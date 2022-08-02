RACINE — North Beach, 100 Kewaunee St., and Zoo Beach, just north of North Beach, will not be lifeguarded in the upcoming weeks as this year’s swim season closes out.

North Beach will continue to have lifeguards on duty from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day through Aug. 28. Zoo Beach has a shorter swim season, with lifeguards on duty from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day through Aug. 14.

Next year’s swim season

Next year’s swim season, which is when the lifeguards will return, is expected to begin June 3, 2023.

For more information, visit the Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services website, or contact them at 262-636-9131 or by emailing prcs@cityofracine.org.

