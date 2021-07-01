Racine – City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) will begin taking registration for Monday night Co-Ed Adult Fall Kickball on Monday, July 12, and will continue through Friday, August 6.

Player cards are available online at www.cityofracine.org/ParksRec or at the PRCS office, 800 Center Street, Room 127.

To register a team, managers must have 10 players, 5 men, and 5 women, complete and sign the registration and release sections on the team form. The team form, along with the required team fee of $250, may be delivered to the PRCS main office, 800 Center St., Room 127, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Additional players beyond the minimum number may be added for a fee of $25 per person at any time with no limit.

Teams will be taken on a “first-come, first-served” basis. Space within the leagues is limited and early registration is strongly recommended.

Get social! Visit, like, and follow us at www.facebook.com/RPRCS/. Information about all PRCS events may be found at cityofracine.org/ParksRec; by visiting the PRCS main office at 800 Center St, Rm.127; or by calling (262) 636-9131.