RACINE – The Racine 4th Fest Parade and fireworks are on for this year. The annual event is planned for Monday, July 5 because July 4 falls on a Sunday.

4th Fest of Greater Racine Inc., the organization that stages the event, plans to make an announcement with details for parade unit entries on Tuesday.

A long-standing tradition, the parade typically has 100+ units. Because of crowd size restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 edition was a 10-unit traveling parade that visited Racine neighborhoods.

