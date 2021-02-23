The following is the agenda for the City of Racine Public Works and Services Meeting on February 23, 2021, at 6:30 p.m.
Chair Mollie Jones Alder Mary Land Alder Jennifer Levie Alder Edwin Santiago Jr Alder Henry Perez
Call To Order
Approval of Minutes for the February 9, 2021 Meeting.
0114-21 Subject: Communication sponsored by Alder Jones, on behalf of the Assistant Commissioner of Public Works/Operations, submitting Change Order No. 1 to Contract 20200076, State Street Lift Bridge Balancing.
Staff Recommendation of the Public Works and Services Committee on 2-23-21: That Change Order No. 1 to Contract 20200076, State Street Lift Bridge Balancing, Drax Inc., Contractor, be approved in the amount of $38,537,04.
Fiscal Note: Funding for this change order is available in Org-Object 40402-57545, State Street Bridge and will be reimbursed by the State of Wisconsin via Annual Lift Bridge Report.
0118-21 Subject: Communication sponsored by Alder Jones, on behalf of the Department of Public Works, submitting bid results for Contract 2021004 – City Resurfacing
Staff Recommendation of the Public Works and Services Committee on 2-23-21: That Contract 2021004-2021 City Resurfacing, be awarded to Payne & Dolan, Inc., at their base bid of $562,440.65, they being the lowest responsible bidder.
Fiscal Note: Funding for this work is available in the following
Org-Objects:
$51,155.00 – Org-Object 22640-57560, Sanitary Sewers
$204,443.00 – Org-Object 60484-57570, Storm Sewers
$8,649.00 – Org-Object 45040-57515, Sidewalk Replacement
$20,115.00 – Org-Object 45040-57515, Crosswalk Ramps
$278,078.65 – Org-Object 45040-57500, Asphalt Resurfacing
$562,440.65-Total
Contract 2021004 2021 City Resurfacing Memo 2021004 City Resurfacing Full Bid Tab
0119-21 Subject: Communication sponsored by Alder Jones, on behalf of the Commissioner of Public Works, requesting a resolution adopting a Final Plat and Relocation Order for the WisDOT Project ID: 1693-34-06, Lake Michigan Pathway Phase 4 Project.
Staff Recommendation: That the Final Plat Revisions for the WisDOTProject ID: 1693-34-06, Lake Michigan Pathway Phase 4 Project, be approved and that the Commissioner of Public Works be authorized and directed to record this plat with the Register of Deeds.
Fiscal Note: Estimated Register of Deeds costs are $125, with funding available in Org-Obj 45040-57545, Pathways
RW Plat 1693-34-06_For Client Review.pdf
Relocation Order_ City of Racine_Racine County.docx
0120-21 Subject: Communication sponsored by Alder Jones, on behalf of the City Engineer, requesting a resolution for the authorization and direction that certain City-owned parcels of real estate may be utilized by the City of Racine and/or the State of Wisconsin for the Lake Michigan Pathway Phase 4 Project (R/W Project ID 1693-34-06).
Staff Recommendation of the Public Works and Services Committee on 2-23-21: That the City of Racine authorize and direct that certain City-owned parcels of real estate may be utilized by the City of Racine and/or the State of Wisconsin for the Lake Michigan Pathway Phase 4 Project (R/W Project ID 1693-34-06) details as attached.
Fiscal Note: N/A
Legal Description for the City of Racine.docx
0121-21 Subject: Communication sponsored by Alder Jones, on behalf of the Assistant Commissioner of Public Works/Operations, regarding a building overhang and stairway encroachment located at 522 Fifth Street.
Staff Recommendation to the Public Works and Services Committee on 2-23-21: That the property owner at 522 Fifth Street be granted permission to retain the building overhang and stairway over the City right-of-way with the stipulation that a hold harmless agreement be executed and a $150.00 processing fee paid, in accordance with State Statue 66.0425, Privileges in Streets.
Fiscal Note: There will be no cost to the City of Racine.
Adjournment
If you are disabled and have accessibility needs or need information interpreted for you, please contact the DPW at 262-636-9121 at least 48 hours prior to this meeting.
You are invited to a Zoom webinar.
When: Feb 23, 2021 06:30 PM Central Time (US and Canada)Topic: Public Works and Services Committee Please click the link below to join the webinar: https://zoom.us/j/92073244591?pwd=bVprUitZOG1oTUhyNzI4M1M3dDBTUT09 Passcode: 225495 Or iPhone one-tap : US: +19292056099,,92073244591#,,,,*225495# or +13017158592,,92073244591#,,,,*225495# Or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 Webinar ID: 920 7324 4591 Passcode: 225495 International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/aegtZvTyT6