RACINE – Quick action by neighbors prevented injuries in a house fire in the 2000 block of Jay Eye See Avenue here Saturday.

The Racine Fire Department was called to reports of a working fire at 2029 Jay Eye See Avenue at 4:13 p.m. Saturday. The fire, which started on the outside of the home, was brought under control within 15 minutes.

Firefighters credited quick action by neighbors in making sure that the home’s occupants were alerted and safely evacuated. There were no injuries to any residents or firefighters. The fire caused about $11,000 in damages to the home and its contents.

The cause of the fire appears to be accidental but the exact cause remains under investigation.

