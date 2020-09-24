RACINE, WI – One person was killed, and another was injured in an accident involving two pedestrians and a cement truck Thursday morning on Ohio Street at Highway 11.
Fire and rescue workers from the Racine Fire Department and officers with the Racine Police Department responded to a report of two people injured by a concrete truck, said Lt. John Magnus, of the Racine Fire Department.
Engine 6, Med 1, and Quint 4 responded to the scene. Magnus was not sure if they were still on the scene.
The name of the person killed has not been released.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more information.
