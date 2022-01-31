Regional artists are invited to be a part of this year’s Starving Artist Fair, now in its 57th year. The Racine Art Guild will be hosting the fair this year on Aug. 7, 2022, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the DeKoven Center, 600 Caron Butler Drive, in Racine.

Historically, the fair has drawn more than 4,000 visitors and has featured over 100 artists each year. This is the largest juried art fair in southeastern Wisconsin; it is considered to be one of the Midwest’s premier art fairs.

The Starving Artist Fair will feature live performances, free children’s art activities, silent auction, food trucks, raffles, and of course, art for sale. Proceeds from the fair are donated to the Racine Art Guild’s local art student Scholarship Fund, where up to four students can be awarded scholarships when nominated by their colleges.

Last year the fair saw 108 regional artists participate: 25% were from Racine County, 11% from Kenosha County, 7% were from Illinois and the remaining 57% came from throughout Wisconsin.

There are two awards that artists can receive: Best of Show and People’s Choice. Each winning artist will receive $100 in prize money.

Starving Artist Fair Applications

Applications for entry into the fair can be submitted online through the Racine Art Guild’s website.

For further information, email Jayne Herring, fair coordinator, RAGuildSAF@gmail.com.

The Racine County Eye is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.