About $22.5 million in property changed hands between July 20 and July 24, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.
Transfers included a farm, a few empty plots of land, McHenry St. Storage, and DRC Performance.
- A 3,200 sq.ft. lot located at 1524 Winslow St. was purchased by Monarch Waystation Racine, Inc. for $2,000.00.
- Sarah Wierschke, of Milwaukee, bought a .4-acre parcel of land at 9918 Dunkelow Rd for $35,000.00.
- The 40-acre agricultural property, 7026 W 5 Mile Rd. in Raymond, was passed down to Charles Beyer for $400,000.00. The farm was previously owned by his father, Raymond Beyers.
- McHenry St. Storage, 616/617 McHenry Street, Burlington, bought more storage units at 309-317 Market St. for $623,000.00. DRC Performance is also located at the property purchased by McHenry St. Storage.
|PROPERTY ADDRESS
|MUNICIPALITY
|REAL ESTATE VALUE
|9918 Dunkelow Rd
|Caledonia
|$35,000.00
|2203 4 Mile Rd
|Caledonia
|$165,000.00
|7156 Clifford Dr
|Caledonia
|$175,000.00
|4601 Oakdale Dr
|Caledonia
|$188,000.00
|3211 Newman Rd
|Caledonia
|$231,000.00
|6153 Prairie Cir #7-1
|Caledonia
|$260,000.00
|5026 Ruby Ave
|Caledonia
|$265,000.00
|5240 Charles St
|Caledonia
|$271,000.00
|3938 Scenic Way
|Caledonia
|$284,600.00
|5333 Willowview Lane
|Caledonia
|$291,000.00
|1217 Silent Sunday Ct
|Caledonia
|$350,000.00
|4838 Long Meadow Ln
|Caledonia
|$565,000.00
|1417 Meadow Wood Rd
|City of Burlington
|$99,900.00
|401 Edward St
|City of Burlington
|$123,158.00
|810 Teutonia Dr
|City of Burlington
|$186,000.00
|164 Reynolds Ave
|City of Burlington
|$200,000.00
|317 Kendall St
|City of Burlington
|$236,400.00
|362 Dale Dr
|City of Burlington
|$254,900.00
|332 Monica Ave
|City of Burlington
|$255,000.00
|189 Bay Ridge Lane
|City of Burlington
|$288,900.00
|941 Echo Dr
|City of Burlington
|$315,000.00
|1573 Barbara St
|City of Burlington
|$388,800.00
|309 Market St
|City of Burlington
|$623,000.00
|1811 Chippewa Dr
|Dover
|$22,500.00
|27427 Dover View Ln
|Dover
|$95,500.00
|3515 Van Buren St
|Dover
|$177,500.00
|23905 Durand Ave
|Dover
|$259,000.00
|21040 County Line Rd
|Dover
|$285,000.00
|5726 Cambridge Ln Unit 2
|Mt Pleasant
|$115,000.00
|3505 Weston Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$138,000.00
|1139 Bedford Ct #102
|Mt Pleasant
|$166,000.00
|2420 Green Haze
|Mt Pleasant
|$253,000.00
|1618 Raintree Lane #10
|Mt Pleasant
|$254,900.00
|4242 Danbury Lane
|Mt Pleasant
|$255,000.00
|6533 Carnation Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$273,500.00
|827 South Fancher Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$285,000.00
|2520 Rivershore Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$372,405.00
|301 S. Emerald Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$480,000.00
|7202 Wind Lake Rd
|Norway
|$191,000.00
|26902 Lakeview Dr
|Norway
