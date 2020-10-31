Racine County Eye has expanded its coverage over the past six months. You have come to count on us for stories about our coverage of COVID-19, the elections, social justice issues, business spotlights, hometown heroes, and real estate.
To celebrate the fall season, the Racine County Eye hosted a month long pumpkin carving contest. Pumpkins entered in the contest must be unique and creative. Check out the entries in the gallery below.
Who do you think should win the contest? Racine County Eye staff will announce the winner on Monday, Nov. 2.
2020 Pumpkin Carving Entries
Thank you to those who participated in this contest. Check out the entries from the 2020 Racine County Eye Costume contest here. Stay tuned for more holiday contests by following the Racine County Eye on our website and Facebook. Click here to read our Celebrations page.
