The following is the agenda for the City of Racine Public Works and Services Meeting on February 23, 2021, at 6:30 p.m.

Chair Mollie Jones Alder Mary Land Alder Jennifer Levie Alder Edwin Santiago Jr Alder Henry Perez

Call To Order

Approval of Minutes for the February 9, 2021 Meeting.

0114-21 Subject: Communication sponsored by Alder Jones, on behalf of the Assistant Commissioner of Public Works/Operations, submitting Change Order No. 1 to Contract 20200076, State Street Lift Bridge Balancing.

Staff Recommendation of the Public Works and Services Committee on 2-23-21: That Change Order No. 1 to Contract 20200076, State Street Lift Bridge Balancing, Drax Inc., Contractor, be approved in the amount of $38,537,04.

Fiscal Note: Funding for this change order is available in Org-Object 40402-57545, State Street Bridge and will be reimbursed by the State of Wisconsin via Annual Lift Bridge Report.

Contract 20200076 CO #1

0118-21 Subject: Communication sponsored by Alder Jones, on behalf of the Department of Public Works, submitting bid results for Contract 2021004 – City Resurfacing

Staff Recommendation of the Public Works and Services Committee on 2-23-21: That Contract 2021004-2021 City Resurfacing, be awarded to Payne & Dolan, Inc., at their base bid of $562,440.65, they being the lowest responsible bidder.

Fiscal Note: Funding for this work is available in the following

Org-Objects:

$51,155.00 – Org-Object 22640-57560, Sanitary Sewers

$204,443.00 – Org-Object 60484-57570, Storm Sewers

$8,649.00 – Org-Object 45040-57515, Sidewalk Replacement

$20,115.00 – Org-Object 45040-57515, Crosswalk Ramps

$278,078.65 – Org-Object 45040-57500, Asphalt Resurfacing

$562,440.65-Total

0119-21 Subject: Communication sponsored by Alder Jones, on behalf of the Commissioner of Public Works, requesting a resolution adopting a Final Plat and Relocation Order for the WisDOT Project ID: 1693-34-06, Lake Michigan Pathway Phase 4 Project.

Staff Recommendation: That the Final Plat Revisions for the WisDOTProject ID: 1693-34-06, Lake Michigan Pathway Phase 4 Project, be approved and that the Commissioner of Public Works be authorized and directed to record this plat with the Register of Deeds.

Fiscal Note: Estimated Register of Deeds costs are $125, with funding available in Org-Obj 45040-57545, Pathways

RW Plat 1693-34-06_For Client Review.pdf

Relocation Order_ City of Racine_Racine County.docx

0120-21 Subject: Communication sponsored by Alder Jones, on behalf of the City Engineer, requesting a resolution for the authorization and direction that certain City-owned parcels of real estate may be utilized by the City of Racine and/or the State of Wisconsin for the Lake Michigan Pathway Phase 4 Project (R/W Project ID 1693-34-06).

Staff Recommendation of the Public Works and Services Committee on 2-23-21: That the City of Racine authorize and direct that certain City-owned parcels of real estate may be utilized by the City of Racine and/or the State of Wisconsin for the Lake Michigan Pathway Phase 4 Project (R/W Project ID 1693-34-06) details as attached.

Fiscal Note: N/A

Staff Recommendations.docx

Legal Description for the City of Racine.docx

0121-21 Subject: Communication sponsored by Alder Jones, on behalf of the Assistant Commissioner of Public Works/Operations, regarding a building overhang and stairway encroachment located at 522 Fifth Street.

Staff Recommendation to the Public Works and Services Committee on 2-23-21: That the property owner at 522 Fifth Street be granted permission to retain the building overhang and stairway over the City right-of-way with the stipulation that a hold harmless agreement be executed and a $150.00 processing fee paid, in accordance with State Statue 66.0425, Privileges in Streets.

Fiscal Note: There will be no cost to the City of Racine.

522 5th St_001.pdf

Adjournment

