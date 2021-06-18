On June 15, 2021, Racine Art Museum’s (RAM’s) Wustum Museum of Fine Arts continued a longstanding Racine tradition with a twist—this year’s opening reception and awards presentation for Racine and Vicinity Show were virtual.

This juried exhibition—the latest in the museum’s longest-running exhibition series—showcases work from artists residing throughout Racine, Kenosha, and Walworth counties, along with RAM members from inside or outside the area. Featuring 99 diverse pieces by 96 artists, Racine and Vicinity Show 2021: All Media Juried Competition will be on display through August 14, 2021.

Juror Diana Bolander, who has been the curator at the Rahr-West Art Museum in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, since 2018, selected both the pieces on display as well as the award winners for this year’s exhibition.

Congratulations to the following award winners:

First Award

Janet Roberts, The Ingenue

Second Award

Meghan Burke McGrath, Twelve Hour Brunch

Third Award

Beth Tivol, Honey, I Shrunk the Cookware!

Merit Awards

Marilyn Propp, Slow Spin

Baiba Rozite, Orange Doris

Nick Schroeder, Landscapes of the Mind: The First Tram of the Morning

Courteney Timm, Quarantine Dream Home

Further information about this exhibition is available on the RAM website here.

Together, the two campuses of the Racine Art Museum, RAM in downtown Racine at 441 Main Street, and the Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts at 2519 Northwestern Avenue seek to elevate the stature of contemporary crafts to that of fine art by exhibiting significant works in craft media with painting, sculpture, and photography, while providing outstanding educational art programming.

The Racine Art Museum campuses are currently operating with limited hours, open Wednesday through Saturday from Noon to 4:00 pm. Both museums encourage all visitors and staff who have not been fully vaccinated and those who feel more comfortable wearing a mask to continue doing so in public areas at RAM and RAM’s Wustum Museum of Fine Arts. Masks are still required for in-person art classes and workshops at Wustum.

