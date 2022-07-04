Colors of red, white, and blue filled the streets of downtown Racine Monday, July 4, 2022 at the 4th Fest of Greater Racine 4th of July parade.

Parade goers, community members, marching bands, schools, and organizations gathered to ring in Independence Day. The theme of this year’s festivity: “Home of the Brave.” Participants showcased this theme throughout the event in different ways.

The crowd clapped and cheered for service members. Larger than life floats were gawked at by many. A sense of unity and pride filled the air as Racine celebrated one of it’s favorite festivities, the parade. Among the route was the Grand Marshall: Leroy Butler, of the Green Bay Packers, Miss Racine 2022: María José Castillo Venegas, Mr. 4th Fest 2022: Mark Porcaro, Boys of 76’ Bronze Float-American Legion Post 310, Racine Area Veterans Inc. and many more.

This year’s event featured over 90 entries. Whether you missed the parade or want to look back on the fun that took place today, check out the photos. A gallery of the 2022 Racine 4th of July parade is featured below.