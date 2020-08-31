Quarry Lake Park fully closed on Wednesday, August 26, according to a press release from Racine County Public Works. The closure will allow for repair work on a collapsed pipe that created a large sinkhole earlier this month.

Julie Anderson, Racine County Director of Public Works and Development Services, said the temporary park closure is necessary to allow the contractor, A.W. Oakes & Son, to mobilize heavy equipment and replacement pipes.

Quarry Lake Park damage from August 10, 2020 storm.

“We remain hopeful for a full park reopening by Labor Day weekend, weather permitting. We urge the public to stay away from the park while the contractor is working on-site,” Anderson said.

A.W. Oakes & Son will replace a section of stormwater pipe approximately 150 feet long, 6 feet in diameter, and about 20 feet below the surface. The pipe collapsed during a severe storm on Monday, August 10.

The lower portion of Quarry Lake Park may reopen earlier for access to swimming, fishing and the beach.

Additional information may be found on the Racine County Parks webpage at www.racinecounty.com/parks.