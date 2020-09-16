The leaves are beginning to change color. Crisp, cool air is starting to replace the summer heat. It’s time to pull out your favorite hoodie or cardigan and put away the sandals. It’s pumpkin spice latte season. The temperatures may be dropping, but your excitement level may be rising. The best part, yet, pumpkin farms. In Racine County, locally grown pumpkins are just waiting to be picked.



Wondering where you can get pumpkins in Racine County? We’ve compiled a list of 7 local farms where you can pick some up!

Apple Holler, 5006 South Sylvania Avenue, a farm-to-table restaurant, orchard, and place to pick pumpkins. Get into the swing of fall by picking pumpkins and apples too. Pumpkins aren’t ready quite yet, but will soon readily be available. Give Apple Holler a holler by calling 262-884-710 to check the availability of pumpkins.

Apple pickers at Apple Holler

Apple picking Due to COVID-19, grab bags at the Outdoor Orchard Market Walk-up window Click here for Apple picking prices Honeycrisp, Sansa, Gala, McIntosh, Golden Supreme, Cortland, Blondee Apples (As of September 14, 2020) Monday through Friday 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. with last picking bags sold at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday picking is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. with the last bags being sold at 4 p.m.

Pumpkin picking Call for availability due to COVID-19



The Bear Den Zoo and Petting Farm, 6831 Hwy 164, turns over another leaf and jumps into another spooktacular season at the farm. Exotic animals and pumpkin picking, what could be more fun? Grab the kids and head West of the I, for a day full of fun on the farm. Due to COVID-19 and the farm being family-owned, call ahead at 262-895-6430 for availability, opening, and closures.

Pumpkin picking

Pumpkins starting at $3.00

No credit/ debit

For hours and pricing, click here

Check Facebook page here for daily announcements Weather cancellations and changes will be updated via Bear Den Zoo and Petting Farm Facebook page

September hours: Wednesdays 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Saturdays 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sundays 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.



Take a trip to Borzynski’s Farm and Floral Market, 1160 Washington Avenue, and see if you can navigate your way through the 2020 Sherlock Holmes Corn Maze. Find your inner sleuth. After you finish the maze, pick a pumpkin and bring it home to carve. Variety of shapes and sizes available to meet all pumpkin picking needs.

8 Acre corn maze

Soft opening September 19 & 20, 2020 starting at noon and ending at 4 p.m.

September 26, 2020 until October 31, 2020

Inside Borzynski’s now open

Pumpkins available for purchase

More details here

Klema Feeds, 10540 Northwestern Avenue, operating for over 100 years has helped serve farmers, gardeners, and the people of Racine County. This fall they are serving you with a galore of pumpkins. This rich piece of history is also a shop full of bountiful fall harvest.

Hardy Mums, Corn stalks, squash, and straw bales are all available.

Variety sizes of pumpkins available

Horse, cat, bird, dog care products

Follow them on Facebook here

Your family can enjoy the Creuziger’s family’s farm this fall. Land of the Giants Pumpkin Farm, 11823 Durand Avenue, has free admission and free parking. Memories are waiting to be made, just one mile east of I-94 on Durand Avenue and Highway 11. Giant pumpkins are waiting to brought home to carve.

Open September 26, 2020 through Halloween

Feed goats, alpacas, and their pot belly pig

Army truck ride through the pumpkin patch (weekends only)

Barell-train ride (weekends only)

Interested in buying pumpkins in bulk? Contact Holly Creuziger at (262) 909-7771 for more information

Visit their website for more details here

Located at 27225 Church Road Burlington, WI is a Squire’s Pumpkin Patch. What was once Squire’s Strawberry Farm, now serves a different kind of produce. You guessed it, pumpkins. This little nook isn’t a spot you’ll want to pass up this fall. What do they have to offer?

Pick your own pumpkin

Opening September 18, 2020

Family fun corn maze

Decorative gourds

Holiday shop

Open now until October 30, 2020

Closed Monday-Thursday

Open Friday-Sunday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Follow them on Facebook here for updates

Swan’s Pumpkin Farm is located in Racine County just 2 1/2 miles north of Franksville/ 2 miles east of I-94. Grab your camera, bring your family and friends, and dive into the fall season with a trip to Swan’s. From one end of the yard to the other, pumpkins fill the lot. Harvest time will be here before we know it, plan your trip today.

Eats and Treats including irresistible apple cider donuts, caramel apples, and hot apple cider,

Squash, pumpkins, gourds

Art & Craft Fair: September 19, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Hayrides, The Witch Hollow Maze, Wanda’s Spook House

For more information, view their website here.

What's your favorite fall activity? Where in Racine do you love to celebrate the season? Let us know in the comments. Check out our post about 2020 Trick or Treating in Racine County by clicking here.

