PARIS – A race car driver at Great Lakes Dragaway, 81411 1st St., was killed in a single-vehicle crash during a race Saturday afternoon.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies and fire/rescue personnel from Paris and Somers responded to the drag strip shortly before 4:30 p.m. Initial reports indicated that the driver of a custom, late-model Corvette lost control and struck a concrete wall at an estimated speed of 200 mph. The race car driver, identified as Charles Weck, 66, of Marengo, was wearing a helmet and full safety restraints.

Weck was removed from the vehicle and transported by ambulance to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The vehicle sustained extensive damage.

Information sought on race car driver accident

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is interested in any information regarding the crash. Call 262-605-5100.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct an error. The original story stated that the accident was on Sunday when it happened on Saturday. We apologize for the error.

