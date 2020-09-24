A little over $19 million in property changed hands between September 14 and September 18, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

Transfers included agricultural land and a church.

A 1.6-acre lot of agricultural land at 122nd St., Raymond sold for $64,000.00.

Mt. Zion Christian Church, 457 Milwaukee Ave, Burlington, sold to LifeBridge Community Church for $436,975.00.

For more information about the real estate market check out the past property transfers.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITY REAL ESTATE VALUE 3043 Rodney Lane Caledonia $ 100,000.00 7317 Pheasant Trail Caledonia $ 114,400.00 3428 Killips Lane Caledonia $ 170,000.00 6818 Brian Dr Caledonia $ 214,900.00 5504 Three Mile Rd Caledonia $ 250,000.00 3148 Fenceline Rd Caledonia $ 255,000.00 2606 Catherine Dr Caledonia $ 275,500.00 3215 Heartland Ln Caledonia $ 300,000.00 3951 Sienna Ct Caledonia $ 365,605.00 6514 River Meadows Turn Caledonia $ 400,000.00 301 W State St City of Burlington $ 147,000.00 953 Dorothy Ct City of Burlington $ 168,000.00 809 Ridgemont City of Burlington $ 257,000.00 125 Hillcrest Dr City of Burlington $ 275,000.00 457 Milwaukee Ave City of Burlington $ 436,975.00 6804 Durand Ave Mt Pleasant $ 105,000.00 4033 Sheridan Rd Mt Pleasant $ 130,000.00 3128 Wood Rd #13 Mt Pleasant $ 144,900.00 955 Hastings Ct Unit 102 Mt Pleasant $ 168,000.00 5024 Spring St Mt Pleasant $ 171,000.00 5705 Spring St Mt Pleasant $ 195,500.00 4342 Lathrop Ave Mt Pleasant $ 242,900.00 6252 Kingsview Dr Mt Pleasant $ 255,000.00 4245 Greenbriar Lane Mt Pleasant $ 280,000.00 5837 Spring St Mt Pleasant $ 282,400.00 7500 County Line Rd Mt Pleasant $ 290,000.00 1336 Fancher Rd Mt Pleasant $ 318,000.00 1624 North Sunnyslope Rd Mt Pleasant $ 339,000.00 1200 90th St Mt Pleasant $ 350,000.00 8235 Doe Glen Ct Mt Pleasant $ 353,000.00 6432 Wembly Lane Mt Pleasant $ 365,000.00 25800 Auburn Ct Norway $ 365,000.00 25420 Wind Lake S Rd Norway $ 740,000.00 1950 Deane Blvd Raacine $ 155,000.00 1637 South Memorial Dr Racine $ 26,096.00 1304 Oregon St Racine $ 50,000.00 714 Kewaunee St Racine $ 55,000.00 1535 Russet St Racine $ 58,500.00 1611 Deane Blvd Racine $ 72,000.00 913 Wilson St Racine $ 80,000.00 2032 Charles St Racine $ 84,500.00 2115 Orchard St Racine $ 87,500.00 2311 Hayes Ave Racine $ 90,000.00 2115 Orchard St Racine $ 95,000.00 2436 Summit Ave Racine $ 95,001.00 2830 Wellington Dr Racine $ 103,000.00 1701 Edgewood Ave Racine $ 103,950.00 1911 Gillen St Racine $ 105,000.00 1922 Geneva St Racine $ 106,000.00 2620 Mitchell St Racine $ 115,900.00 2404 Dwight St Racine $ 125,000.00 2406 Carmel Ave Racine $ 135,000.00 1713 Polaris Ave Racine $ 139,000.00 35 Harborview Dr #203 Racine $ 140,000.00 2806 Donna Ave Racine $ 140,500.00 2618 James Blvd Racine $ 142,000.00 719 Grove Ave Racine $ 150,000.00 1024 Willmor St Racine $ 155,000.00 111 Eleventh St #4-CS Racine $ 158,500.00 816 Isabelle Ave Racine $ 170,000.00 1125 Yout St Racine $ 170,000.00 825 Illinois St Racine $ 176,900.00 1023 Crab Tree Lane Racine $ 190,000.00 625 William St Racine $ 192,000.00 2020 N Main St Racine $ 211,000.00 2832 Virginia St Racine $ 220,000.00 236 Wilnette Springs Dr Racine $ 245,000.00 3703 Ravine Dr Racine $ 254,900.00 122nd St Raymond $ 64,000.00 8812 3 Mile W Rd Raymond $ 159,400.00 2453 Waukesha Rd Raymond $ 440,000.00 2205 Waukesha Rd Raymond $ 570,000.00 33815 Washington Ave Rochester $ 595,000.00 8455 Westbrook Dr Sturtevant $ 319,900.00 30225 Sumac Dr Town of Burlington $ 61,250.00 2501 S Browns Lake Dr #F13 Town of Burlington $ 100,000.00 6714 Burma Rd Town of Waterford $ 220,500.00 7971 Big Bend Rd Town of Waterford $ 275,000.00 7314 Pine Lane Town of Waterford $ 350,000.00 7920 Golden Bay Trail Town of Waterford $ 355,000.00 7943 Golden Bay Trail Town of Waterford $ 368,000.00 7902 Lakeview Rd Town of Waterford $ 444,900.00 1401 Groves Lane Union Grove $ 250,000.00 195 White Oak Ct Union Grove $ 366,000.00 165 Saint James Circle Union Grove $ 415,900.00 5430 W Branch Trail Wind Point $ 263,000.00 5069 Hunt Club Rd Wind Point $ 289,500.00