Before Halloween, a great family activity to participate in is pumpkin carving. This year take pumpkin carving to a new level by participating in the 2020 Racine County Eye Pumpkin Carving Contest! Click here to enter.

Prior to carving, you need to pick some pumpkins. Lucky for you, Racine County is full of options. Now, click here to find out where you can pick pumpkins closest to you. After visiting one of the locations, you can start mapping out the design for your pumpkins.

Do you think you have what it takes to enter your pumpkin into the contest? The Racine County Eye wants to see what you’ve got.

Rules for the Contest

On October 1, the Racine County Eye will start taking submissions for the 2020 pumpkin carving contest. One entry is allowed per person. Submissions will not be accepted later than October 31, 2020. Click to enter the contest here.

Pumpkins entered in the contest must be unique and creative. Photo submissions can include those who carved the pumpkin or not. There is no specific theme for the contest.

A winner of the contest will be announced on November 2, 2020. The announcement will be made on the Racine County Eye Facebook page. Like us on Facebook here, to stay up to date with the contest.

The best jack-o-lantern will win a basket of items from local businesses.

To enter, please submit a photo to ewidmar@racinecountyeye.com or fill out this form here.

After working hard on your pumpkins, you’ll want to make sure that you display them on Halloween night. If you are planning to Trick or Treat in Racine County, click here for times and dates. Not only does the Racine County Eye wants to see your pumpkin, but be sure to show it off to your neighbors.

For more information about Halloween, visit our Celebrations page here. Contact Emma Widmar at the Racine County Eye if you are a local business that would like to sponsor the pumpkin carving contest.

