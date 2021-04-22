The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is opening a 30-day public comment period to draft the 2021 Wisconsin Medicaid Managed Care Quality Strategy. DHS invites you to submit your feedback by May 21, 2021.

The Quality Strategy describes DHS’ strategies for the assessment and quality improvement of managed care services offered to Medicaid members. Further, the 2021 Quality Strategy is the second version of the original Quality Strategy published in 2018. The 2021 Quality Strategy includes improvements based on Medicaid quality team review. Combined with public comment from the 2018 Quality Strategy, and feedback from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

The Quality Strategy sets a three-year vision for the Division of Medicaid Services to achieve its quality goals for managed care programs. Further, with the intention to evolve over time. It also includes Wisconsin’s specific strategies to meet Wisconsin Medicaid members’ best health care, service, and support needs. The Quality Strategy includes BadgerCare Plus and Medicaid Supplemental Security Income health maintenance organizations. Along with Health Homes, Family Care, Family Care Partnership, Children Come First, Wraparound Milwaukee, and Care4Kids managed care programs.

Public comment is an opportunity to submit your comments and feedback to DHS on the Quality Strategy. Find further information about the public comment period and review the 2021 Medicaid Managed Care Quality Strategy on the DHS website.

