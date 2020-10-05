Advertisements

It’s officially that time of the year, pumpkin picking season. In Kenosha County, the fun is just getting started. COVID-19 isn’t stopping residents from partaking in fun fall activities. A trip to the pumpkin farm is more than just picking out pumpkins, it’s about making life long memories.

Do you have a favorite place to go with the family? Check out the Racine County Eye’s favorite picks.

Green Acres, 5923 Green Bay Road , is a sister store to Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm. It’s the perfect stop being located on the corner of a busy street in Kenosha. If you aren’t looking to go out in the field and pick pumpkins, then this is your place to be.

There are a variety of pumpkins available at Green Acres, just waiting to be picked. In addition to pumpkins, you can purchase mums and straw bales. Grab a bunch of apples to take home too. Celebrate the fall season by stopping by.

Click here for more information about Green Acres.

Meyer Family Farm Vegetable Stand, 22201 75th Street, isn’t just any ole farm stand. This family owned and operated business has pumpkins that need picking. Don’t worry about going out into the fields, the family has the pumpkins ready for you to grab and go.

Open every day rain or shine from 8 a.m. until sun down. You can visit the farm to pick pumpkins or to purchase other locally grown produce. All the details you need to know about the Meyer Family Farm Vegetable Stand can be found on their Facebook page by visiting here.

Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm, 7150 Highway L, is a pumpkin farm where you will get a bang for your buck. The Country Store is filled with decorations for purchase, produce, and tasty treats. What would a trip to this farm be without their signature frosted chocolate chip cookies. There’s lots of fun waiting to be unleashed.

You can explore hand painted displays at the farm. Picking out pumpkins isn’t the only thing you can do at Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm. The petting zoo, hayrides, and corn maze are great ways to make memories. For information about visiting the farm, and pricing, click here. Pick your pumpkins now through the end of October. Also available are caramel apples, popcorn, kettle corn hot apple cider and hot chocolate. Perfect way to spend a fall day.

Don’t let the word strawberry in the company name fool you. Thompson Strawberry Farm, 14000 75th Street, is not just the berry best place to be for fruit picking, but pumpkins too. Uniquely, there operating differently by offering, what they call, “Carload of Pumpkins.”

You can find pricing details by clicking here. What is fun about this pumpkin picking method is that you get to go out into the field and pick. Be sure to check here to make sure the day you plan to attend the farm is a good day. Weather can change the way the farm functions for the public.

Fall Activities

Pumpkin Picking

Maybe, Kenosha is a stretch from where you live. Don’t worry, we’ve rounded up the best places to pick pumpkins in Racine County too. Click here to see where you can pick pumpkins in Racine County.

Pumpkin Carving Contest

Enter your photo in the Racine County Eye Pumpkin Carving contest.

Costume Contest

Dress up for Halloween and enter a photo in the costume contest by clicking here.

For more Celebrations, read about them on the Racine County Eye. Let the Racine County Eye know if you attend any of the pumpkin farms. Let us know what memories you made. Contact Emma Widmar at ewidmar@racinecountyeye.com with questions about pumpkin picking or our contests.

