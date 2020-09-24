RACINE, WI – One person was killed, and another was injured in an accident involving two pedestrians and a cement truck Thursday morning on Ohio Street at Highway 11.

Fire and rescue workers from the Racine Fire Department and officers with the Racine Police Department responded to a report of two people injured by a concrete truck, said Lt. John Magnus, of the Racine Fire Department.

Engine 6, Med 1, and Quint 4 responded to the scene. Magnus was not sure if they were still on the scene.

The name of the person killed has not been released.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more information.

