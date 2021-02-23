The following is the agenda for the virtual Public Safety and Licensing Committee meeting on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 5:30 p.m.

Chair Jeff Coe Alder Maurice Horton Alder Melissa Lemke Alder Jeffrey Peterson Alder Peete

Call To Order

Approval of Minutes for the 01/26/2021 Meeting.

0077-21 Subject: Communication sponsored by Alder Coe on behalf of the Public Safety and Licensing Committee requesting the appearance of Chad Londre, agent for TBG’s located at 1814 Taylor Ave, pursuant to a formal expression of concern and also requesting consideration of rescinding the formal expression of concern (3rd District).

0053-21 Subject: Communication sponsored by Alder Coe requesting the appearance of Linda Dunkerly for an operator’s license. (Working in the 11th District)

0116-21 Subject: Communication sponsored by Alder Coe requesting the appearance of Melisa Gister for an operator’s license. (Working in the 8th District)

0090-21 Subject: Communication sponsored by Alder Coe on behalf of the City of Racine Police Department Liaison of the Public Safety and Licensing Committee requesting the consideration of the Licensed Premises Report for 02/02/2021, and any formal expressions of concern pursuant to it.

Fiscal Note: N/A

0115-21 Subject: Communication sponsored by Alder Coe on behalf of the City of Racine Police Department Liaison of the Public Safety and Licensing Committee requesting the consideration of the Licensed Premises Report for 02/23/21, and any formal expressions of concern pursuant to it.

Fiscal Note: N/A

Adjournment

If you are disabled and have accessibility needs or need information interpreted for you, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (262) 636-9171 at least 48 hours prior to this meeting.

For virtual access you may view the meeting: -via Facebook live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/ -via phone at US: +1 312 626 6799 Webinar ID: 939 0024 7058 Passcode: 345364

To submit public input via writing please email your input to clerks@cityofracine.org by12 p.m. on Tuesday, February 23, 2020, and it will be distributed to the Committee prior to the meeting and added to the formal minutes.