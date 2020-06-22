For the 19th consecutive year, the Downtown Racine Corporation has unveiled a public art project in Downtown Racine. This year’s project featured a set of three flowerpots. 20 artists were selected to adorn the pots with their creativity. 20 sets of pots are scattered through Downtown.
Similar to last year’s public art project that featured benches, there will be a self-guided scavenger hunt that people can participate in at their leisure all summer long. Each set of pots has a question that related to them. Any person wanting to participate will be awarded a $5 Downtown Gift card (valid at over 100 locations) for answering at least 15 questions correctly. If all 20 questions are answered correctly, in addition to the gift certificate, participants will also be entered to win a Downtown Racine Prize Pack worth over $100.
“Each year I am so impressed with the artist’s creations and this year is no exception. The flowerpots beautify our downtown and give families yet another reason to come and view the art and explore our phenomenal shops and restaurants.” -Kelly Kruse, DRC Executive Director
Scavenger hunt forms can be picked up at The Downtown Racine Corporation (425 Main St.) or downloaded at racinedowntown.com or Facebook.com/RacineDowntown.
Artists selected for this year are:
ARTIST DESIGN LOCATION
Barthuly, Nancy Nautical Racine Sam Johnson Parkway
PIOC RYOCY Racine County Court House 730 Wisconsin
PIOC RYOCY Racine County Sheriff’s Office 718 Wisconsin
Broadway, Deborah Newsworthy Downtown Racine Corporation 425 Main St
Ducommun, Peg DR. “GOOBER’STIEN Joey’s Yardarm 920 Eris Street
Houlehen, Joan Summer Blk & White Trio Sam Johnson Parkway
Huck, Brittany Bea Creative Dewey’s 600 Main St
Lois, Brenda Ladybugs picnic Robert W. Baird 1 Main Street
Matson, Anna Flowers that shines from space CliftonLarsenAllen LLP 222 Main Street
Miller, Nicole Zoe untitled GLR Law Firm 246 Main St
Mioduszewski, Inja Nap Time Crosswalk Park 300 block Main Street
Moe, Samantha Summertime in Racine Design Partners 338 Main Street
Muckler, Paul Now and Then Racine Brewing 303 Main Street
Radtke, Jil FLOWER POWER Lakeview Pharmacy 516 Monument Square
Vallejos, Pam & Amy Georgi “Rooting” for the best! Dimple’s Fine Imports 416 Main Street
Vetrovec, Erica POTholes Indian Motorcycle of Racine 522 – 6th Street
Williamson, Joyce Lynn Fairy Photosynthesis Hot Shop Glass 239 Wisconsin Ave.
Wisconsin Center, Southern Beeee Yourself Uncorkt! 240 Main Street
Witte, Kelly Beautiful Birds RAM 441 Main Street Zimmer, Nicole “Flowering Waves” Reefpoint Marina 2 Christopher Col. Cswy.