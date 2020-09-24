A little over $19 million in property changed hands between September 14 and September 18, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

Transfers included agricultural land and a church.

  •  A 1.6-acre lot of agricultural land at 122nd St., Raymond sold for $64,000.00.
  • Mt. Zion Christian Church, 457 Milwaukee Ave, Burlington, sold to LifeBridge Community Church for $436,975.00.

For more information about the real estate market check out the past property transfers.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITY REAL ESTATE VALUE 
3043 Rodney LaneCaledonia $                    100,000.00
7317 Pheasant TrailCaledonia $                    114,400.00
3428 Killips LaneCaledonia $                    170,000.00
6818 Brian DrCaledonia $                    214,900.00
5504 Three Mile RdCaledonia $                    250,000.00
3148 Fenceline RdCaledonia $                    255,000.00
2606 Catherine DrCaledonia $                    275,500.00
3215 Heartland LnCaledonia $                    300,000.00
3951 Sienna CtCaledonia $                    365,605.00
6514 River Meadows TurnCaledonia $                    400,000.00
301 W State StCity of Burlington $                    147,000.00
953 Dorothy CtCity of Burlington $                    168,000.00
809 RidgemontCity of Burlington $                    257,000.00
125 Hillcrest DrCity of Burlington $                    275,000.00
457 Milwaukee AveCity of Burlington $                    436,975.00
6804 Durand AveMt Pleasant $                    105,000.00
4033 Sheridan RdMt Pleasant $                    130,000.00
3128 Wood Rd #13Mt Pleasant $                    144,900.00
955 Hastings Ct Unit 102Mt Pleasant $                    168,000.00
5024 Spring StMt Pleasant $                    171,000.00
5705 Spring StMt Pleasant $                    195,500.00
4342 Lathrop AveMt Pleasant $                    242,900.00
6252 Kingsview DrMt Pleasant $                    255,000.00
4245 Greenbriar LaneMt Pleasant $                    280,000.00
5837 Spring StMt Pleasant $                    282,400.00
7500 County Line RdMt Pleasant $                    290,000.00
1336 Fancher RdMt Pleasant $                    318,000.00
1624 North Sunnyslope RdMt Pleasant $                    339,000.00
1200 90th StMt Pleasant $                    350,000.00
8235 Doe Glen CtMt Pleasant $                    353,000.00
6432 Wembly LaneMt Pleasant $                    365,000.00
25800 Auburn CtNorway $                    365,000.00
25420 Wind Lake S RdNorway $                    740,000.00
1950 Deane BlvdRaacine $                    155,000.00
1637 South Memorial DrRacine $                      26,096.00
1304 Oregon StRacine $                      50,000.00
714 Kewaunee StRacine $                      55,000.00
1535 Russet StRacine $                      58,500.00
1611 Deane BlvdRacine $                      72,000.00
913 Wilson StRacine $                      80,000.00
2032 Charles StRacine $                      84,500.00
2115 Orchard StRacine $                      87,500.00
2311 Hayes AveRacine $                      90,000.00
2115 Orchard StRacine $                      95,000.00
2436 Summit AveRacine $                      95,001.00
2830 Wellington DrRacine $                    103,000.00
1701 Edgewood AveRacine $                    103,950.00
1911 Gillen StRacine $                    105,000.00
1922 Geneva StRacine $                    106,000.00
2620 Mitchell StRacine $                    115,900.00
2404 Dwight StRacine $                    125,000.00
2406 Carmel AveRacine $                    135,000.00
1713 Polaris AveRacine $                    139,000.00
35 Harborview Dr #203Racine $                    140,000.00
2806 Donna AveRacine $                    140,500.00
2618 James BlvdRacine $                    142,000.00
719 Grove AveRacine $                    150,000.00
1024 Willmor StRacine $                    155,000.00
111 Eleventh St #4-CSRacine $                    158,500.00
816 Isabelle AveRacine $                    170,000.00
1125 Yout StRacine $                    170,000.00
825 Illinois StRacine $                    176,900.00
1023 Crab Tree LaneRacine $                    190,000.00
625 William StRacine $                    192,000.00
2020 N Main StRacine $                    211,000.00
2832 Virginia StRacine $                    220,000.00
236 Wilnette Springs DrRacine $                    245,000.00
3703 Ravine DrRacine $                    254,900.00
122nd StRaymond $                      64,000.00
8812 3 Mile W RdRaymond $                    159,400.00
2453 Waukesha RdRaymond $                    440,000.00
2205 Waukesha RdRaymond $                    570,000.00
33815 Washington AveRochester $                    595,000.00
8455 Westbrook DrSturtevant $                    319,900.00
30225 Sumac DrTown of Burlington $                      61,250.00
2501 S Browns Lake Dr #F13Town of Burlington $                    100,000.00
6714 Burma RdTown of Waterford $                    220,500.00
7971 Big Bend RdTown of Waterford $                    275,000.00
7314 Pine LaneTown of Waterford $                    350,000.00
7920 Golden Bay TrailTown of Waterford $                    355,000.00
7943 Golden Bay TrailTown of Waterford $                    368,000.00
7902 Lakeview RdTown of Waterford $                    444,900.00
1401 Groves LaneUnion Grove $                    250,000.00
195 White Oak CtUnion Grove $                    366,000.00
165 Saint James CircleUnion Grove $                    415,900.00
5430 W Branch TrailWind Point $                    263,000.00
5069 Hunt Club RdWind Point $                    289,500.00

