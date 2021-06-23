Job title: Beer Tender
Company: Racine Brewing Company
Address: 303 Main St.,
City: Racine
Industry:
Duties: Most importantly, provide amazing customer service to our guests! Serve RBC beer and soda, wash dishes, minimal food prep., keep taproom clean.
What makes your job special? Racine Brewing Company is a community-centric small business in the heart of downtown Racine. Our guests are comprised of a wonderful mix of local, beer travelers, boaters, tourists, and business people.
Submit resume to Angie at rbc71611@yahoo.com
Here’s who to contact: Angie Molina
Email: rbc71611@yahoo.com
Phone number: 2626310670
You must log in to post a comment.