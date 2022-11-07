RACINE, WI — Racine residents voting in the general election on Tuesday will see the Justice Department there to monitor polling locations for potential voting rights violations.

Officials with the Justice Department plan to monitor elections in 64 communities – including Racine – for compliance with federal voting rights laws on Tuesday, Nov. 8 during the general election.

Following the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the Civil Rights Division has monitored elections around the country for the purpose of protecting voters’ rights. Through the Civil Rights Division, the department will also take complaints from the public through a national call center regarding possible violations of federal voting rights laws, according to a press release by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The laws protect the rights of all citizens to access the ballot.

Personnel from the Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s offices plan to monitor the election.

Elections

