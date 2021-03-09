The following is the agenda for the City of Racine Public Safety and Licensing Committee meeting on March 9 at 5:30 p.m.

Call To Order

Approval of Minutes for the February 23, 2021 Meeting

0117-21 Subject: Communication sponsored by Alder Coe submitting an application for a “Class B” Retail Fermented Malt Beverage and Intoxicating Liquor License for Taste of Soul Bar & Grill DBA Taste of Soul, located at 501 Sixth Street, Rebecca McCray, Agent. (1st District)

0116-21 Subject: Communication sponsored by Alder Coe requesting the appearance of Melisa Gister for an operator’s license. (Working in the 8th District)

Recommendation of the Public Safety and Licensing Committee on 02-23-2021: That the appearance of Melisa Gister for an operator’s license. (Working in the 8th District), be Deferred.

Fiscal Note: N/A

0182-21 Subject: Communication sponsored by Alder Coe on behalf of the City of Racine Police Department Liaison of the Public Safety and Licensing Committee requesting the consideration of the Licensed Premises Report for 03/09/21, and any formal expressions of concern pursuant to it.

Adjournment