|$358,000.00
|26512 Nordic Ridge Dr
|Norway
|$360,000.00
|27424 Long Lake Rd
|Norway
|$576,000.00
|1524 Winslow St
|Racine
|$2,000.00
|841 Park Ave
|Racine
|$18,000.00
|1000 Villa St
|Racine
|$23,442.00
|1804 Hamilton St
|Racine
|$30,000.00
|3621 St. Andrews Ct
|Racine
|$40,000.00
|915 Albert St
|Racine
|$43,500.00
|1600 Thurston Ave
|Racine
|$45,000.00
|2714 North Main St
|Racine
|$54,000.00
|2112 Kentucky St
|Racine
|$62,000.00
|1820 Blake Ave
|Racine
|$73,000.00
|1900 Cleveland Ave
|Racine
|$80,000.00
|1101 Arthur Ave
|Racine
|$86,900.00
|2009 Kearney Ave
|Racine
|$110,000.00
|2008 Wustum Ave
|Racine
|$110,000.00
|1921 Arcturus Ave
|Racine
|$113,000.00
|2705 Douglas Ave
|Racine
|$115,000.00
|2329 Webster St
|Racine
|$125,000.00
|2116 Ashland Ave
|Racine
|$127,000.00
|2304 James Blvd
|Racine
|$136,000.00
|701 Illinois St
|Racine
|$140,500.00
|3415 Charles St
|Racine
|$142,000.00
|3337 10th Ave
|Racine
|$149,900.00
|4115 Sixteenth St
|Racine
|$151,000.00
|1944 Jupiter Ave
|Racine
|$155,000.00
|1106 Jefferson St
|Racine
|$156,000.00
|3411 Charles St
|Racine
|$162,000.00
|1414 Cleveland Ave
|Racine
|$163,000.00
|209 Ohio St
|Racine
|$164,500.00
|1519 N Main St
|Racine
|$167,000.00
|2405 Thor Ave
|Racine
|$170,000.00
|744 Shoreland Dr
|Racine
|$174,200.00
|701 Lombard Ave
|Racine
|$178,000.00
|3805 Green St
|Racine
|$178,500.00
|3737 N. Wisconsin St
|Racine
|$200,000.00
|501 Shoreland Dr
|Racine
|$210,000.00
|3331 Ruby Ave
|Racine
|$253,000.00
|1401 43rd St
|Raymond
|$277,500.00
|7026 W 5 Mile Rd
|Raymond
|$400,000.00
|214 Shervin Dr
|Rochester
|$241,000.00
|505 Mink Ranch Rd
|Rochester
|$294,000.00
|2610 North River Rd
|Rochester
|$404,000.00
|29349 River View Parkway
|Rochester
|$471,000.00
|9323 Michigan Ave
|Sturtevant
|$156,750.00
|8920 Broadway Dr
|Sturtevant
|$230,000.00
|2501 S. Browns Lake Dr #F14
|Town of Burlington
|$106,500.00
|8055 Monroe St
|Town of Burlington
|$135,000.00
|30131 Arrow Dr
|Town of Burlington
|$175,000.00
|8411 Chara Dr
|Town of Burlington
|$190,000.00
|32641 Yahnke Rd
|Town of Burlington
|$190,000.00
|2919 Circle Dr
|Town of Burlington
|$267,900.00
|32615 Trail Lane
|Town of Burlington
|$303,000.00
|4117 Riverside Rd
|Town of Waterford
|$206,250.00
|8318 Fox River Rd
|Town of Waterford
|$210,000.00
|733 Main St
|Union Grove
|$174,000.00
|1707 State St Unit 49
|Union Grove
|$175,000.00
|1425 Center St
|Union Grove
|$195,000.00
|134 Walnut Ridge #12
|Union Grove
|$242,000.00
|151 Mill Ave
|Union Grove
|$272,000.00
|1049 Crabtree Ln
|Union Grove
|$335,000.00
|240 Marina Ct Unit 34
|Village of Waterford
|$210,000.00
|114 Riverview Dr
|Village of Waterford
|$260,000.00
|641 Rivermoor Ct
|Village of Waterford
|$269,000.00
|622 Hickory Hollow Rd
|Village of Waterford
|$330,000.00
|7 Greenwood Ct
|Wind Point
|$315,000.00
|15930 County Line Rd
|Yorkville
|$234,000.00
