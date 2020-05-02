If you’ve ever wanted to own your own company and be your own boss, we have some quick start-up business ideas for you. Starting your own business doesn’t require a venture capital firm and millions of dollars. It only needs a passion for the work, some elbow grease, and the desire to do it. There are hundreds of small businesses to start that are in all kinds of fields. Identify what you are good at and find a way to make money with your abilities—plus, you can use our quick start-up business ideas for everyone as a guide.

Sealcoating

Sealcoating is a service the many homes and businesses need all the time. It’s to protect asphalt driveways and keep them in good shape so that they last longer. There are some tools you’ll need to get started and some basic information on how to apply the seal. It’s an outdoor job that will get you plenty of exercise.

Ride-Sharing Driver

The gig economy is making small business owners out of everyone. Signing up for ride-share services like Uber and Lyft is really fast and easy. Odds are, you already own a car, so all you’ll need to do is download the app, wait a few days for them to check you out, and you’re ready to go.

Delivery Service

This is the gig economy, too, mostly delivering food. There are other avenues to take as well. You can start a delivery/moving business with little more than a truck and a dolly. The need for reliable delivery services has exploded recently with people ordering more and more goods online. Secure a reliable truck and you can start working within a day.

Party Planner

Staring a party planning business is easy enough. All you need is a phone, an organizer, and an eye for style. Many people turn to party planners for help planning weddings, christenings, business events, and birthday parties because individuals don’t have the time or desire to do it. You’ll need to be super organized and able to deal with constant changes. It’s a dynamic industry for the right person.

Freelance Writer

Being a freelancer in any field is a challenge, but there’s money for the making if you work hard. Starting out as a freelance writer, you’ll need a laptop and internet connection. There are content mills out there that are always looking for writers. Some pay better than others, so sign up for a few and find out which platform is the best.

Handyman

If you can swing a hammer and know how to fix things, then the job of a handyman is always in demand. This is very much a “word of mouth” business, so doing a good job right away is important. Social media is a good place to get your name out there, so sign up for parents’ groups and local groups. Plenty of people don’t know how to change a light bulb, meaning that this is a growth industry.