Quotes + Cotton, 615 Pine Street, is a local business in downtown Burlington. This holiday season they are giving back and giving warmth to those in need by partnering with Love, Inc.

This 501(c) non-profit organization is headquartered in Burlington, Wisconsin. They host programs and offer services dedicated to serving disadvantaged families and individuals in Western Racine County, including a food pantry and thrift store.

Collecting Coats

Donations are now being accepted by Quotes + Cotton from community members. They are in need of gently-used coats and snow pants. All sizes are being accepted.

Quotes + Cotton co-owners Ally and Megan say, “nothing too little or too big is turned away, as long as it is gently used and in good shape.”

Items can be dropped off at their storefront on November 19 and 20. If you cannot make it out to donate directly through their event, donations of gently-used coats, hats, scarves, mittens and gloves are being collected throughout the winter months at Love Inc.

These items will directly help children and adults in the local area during the winter months.

“Living in the chilly weather, we completely understand the need to stay extra warm this time of year,” say Ally and Megan.

Giving Back

Ally says, “Megan and I love to give back. It’s something that binds both of us together so we’re always looking for ways to do so. Last year we participated in Toys for Tots. We wanted to do something different this year.”

Customers who bring in donation items to Quotes + Cotton this weekend will receive a discount scratch-off to use on in-store purchases. They will be open on November 19 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will also be participating in Burlington’s Light Up the Night event.

On November 20, Quotes and Cotton will be open and collecting donations from noon until 6 p.m. at their storefront.

Donations

Connect with Love, Inc. to become a donor or to volunteer at their various events. Find out about opportunities on their “Get Involved” webpage.

