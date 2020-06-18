Racine was named the second-worst place for black people to live, but some in Racine don’t believe racism exists here. That’s why we started the Race in Racine podcast.

Racism — whether overt or covert — is such a complex problem that people have become blind to it. So in this very first episode of Race in Racine, I spoke to Maurice Horton, a Racine Common Council member. Horton talks about the barriers to success, why programs meant to help people don’t really take root, and his own experience with racism.

