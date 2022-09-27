RACINE COUNTY – Visitors and residents alike are invited to hit the beautiful backroads of Racine County in search of Quilts on Barns on Saturday, Oct. 8.

The Quilts on Barns Road Adventure takes motorists on a tour of 28 different, colorful quilt patterns (mounted on 8-by-8 foot square plywood pieces) on barns throughout the county. Pick up a tour map from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Real Racine Visitor Center, 14015 Washington Ave. (Hwy 20), Yorkville, or from 9 to 11 a.m. at Norway Town Hall, 6419 Heg Park Rd.

What to expect

Live music will again be a feature with the tour, says Kathi Wilson, Racine Arts Council executive director and co-founder of the Quilts on Barns rural art project.

Bring along lawn chairs and stop for entertainment by two area folk musicians. Mark Paffrath performs from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the “Wheat Matters” barn, 34120 Spring Prairie Rd., Burlington. Cynthia Chitko performs from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the “Tulip Basket” barn, 6119 Heg Park Rd., Waterford.

If you’re hungry, a hot dog lunch will be available for purchase at the 34120 Spring Prairie Road location.

History of Quilts on Barns

Quilts on Barns was established in 2008. The Pennsylvania Dutch-inspired quilt pattern designs include names like Bear’s Paw, Corn and Beans, Wild Goose Chase and Black-Eyed Susan. Allow at least a half-day to see them all.

The Quilts on Barns Road Adventure is presented by the Racine Arts Council with sponsorships from Real Racine, the Tourism Commission of the Village of Mount Pleasant, Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce and the Racine Community Foundation.