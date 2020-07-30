About $22.5 million in property changed hands between July 20 and July 24, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

Transfers included a farm, a few empty plots of land, McHenry St. Storage, and DRC Performance. 

  • A 3,200 sq.ft. lot located at 1524 Winslow St. was purchased by Monarch Waystation Racine, Inc. for $2,000.00.
  • Sarah Wierschke, of Milwaukee, bought a .4-acre parcel of land at 9918 Dunkelow Rd for $35,000.00.
  • The 40-acre agricultural property, 7026 W 5 Mile Rd. in Raymond, was passed down to Charles Beyer for $400,000.00. The farm was previously owned by his father, Raymond Beyers.
  • McHenry St. Storage, 616/617 McHenry Street, Burlington, bought more storage units at 309-317 Market St. for $623,000.00. DRC Performance is also located at the property purchased by McHenry St. Storage.
PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITYREAL ESTATE VALUE
9918 Dunkelow RdCaledonia$35,000.00
2203 4 Mile RdCaledonia$165,000.00
7156 Clifford DrCaledonia$175,000.00
4601 Oakdale DrCaledonia$188,000.00
3211 Newman RdCaledonia$231,000.00
6153 Prairie Cir #7-1Caledonia$260,000.00
5026 Ruby AveCaledonia$265,000.00
5240 Charles StCaledonia$271,000.00
3938 Scenic WayCaledonia$284,600.00
5333 Willowview LaneCaledonia$291,000.00
1217 Silent Sunday CtCaledonia$350,000.00
4838 Long Meadow LnCaledonia$565,000.00
1417 Meadow Wood RdCity of Burlington$99,900.00
401 Edward StCity of Burlington$123,158.00
810 Teutonia DrCity of Burlington$186,000.00
164 Reynolds AveCity of Burlington$200,000.00
317 Kendall StCity of Burlington$236,400.00
362 Dale DrCity of Burlington$254,900.00
332 Monica AveCity of Burlington$255,000.00
189 Bay Ridge LaneCity of Burlington$288,900.00
941 Echo DrCity of Burlington$315,000.00
1573 Barbara StCity of Burlington$388,800.00
309 Market StCity of Burlington$623,000.00
1811 Chippewa DrDover$22,500.00
27427 Dover View LnDover$95,500.00
3515 Van Buren StDover$177,500.00
23905 Durand AveDover$259,000.00
21040 County Line RdDover$285,000.00
5726 Cambridge Ln Unit 2Mt Pleasant$115,000.00
3505 Weston DrMt Pleasant$138,000.00
1139 Bedford Ct #102Mt Pleasant$166,000.00
2420 Green HazeMt Pleasant$253,000.00
1618 Raintree Lane #10Mt Pleasant$254,900.00
4242 Danbury LaneMt Pleasant$255,000.00
6533 Carnation DrMt Pleasant$273,500.00
827 South Fancher RdMt Pleasant$285,000.00
2520 Rivershore DrMt Pleasant$372,405.00
301 S. Emerald DrMt Pleasant$480,000.00
7202 Wind Lake RdNorway$191,000.00
26902 Lakeview DrNorway$358,000.00
26512 Nordic Ridge DrNorway$360,000.00
27424 Long Lake RdNorway$576,000.00
1524 Winslow StRacine$2,000.00
841 Park AveRacine$18,000.00
1000 Villa StRacine$23,442.00
1804 Hamilton StRacine$30,000.00
3621 St. Andrews CtRacine$40,000.00
915 Albert StRacine$43,500.00
1600 Thurston AveRacine$45,000.00
2714 North Main StRacine$54,000.00
2112 Kentucky StRacine$62,000.00
1820 Blake AveRacine$73,000.00
1900 Cleveland AveRacine$80,000.00
1101 Arthur AveRacine$86,900.00
2009 Kearney AveRacine$110,000.00
2008 Wustum AveRacine$110,000.00
1921 Arcturus AveRacine$113,000.00
2705 Douglas AveRacine$115,000.00
2329 Webster StRacine$125,000.00
2116 Ashland AveRacine$127,000.00
2304 James BlvdRacine$136,000.00
701 Illinois StRacine$140,500.00
3415 Charles StRacine$142,000.00
3337 10th AveRacine$149,900.00
4115 Sixteenth StRacine$151,000.00
1944 Jupiter AveRacine$155,000.00
1106 Jefferson StRacine$156,000.00
3411 Charles StRacine$162,000.00
1414 Cleveland AveRacine$163,000.00
209 Ohio StRacine$164,500.00
1519 N Main StRacine$167,000.00
2405 Thor AveRacine$170,000.00
744 Shoreland DrRacine$174,200.00
701 Lombard AveRacine$178,000.00
3805 Green StRacine$178,500.00
3737 N. Wisconsin StRacine$200,000.00
501 Shoreland DrRacine$210,000.00
3331 Ruby AveRacine$253,000.00
1401 43rd StRaymond$277,500.00
7026 W 5 Mile RdRaymond$400,000.00
214 Shervin DrRochester$241,000.00
505 Mink Ranch RdRochester$294,000.00
2610 North River RdRochester$404,000.00
29349 River View ParkwayRochester$471,000.00
9323 Michigan AveSturtevant$156,750.00
8920 Broadway DrSturtevant$230,000.00
2501 S. Browns Lake Dr #F14Town of Burlington$106,500.00
8055 Monroe StTown of Burlington$135,000.00
30131 Arrow DrTown of Burlington$175,000.00
8411 Chara DrTown of Burlington$190,000.00
32641 Yahnke RdTown of Burlington$190,000.00
2919 Circle DrTown of Burlington$267,900.00
32615 Trail LaneTown of Burlington$303,000.00
4117 Riverside RdTown of Waterford$206,250.00
8318 Fox River RdTown of Waterford$210,000.00
733 Main StUnion Grove$174,000.00
1707 State St Unit 49Union Grove$175,000.00
1425 Center StUnion Grove$195,000.00
134 Walnut Ridge #12Union Grove$242,000.00
151 Mill AveUnion Grove$272,000.00
1049 Crabtree LnUnion Grove$335,000.00
240 Marina Ct Unit 34Village of Waterford$210,000.00
114 Riverview DrVillage of Waterford$260,000.00
641 Rivermoor CtVillage of Waterford$269,000.00
622 Hickory Hollow RdVillage of Waterford$330,000.00
7 Greenwood CtWind Point$315,000.00
15930 County Line RdYorkville$234,000.00
