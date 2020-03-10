We are excited to announce we will be doing sets of 3 ceramic flower pots which will be open to all artists with a theme of their choice. In addition, we are creating an outdoor game set that will include giant Jenga and a set of Cornhole boards. The outdoor game sets will all be completed by all student artists from elementary to college. In addition, the game sets will be brought out to Monument Square each Friday and Saturday during the live music for the community to enjoy and play!

Our 19th annual public art project would not be possible without the support of businesses like you! Please consider being a sponsor.

Click here for sponsorship information