RACINE – A lone Racine Common Council seat will be formally contested in the 2022 Spring General Election, scheduled for Tuesday, April 5.

Spring General Election Ballot

Seven alders, from even-numbered Council districts, are up for election to two-year terms. The alder for District 9 is on the ballot to fill the remaining one year left in the term.

Two candidates will be on the ballot for the District 4 seat, currently held by Edwin Santiago, who declined to seek re-election after a single two-year term. The candidates are: Michael Schrader of 1636 Chatham St. and Amanda Paffrath of 1828 Michigan Blvd.

District 4 is comprised of neighborhoods on Racine’s near-north side bounded roughly by Lake Michigan, the Racine Zoo, Douglas Avenue and Hamilton Street.

The only other incumbent not seeking re-election is Jason Meekma from District 14. He was first elected in 2016 and served as Common Council president from 2018 to 2020. The candidate for his seat is Alicia Jarrett of 5214 Crown Ct.

Other Racine Common Council incumbents appearing on the Spring General Election ballot are: Mollie Jones (District 2), Jeffrey Peterson (District 6), Marcus West (District 8), Terry McCarthy (District 9), Sam Peete (District 10), and Henry Perez (District 12).

Perez, who has represented District 12 since 2014, is also on the ballot for the Racine County Board District 9, which covers parts of the city’s west side. He will face off against two other candidates in a primary election on February 15.

In addition to the Common Council seats, the city’s municipal judge will be on the ballot for a four-year term. The incumbent, Robert Weber, is unopposed.

To view the Racine Common Council districts, visit the City of Racine’s Find Your City Aldermen page.

The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens are committed to providing you with accurate, timely election information. We are your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with the latest election coverage and other news.