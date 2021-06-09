For the 20th consecutive year, the Downtown Racine Corporation has unveiled a public art project in Downtown Racine. This year’s project featured Bistro tables and chairs. 25 artists were selected to adorn the table sets with their creativity. 25 sets are scattered through Downtown.

Similar to last year’s public art project that featured flowerpots, there will be a self-guided scavenger hunt that people can participate in at their leisure all summer long. Each table set has a question that related to them. Any person wanting to participate will be awarded a $5 Downtown Gift card (valid at over 100 locations) for answering at least 15 questions correctly.

“We’re so proud that we are one of only a few communities in the entire nation that has displayed a public art project in downtown for 20 consecutive years,” said Kelly Kruse, executive director of the Downtown Racine Corporation said.

Kruse explained that the DRC’s choice of functional art for this year’s project was guided not only with the desire to beautify downtown, but also to help with the added need for outdoor seating and dining due to the pandemic.

Scavenger hunt forms can be picked up at The Downtown Racine Corporation (425 Main St.) or downloaded at racinedowntown.com.

Artist selected for this year: