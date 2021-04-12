The Racine Art Guild is back at the Anderson Arts Center with their annual Spring Juried show starting April 18 through May 30.

Held at the Arts Center every year, this year’s exhibit features a variety of mediums including fiber arts, ceramics, glass, and woodwork and was juried by Colin Matthes, Gallery Director at UW-Parkside.

The Racine Art Guild is dedicated to broadening artistic experiences and opportunities for its members, while promoting art appreciation in Racine and the surrounding communities.

Five upstairs galleries will showcase the solo show award winners of the Anderson Arts Center’s 2020 Winter Juried Show: Kathy Brand, Kathy Kerner, Gary Warren Niebuhr, Gabriela Pettit, and Chuck Weber. The solo shows feature photography, sculpture, found object, mixed media, oil paint, and abstract illusionism.

The Area Artists Group galleries will highlight artist Genevieve Gerou. Her newest works, in ink and watercolor, were created through her thought processes about the pandemic.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, there will be no opening reception or refreshments. Masks are required in the Arts Center and capacity is limited. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.