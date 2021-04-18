MOUNT PLEASANT – An 18-year-old Racine woman was seriously injured after falling off a car trunk “doing doughnuts” in the Quarry Lake Park parking lot late Saturday.

The driver was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and emergency personnel were called to Quarry Lake Park, 3533 Northwestern Ave., about 10:35 p.m. The woman, who was not identified, was one of three people riding on the car trunk when she fell and reportedly had a seizure.

The woman was transported to Ascension-All Saints Hospital where she was in “serious but stable condition,” according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. Two other females, a 15-year-old and a 19-year-old were also riding on the car trunk but were not injured.

The car’s driver, Uriah Barry, 20, of Racine, admitted to smoking marijuana and consuming a THC edible prior to the incident. He was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated with a passenger under 16, reckless driving causing bodily harm, two counts of negligent use of a motor vehicle and two counts of recklessly endangering safety.

Barry was taken to the Racine County Jail where he was being held on a total bond of $17,500 for his role in the incident where the woman was seriously injured.