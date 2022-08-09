High levels of E. coli have caused the Racine County Parks department to announce the temporary closure of the swimming area at Quarry Lake Park on Facebook. The former limestone quarry, which is now a spring-fed lake, is off limits for swimmers until further notice. The park is located at 3533 Northwestern Ave. in Racine.

The picnic areas and building, with a bathhouse for private party rental, and the Karen A. Nelson Memorial Dog Park are still open and operating at this time.

E. coli

Escherichia coli, also known as E. coli, is a bacteria. According to the Mayo Clinic, you may be exposed from contaminated water or food. The Mayo Clinic reports that “signs and symptoms of E. coli O157:H7 infection usually begin three or four days after exposure to the bacteria. But you may become ill as soon as one day after exposure to more than a week later.”

Signs and symptoms of E. coli include:

Diarrhea that can range from watery and mild to severe, bloody stool

Stomach cramps, pain, tenderness

Nausea and/or vomiting in some people

For more information about E. coli visit Mayo Clinic online.

Beaches in Racine County

Dog Parks

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.