$ 192,000.00
|2020 N Main St
|Racine
|$ 211,000.00
|2832 Virginia St
|Racine
|$ 220,000.00
|236 Wilnette Springs Dr
|Racine
|$ 245,000.00
|3703 Ravine Dr
|Racine
|$ 254,900.00
|122nd St
|Raymond
|$ 64,000.00
|8812 3 Mile W Rd
|Raymond
|$ 159,400.00
|2453 Waukesha Rd
|Raymond
|$ 440,000.00
|2205 Waukesha Rd
|Raymond
|$ 570,000.00
|33815 Washington Ave
|Rochester
|$ 595,000.00
|8455 Westbrook Dr
|Sturtevant
|$ 319,900.00
|30225 Sumac Dr
|Town of Burlington
|$ 61,250.00
|2501 S Browns Lake Dr #F13
|Town of Burlington
|$ 100,000.00
|6714 Burma Rd
|Town of Waterford
|$ 220,500.00
|7971 Big Bend Rd
|Town of Waterford
|$ 275,000.00
|7314 Pine Lane
|Town of Waterford
|$ 350,000.00
|7920 Golden Bay Trail
|Town of Waterford
|$ 355,000.00
|7943 Golden Bay Trail
|Town of Waterford
|$ 368,000.00
|7902 Lakeview Rd
|Town of Waterford
|$ 444,900.00
|1401 Groves Lane
|Union Grove
|$ 250,000.00
|195 White Oak Ct
|Union Grove
|$ 366,000.00
|165 Saint James Circle
|Union Grove
|$ 415,900.00
|5430 W Branch Trail
|Wind Point
|$ 263,000.00
|5069 Hunt Club Rd
|Wind Point
|$ 289,500.00
