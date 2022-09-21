Roadside stands are filling up with pumpkins and gourds. Large, small, wide and tall pumpkins are available for purchase. A variety of colors are stocked at stands too.

Farmers have spent time preparing for the harvest. Now that the season is here, the result of their hard work is available for our enjoyment.

Need help deciding where to grab pumpkins at a roadside stand? Check out these five spots in the local area.

Roadside stands in Racine County

1. Lembcke Produce

Across from the BP station on the corner of Highway 20 and 45N, at 2010 N Raynor Ave., is Lembcke Produce. Thomas Lembcke has been a farmer for over 40 years. This fall he’s back on the corner serving Southeastern Wisconsin with pumpkins and gourds. In addition to pumpkins, this roadside stand has various vegetables and fruits available. Lembcke Produce stand in Racine County – Credit: Emma Widmar

Stop by weekdays from about 10 a.m./11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to about 6 p.m. on weekends.

2. Robert E. Funk Farms Inc.

If you’re looking for a large variety of pumpkins, Robert E. Funk Farms Inc. has you covered. Find their family’s pumpkin stand at 15952 58th Road in Union Grove.

Squash, pumpkins, corn stalks, Indian corn and more are available for purchase. It is a self-serve stand open to all patrons.

3. Maple Lane Farm A wagon is filled with pumpkins at Maple Lane Farm, 32229 Academy Road, in Burlington. The farm is located just west of Rochester. There are pumpkins of all shapes and sizes to pick from. Likewise, the self-serve stand offers bales of straw for customers. They also have broom corn available. Updates about their stand can be found on their Facebook page. Maple Lane Farm’s wagon stocked with pumpkins. – Credit: Maple Lane Farm

4. Old Glory Farmstand

Small pie pumpkins and varieties of squashes are available at the Old Glory Farmstand, 3800 Academy Road in Rochester. Additionally, other canned goods, organic eggs, seasoning mixes and vegetables are available. They offer locally-raised goats and lamb as well.

The stand is restocked and open usually at 9 a.m. and closes at dusk. If unable to make it during these times, contact 262-893-8111 or reach out via their Facebook page. Updates about what is available can also be found on their page.

5. Mom & Pop Pumpkin Farm On the corner of Highway H and 6 Mile Road in Caledonia is the Mom & Pop Pumpkin Farm stand. Buy your pumpkins at Prochaska Farms, 10416 6 Mile Road in Caledonia. This self-serve stand offers something for everyone. Pumpkins and gourds come in mini, small, medium and large. Colors ranging from white, green and orange are available in every size. Additionally, you can find stalks of corn and even bundles of wood for sale. Rows of pumpkins at Mom & Pop Pumpkin Farm. – Credit: Emma Widmar

More fall fun

Local business

Local businesses and nonprofits make up the backbone of our community. The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your local news source that serves our diverse communities. Become a subscriber to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.