Customers affected by a potential 13%-rate increase hike proposed by WE Energies will have a few extra days to voice their concerns.

The Wisconsin Public Service Commission on Tuesday agreed to extend the public comment portion on the rate increase through Monday, Nov. 14. The comment period had been scheduled to end Monday at 5 p.m.

Sen. Bob Wirch (D-Somers) and Sen. Tim Carpenter (D-Milwaukee) made the extension request, according to a press release issued Tuesday.

Public Service Commission allows 1 more week for public comment

“It is great news that the Public Service Commission is giving consumers another week to share their thoughts on the double-digit rate increases,” Wirch said. “The issue was flying under the radar for a while, and people can’t comment on something they’re not aware of. Now, more light has been shined on the proposal, so it’s great that they can still register their positions with the PSC.”

Along with the 13%-rate increase for residential electric customers, WE Energies also proposed a 6.4% increase for its business and industry customers. That increase would mean an average family will pay about $175 more per year for electric services.

Wirch said in the release that WE Energies has recorded record profits for four straight years, including $1.37 billion during the last fiscal year.

“Wisconsin families have been faced with increasing costs for necessities like food and gas; their budgets are already tight,” he said. “It’s only right that they be able to weigh in before the PSC makes a decision that will stretch their hard-earned dollars even further.”

The PSC has the final say on the rate increase proposal and is expected to rule by the end of the year. To leave a comment, visit the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin online until Monday, Nov. 14, at 5 p.m.

Local news

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.