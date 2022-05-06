UPDATE: 2:05 p.m. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office has declared that there is no further threat to public safety. The critical incident in the area of Byrd Ave and Echo Lane in the City of Racine has been resolved.

UPDATE: 11:58 a.m. Starbuck Middle School is not on lockdown. Office personnel told Racine County Eye, “Racine County called and said ‘it was contained,’ and that it didn’t affect our school at all. We have no idea what was happening.”

Original Public Safety Alert

The following public safety alert was issued at 11:28 a.m., Friday, May 6.

“Racine County sheriff’s Office – Avoid the area of Byrd and Echo Lane in the City of Racine. The Sheriff’s Office is handling an ongoing critical incident. If within two blocks of the intersection, shelter in place. An all-clear will be sent when the situation is resolved.”

Racine County Eye will update with information as it becomes available.

