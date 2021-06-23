Job title: Beer Tender

Company: Racine Brewing Company

Address: 303 Main St.,

City: Racine

Industry:

Duties: Most importantly, provide amazing customer service to our guests! Serve RBC beer and soda, wash dishes, minimal food prep., keep taproom clean.

What makes your job special? Racine Brewing Company is a community-centric small business in the heart of downtown Racine. Our guests are comprised of a wonderful mix of local, beer travelers, boaters, tourists, and business people.

Submit resume to Angie at rbc71611@yahoo.com

Here’s who to contact: Angie Molina

Email: rbc71611@yahoo.com

Phone number: 2626310670

Website: https://www.racinebrewingcompany.com/