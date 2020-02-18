The Racine Art Guild is inviting regional artists to participate in its 53 rd annual juried Starving Artist Fair August 2, 2020.

The Fair draws over 3,000 visitors annually and is considered one of the Midwest’s premier art fairs. The fair, held in the lakefront park on the Racine Campus of Gateway Technical College, features 110 artist booths, live performances, food trucks, a children’s art area, silent auctions, and more.

Online applications are available here.