RACINE, WI — Racine residents voting in the general election on Tuesday will see the Justice Department there to monitor polling locations for potential voting rights violations.
Officials with the Justice Department plan to monitor elections in 64 communities – including Racine – for compliance with federal voting rights laws on Tuesday, Nov. 8 during the general election.
Following the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the Civil Rights Division has monitored elections around the country for the purpose of protecting voters’ rights. Through the Civil Rights Division, the department will also take complaints from the public through a national call center regarding possible violations of federal voting rights laws, according to a press release by the U.S. Department of Justice.
The laws protect the rights of all citizens to access the ballot.
Personnel from the Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s offices plan to monitor the election.
“In addition, the division also deploys monitors from the Office of Personnel Management, where authorized by federal court order. Division personnel will also maintain contact with state and local election officials,” the press release reads.
Monitors will enforce civil provisions of the Voting Rights Act, the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act, the National Voter Registration Act, the Help America Vote Act, and the Civil Rights Act.
Personnel will also enforce the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) “to ensure that persons with disabilities have a full and equal opportunity to vote,” and the division’s Criminal Section enforces “the federal criminal statutes that prohibit voter intimidation and voter suppression based on race, color, national origin or religion.”
Civil Rights Division personnel will also be available to receive complaints from the public related to federal voting rights laws through a complaint form on the department’s website or by telephone toll-free at 800-253-3931.
Individuals with questions or complaints related to the ADA may call the department’s toll-free ADA information line at 800-514-0301 or 833-610-1264 (TTY) or submit a complaint through a link on the department’s ADA website.
Complaints related to disruption at a polling place should always be reported immediately to local election officials (including officials in the polling place). Complaints related to violence, or threats of violence or intimidation at a polling place should be reported immediately to local police authorities by calling 911. These complaints should also be reported to the department after local authorities have been contacted.
The Justice Department recently announced its overall plans for the general election to protect the right to vote and secure the integrity of the voting process through the work of the Civil Rights Division, Criminal Division, National Security Division and U.S. Attorneys’ Offices.
Civil Rights Division Provisions of federal statutes
- Prohibit election practices that have either a discriminatory purpose or a discriminatory result on account of race, color, or language minority status.
- Prohibit intimidation of voters.
- Allow voters who need assistance in voting because of disability or inability to read or write to receive assistance from a person of their choice (other than agents of their employer or union).
- Require minority language election materials and assistance in certain jurisdictions.
- Require accessible voting systems for voters with disabilities.
- Require that provisional ballots be offered to voters who assert they are registered and eligible to vote in the jurisdiction, but whose names do not appear on poll books.
- Require states to provide for absentee voting for uniformed service members serving away from home, their family members also away from home due to that service, and U.S. citizens living abroad.
- Require covered States to offer the opportunity to register to vote through offices that provide driver licenses, public assistance, and disability services, as well as through the mail; and to take steps regarding maintaining voter registration lists.
Early voting on the rise in Racine County
Early voting in the 2022 general election – mail-in voting and early in-person voting – is on the rise as of Nov. 6.
As of Nov. 6, 23,701 people, or about 21 percent of 113,691 registered voters, have already voted by mail or in early in-person voting.
This represents an increase of 3,882 ballots cast, or 20 percent, over the previous general election in 2018, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
List of the communities the Department of Justice plans to monitor during elections
- Alaska
- City of Bethel
- Dillingham Census Area
- Kusilvak Census Area
- Sitka City-Borough
- Arizona
- Maricopa County
- Navajo County
- Pima County
- Pinal County
- Yavapai County
- Arkansas
- Newton County
- California
- Los Angeles County
- Sonoma County
- Florida
- Broward County
- Miami-Dade County
- Palm Beach County
- Georgia
- Cobb County
- Fulton County
- Gwinnett County
- Massachusetts
- Town of Clinton
- City of Everett
- City of Fitchburg
- City of Leominster
- City of Malden
- City of Methuen
- City of Randolph
- City of Salem
- Maryland
- Prince George’s County
- Michigan
- City of Detroit
- City of Flint
- City of Grand Rapids
- City of Pontiac
- City of Southfield
- Minnesota
- City of Minneapolis
- Hennepin County
- Ramsey County
- Missouri
- Cole County
- North Carolina
- Alamance County
- Columbus County
- Harnett County
- Mecklenburg County
- Wayne County
- New Jersey
- Middlesex County
- New Mexico
- Bernalillo County
- San Juan County
- Nevada
- Clark County
- Washoe County
- New York
- Queens County
- Ohio
- Cuyahoga County
- Pennsylvania
- Berks County
- Centre County
- Lehigh County
- Luzerne County
- Philadelphia County
- Rhode Island
- City of Pawtucket
- South Carolina
- Horry County
- Texas
- Dallas County
- Harris County
- Waller County
- Utah
- San Juan County
- Virginia
- City of Manassas
- City of Manassas Park
- Prince William County
- Wisconsin
- City of Milwaukee
- City of Racine
