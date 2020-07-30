About $22.5 million in property changed hands between July 20 and July 24, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

Transfers included a farm, a few empty plots of land, McHenry St. Storage, and DRC Performance.

A 3,200 sq.ft. lot located at 1524 Winslow St. was purchased by Monarch Waystation Racine, Inc. for $2,000.00.

Sarah Wierschke, of Milwaukee, bought a .4-acre parcel of land at 9918 Dunkelow Rd for $35,000.00.

The 40-acre agricultural property, 7026 W 5 Mile Rd. in Raymond, was passed down to Charles Beyer for $400,000.00. The farm was previously owned by his father, Raymond Beyers.

McHenry St. Storage, 616/617 McHenry Street, Burlington, bought more storage units at 309-317 Market St. for $623,000.00. DRC Performance is also located at the property purchased by McHenry St. Storage.